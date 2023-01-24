Read full article on original website
Paul Tudor Jones Says Russia-Ukraine War Likely To End With 'Violent Death' Of Putin
The Russia-Ukraine War, which began almost a year ago in February 2022, continues unabated. In the fall of last year, a noted American investor shared his views on the economic repercussions of the conflict, and the likely outcome for Russian President Vladimir Putin. Billionaire hedge fund manager Paul Tudor Jones...
Erdogan might approve Finland's NATO bid, 'shock' Sweden
ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkey's president has suggested his country might approve Finland's application for NATO membership before taking any action on Sweden's, while the Turkish government issued a travel warning for European countries due to anti-Turkish demonstrations and what it described as Islamophobia. The travel warning published late Saturday...
Ukraine imposes sanctions on 182 Russian, Belarusian firms, 3 people
Jan 29 (Reuters) - Ukraine imposed sanctions against 182 Russian and Belarusian companies, and three individuals, in the latest of a series of steps by President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to block Moscow's and Minsk's connections to his country. "Their assets in Ukraine are blocked, their properties will be used for our...
EU president says Ukraine has unconditional support ahead of summit
FRANKFURT (Reuters) - European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said ahead of an EU-Ukraine summit next week that Ukraine had unconditional support from the bloc and that the country needed to prevail against Russian attacks to defend European values. "We stand by Ukraine's side without any ifs and buts,"...
Kremlin: Putin open 'to contacts' with Germany's Scholz - RIA
(Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin is open to contacts with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz though has no phone call scheduled with him, a Kremlin spokesman told the state RIA Novosti news agency on Sunday. Germany, previously the West's main holdout on providing modern battle tanks to Ukraine to help...
Turkey alerts citizens to risk of attack in United States, Europe on heels of Western warnings
ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey warned its citizens on Saturday against "possible Islamophobic, xenophobic and racist attacks" in the United States and Europe after its Western allies cautioned their citizens in Turkey about possible terror attacks. In two separate travel advisories, the Turkish foreign ministry recommended its citizens in the United...
Trump's 'Love Letters' To Kim Jong Un Reportedly Reveal North Korean Leader Was 'Ready To Work' With US On Denuclearization
Over a dozen letters exchanged between former U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un have been published by the Korean-American Club. What Happened: Trump’s self-described 'love letters' from Kim were retrieved by the authorities from his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida. In the letter, Kim reportedly expressed his willingness to discuss his isolated country’s denuclearization with Trump while sidelining then-South Korean President Moon Jae In, reported Star And Stripes.
Trump said he would build an 'impenetrable dome' over the US as he warned of a possible World War III
Donald Trump said World War III could involve nuclear weapons and World War I and World War II would look like small battles, by comparison.
Ukraine's Zelenskiy presses drive to keep Russia out of Paris Olympics
(Reuters) -Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Sunday that allowing Russia to compete at the 2024 Paris Games was tantamount to showing that "terror is somehow acceptable". Zelenskiy said he had sent a letter to French President Emmanuel Macron as part of his campaign to keep Russian athletes out of...
Israel appears to have been behind drone strike on Iranian factory -US official
DUBAI/WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Israel appears to have been behind an overnight drone attack on a military factory in Iran, a U.S. official said on Sunday. Iran claimed to have intercepted drones that struck a military industry target near the central city of Isfahan, and said there were no casualties or serious damage.
Russia alleges Ukraine war crimes; friends mourn volunteer
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Friends and volunteers gathered Sunday at Kyiv's St Sophia’s Cathedral to say goodbye to Andrew Bagshaw, a New Zealand scientist who was killed in Ukraine while he and another volunteer who also died tried to evacuate people from a front-line town. Bagshaw, 48, a...
Strong quake kills at least two people in northwest Iran
DUBAI, Jan 28 (Reuters) - An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.9 struck northwest Iran near the border with Turkey on Saturday, killing at least two people and injuring dozens, Iranian media reported. "There are 122 injured so far in the city of Khoy... and unfortunately two dead," emergency services...
Ukrainian presidency: 10 killed in latest Russian shelling
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian shelling killed at least 10 Ukrainian civilians and wounded 20 others in a day, the office of Ukraine's president reported Friday as the country worked to recover from an earlier wave of Russian missile strikes and drone attacks. The new casualties included the deaths...
Ukraine in talks with allies about getting long-range missiles - aide
(Reuters) -Expedited talks are under way among Kyiv and its allies about Ukraine's requests for long-range missiles that it says are needed to prevent Russia from destroying Ukrainian cities, a top aide to President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Saturday. Ukraine has won promises of Western battle tanks and is seeking...
Russia issue looms for Paris Olympics, Zelenskyy rebukes IOC
GENEVA (AP) — The question of if and how Russia competes at the Olympics hangs over the 2024 Paris Summer Games. Just as it has now for five straight Olympics during Thomas Bach’s leadership of the IOC, whose support this week for some Russians to compete in Paris was publicly challenged Friday by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
Chile Germany
STORY 2: German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, center, and Chile's President Gabriel Boric enter La Moneda presidential palace in Santiago, Chile, Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix) Disclaimer. The content, including but not limited to any articles, news, quotes, information, data, text, reports, ratings, opinions, images, photos, graphics, graphs, charts,...
Report: drones attack convoy in east Syria coming from Iraq
BEIRUT (AP) — Drones attacked a convoy of trucks in eastern Syria Sunday night shortly after it crossed into the country from Iraq, Syrian opposition activists and a pro-government radio station said. There was no immediate word on casualties. The strike comes amid heightening tension between Iran and its...
Israel seals home of Palestinian synagogue shooter as Netanyahu vows crackdown
JERUSALEM, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Israeli police sealed off the Jerusalem family home of a Palestinian gunman on Sunday, two days after he killed seven people outside a synagogue, as fears grew of escalation in the deadliest unrest for years in Jerusalem and the West Bank. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu...
Netanyahu says response to Jerusalem attack will be 'strong, swift and precise'
JERUSALEM, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Israel's response to an attack by a Palestinian gunman attack that killed seven people on the outskirts of Jerusalem will be "strong, swift and precise," Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Saturday. Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement....
Strong earthquake strikes Turkey-Iran border
DUBAI (Reuters) -An earthquake with a magnitude of up to 5.9 struck the Turkey-Iran border region on Saturday, destroying houses in a provincial capital in Iran, Iranian media and the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) reported. "According to the preliminary observations of the Fars reporter, the amount of destruction of...
