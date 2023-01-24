Read full article on original website
Related
Buffalo Bills Fire Coach
The Buffalo Bills are coming off a disappointing end to their season, losing 27-10 at home against the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional round in the playoffs. Entering the offseason, the Buffalo Bills have started looking toward the future and made the tough decision to fire one of their long-tenured coaches.
New England Patriots Make Terrific Signing
After a miserable offensive season for the New England Patriots and 2nd-year quarterback Mac Jones, the New England Patriots announced they were going to conduct a search for a new offensive coordinator. This morning it appears they have found their new offensive coordinator.
hotnewhiphop.com
Packers Set Aaron Rodgers Trade Price
One AFC team is reportedly very interested. Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers had a difficult season. Overall, they failed to make the playoffs and at times, it felt like Rodgers was done with the Packers organization. After all, he has threatened to leave the team three offseasons in a row.
This was Mac Jones' reported reaction to Patriots hiring Bill O'Brien
New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones spent the brunt of the 2022 season questioning the offense under Matt Patricia and even hurling a few f-bombs along the way. Now, he’s reportedly celebrating the hiring of Bill O’Brien as the new offensive coordinator behind the scenes. According to MassLive’s...
Who is Alabama offensive coordinator after Bill O’Brien departure?
Bill O’Brien has accepted the New England Patriots’ offensive coordinator role. Who will step up for Alabama football?. Bill O’Brien, who stepped in as Alabama’s offensive coordinator last year as Steve Sarkisian left for a head coaching gig at Texas, is back in the NFL. He and the Patriots, where he worked from 2008-11, have reunited and answered the massive question about how they’ll turn around the offense.
Former NFL Defensive End Jessie Lemonier Dies at 25
The Liberty University alum also played for the Chargers.
The first 2023 NFL mock draft from Mel Kiper Jr. has a surprise in the first QB off the board
NFL Mock Draft season is in full swing now that we’re getting closer to the Super Bowl and a bunch of teams have started their offseasons (the 2023 draft order is mostly set). Our Christian D’Andrea had the Texans taking Bryce Young in his latest mock draft as the...
Raiders bringing in ex-Tom Brady Super Bowl teammate
The Las Vegas Raiders may be thinking a couple of steps ahead with the roster move that they made this week. ESPN’s Field Yates reported on Wednesday that the Raiders have signed wide receiver Tyler Johnson to a reserve/futures deal. Johnson’s contract will thus kick in on the first day of the new league year... The post Raiders bringing in ex-Tom Brady Super Bowl teammate appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
WCVB
Patriots to name Bill O'Brien new offensive coordinator, report says
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The New England Patriots will hire Massachusetts native Bill O'Brien as the team's next offensive coordinator, according to an ESPN report. O'Brien, 53, will rejoin the Patriots from the University of Alabama, where he was the Crimson Tide's offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach for the past two seasons.
List of 2023 Dallas Cowboys Free Agents
The offseason is quickly approaching for all 32 teams, and most are already looking ahead at in-house and outside talent to improve their team. Here is a full list of 2023 Dallas Cowboys free agents, just ahead of the offseason and the beginning of the free agency period, beginning on March 15.
Look: NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady's Preferred Teams
Tom Brady is a free agent this offseason. The all-time great quarterback has been vocal about keeping his options open as he potentially heads into the 24th season of his NFL career. If he doesn't retire or return to Tampa Bay, he could be on his way to a new franchise. The Las Vegas Raiders ...
NFL World Is Surprised By The Sean Payton Development
On Wednesday afternoon, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport shared the latest on the Sean Payton sweepstakes. Or perhaps the lack thereof. According to Rapoport, the potential landing spots for Payton are dwindling as second and third interviews are being scheduled. He went as far as to say there ...
NBC Sports
Why Gronk believes Patriots will improve 'tremendously' under O'Brien
Bill O'Brien is the new offensive coordinator of the New England Patriots, and morale is high. O'Brien seemed like the logical choice to run the Patriots' offense based on his familiarity with the team and with quarterback Mac Jones. Now that O'Brien is officially in the fold, he's getting some strong endorsements -- including one from his former tight end.
NFL World Reacts To Patriots' Offensive Coordinator Hire
The New England Patriots on Tuesday hired Bill O'Brien as the team's new offensive coordinator. A familiar face with the organization, O'Brien coached for the Patriots from 2007-2011. This acquisition brought an end to Matt Patricia's time as the Patriots' play-caller. Patricia's era was marred by ...
NBC Sports
Could O'Brien seek another NFL coaching job after Patriots OC stint?
Bill O'Brien should help the New England Patriots make considerable improvements on offense in 2023. But what if he's too good at his job?. O'Brien returned to the NFL coaching ranks Tuesday, joining the Patriots as their offensive coordinator after two seasons as Alabama's OC. Before heading to Tuscaloosa, O'Brien spent six-plus seasons as head coach of the Houston Texans -- and may want another chance at an NFL head job in the near future.
NBC Sports
Bill Belichick issues brief statement addressing Bill O'Brien's hire
The New England Patriots have hired Bill O'Brien as their offensive coordinator. This isn't breaking news, obviously. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported (and our Phil Perry confirmed) Tuesday morning that O'Brien was joining the Patriots' staff. On Wednesday, the Shrine Bowl's social media account announced that O'Brien will represent the Patriots at the annual college football showcase.
atozsports.com
Bills: Jordan Poyer’s social media decision hints toward potential destination fans would hate
The Buffalo Bills have some difficult off-season decisions to make. Some of the more premiere members of the roster may be in different uniforms next season. Tremaine Edmunds, Ed Oliver and of course Jordan Poyer. Poyer, an All-Pro who completely reinvented himself as a professional, is rumored to be leaving...
Comments / 0