Bill O'Brien should help the New England Patriots make considerable improvements on offense in 2023. But what if he's too good at his job?. O'Brien returned to the NFL coaching ranks Tuesday, joining the Patriots as their offensive coordinator after two seasons as Alabama's OC. Before heading to Tuscaloosa, O'Brien spent six-plus seasons as head coach of the Houston Texans -- and may want another chance at an NFL head job in the near future.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO