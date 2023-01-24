Jan 27 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening higher with futures up 0.2% on Friday. * BETMGM: U.S. sports-betting platform BetMGM, a joint venture between MGM Resorts and Entain, expects to turn profitable in the second half of 2023. * ROYAL MAIL: British postal firm Royal Mail is resuming some of its international export services two weeks after its operations were disrupted by what it called a "cyber incident." * ASDA: British supermarket group Asda plans to remove up to 211 night shift manager roles as it seeks efficiency savings. * COVID-19: The U.S. health regulator has withdrawn emergency-use authorization for AstraZeneca's COVID-19 antibody cocktail Evusheld. * MORRISONS: British supermarket group Morrisons forecast a return to earnings growth this year as a push to improve price competitiveness starts to win back shoppers battling an escalating cost-of-living crisis. * ECONOMY: British finance minister Jeremy Hunt will, in a speech on Friday, prioritize halving inflation in the UK. * OIL: Oil prices edged ahead for a second session, buoyed by stronger-than-expected U.S. economic growth and hopes of a rapid recovery in Chinese demand as COVID-19 cases and deaths plunged from last month's peak levels. * GOLD: Gold prices were little changed on Friday as traders awaited U.S. inflation data to gauge the Federal Reserve's stance on further interest rate hikes. * London's main stock indexes closed higher on Thursday as the earnings season kicked in. * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Paragon Banking Q1 trading update Industrials REIT Q3 trading update * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines (Reporting by Muhammed Husain in Bengaluru)

