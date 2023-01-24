Read full article on original website
Marketmind: Chipped
A look at the day ahead in U.S. and global markets from Mike Dolan. A surge of 'soft landing' hopes for the U.S. economy on Thursday got sideswiped overnight after a dire industry readout from chipmaking giant Intel decimated its stock price after the bell. Intel dropped a whopping 10%...
Optimism over China, peak bond yields draw flows into stocks -BofA
(Reuters) -Weekly inflows into stocks in the week to Wednesday were the largest in six weeks, data from BofA Global Research showed, as China's reopening of its borders and expectations that bond yields have peaked fed investor risk appetite. Investors poured $13.9 billion into stocks with $3.4 billion flowing into...
Intel's 'historic collapse' triggers selloff in chip stocks
(Reuters) - Five of the biggest U.S. chipmakers were set to erase nearly $15 billion in market value on Friday after Intel Corp stumped Wall Street with dismal earnings projections, fanning fears around a slump in the personal-computer market. The company predicted a surprise loss for the first quarter and...
U.S. bond funds draw inflows for third straight week
(Reuters) - U.S. bond funds obtained net inflows for a third straight week in the seven days to Jan. 25 as investors remained hopeful that the Federal Reserve would deliver a smaller 25 basis-point policy rate hike next week. Refinitiv Lipper data showed U.S. bond funds obtained a net $4.89...
Social Security Benefit Cuts Coming
Inflation has reduced the value of social security benefits to recipients. But there will be further cuts in the long run. Experts say the increasing needs of seniors are burdening small benefit reserves. Americans are living longer because of lower lifestyle risks. Life expectancy was 47 years in 1900 and it was 76 in 2021.
Paul Tudor Jones Says Russia-Ukraine War Likely To End With 'Violent Death' Of Putin
The Russia-Ukraine War, which began almost a year ago in February 2022, continues unabated. In the fall of last year, a noted American investor shared his views on the economic repercussions of the conflict, and the likely outcome for Russian President Vladimir Putin. Billionaire hedge fund manager Paul Tudor Jones...
Turkey alerts citizens to risk of attack in United States, Europe on heels of Western warnings
ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey warned its citizens on Saturday against "possible Islamophobic, xenophobic and racist attacks" in the United States and Europe after its Western allies cautioned their citizens in Turkey about possible terror attacks. In two separate travel advisories, the Turkish foreign ministry recommended its citizens in the United...
Trump said he would build an 'impenetrable dome' over the US as he warned of a possible World War III
Donald Trump said World War III could involve nuclear weapons and World War I and World War II would look like small battles, by comparison.
Citigroup's Long Position In H-Shares Of COSCO Shipping Energy Transportation Rises To 6.0% - Filing
* CITIGROUP INC'S LONG POSITION IN H-SHARES OF COSCO SHIPPING ENERGY TRANSPORTATION INCREASED TO 6.0% ON JAN 18 FROM 5.86% - HKEX FILING. Source text Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 27
Jan 27 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening higher with futures up 0.2% on Friday. * BETMGM: U.S. sports-betting platform BetMGM, a joint venture between MGM Resorts and Entain, expects to turn profitable in the second half of 2023. * ROYAL MAIL: British postal firm Royal Mail is resuming some of its international export services two weeks after its operations were disrupted by what it called a "cyber incident." * ASDA: British supermarket group Asda plans to remove up to 211 night shift manager roles as it seeks efficiency savings. * COVID-19: The U.S. health regulator has withdrawn emergency-use authorization for AstraZeneca's COVID-19 antibody cocktail Evusheld. * MORRISONS: British supermarket group Morrisons forecast a return to earnings growth this year as a push to improve price competitiveness starts to win back shoppers battling an escalating cost-of-living crisis. * ECONOMY: British finance minister Jeremy Hunt will, in a speech on Friday, prioritize halving inflation in the UK. * OIL: Oil prices edged ahead for a second session, buoyed by stronger-than-expected U.S. economic growth and hopes of a rapid recovery in Chinese demand as COVID-19 cases and deaths plunged from last month's peak levels. * GOLD: Gold prices were little changed on Friday as traders awaited U.S. inflation data to gauge the Federal Reserve's stance on further interest rate hikes. * London's main stock indexes closed higher on Thursday as the earnings season kicked in. * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Paragon Banking Q1 trading update Industrials REIT Q3 trading update * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines (Reporting by Muhammed Husain in Bengaluru)
Kalkine Media explores two TSX utility stocks, should you watch them?
Fortis has a dividend yield of 4.044 per cent. Algonquin Power's adjusted net earnings were US$ 73.5 million in Q3 2022. Algonquin paid a quarterly dividend of US$ 0.181 per share. The utility sector is an important part of the Canadian stock markets utility sector provides essential services, some analysts...
Moody's Downgrades Nigeria's Ratings To CAA1 With A Stable Outlook, Concluding Its Review
Jan 27 (Reuters) - * MOODY'S DOWNGRADES NIGERIA'S RATINGS TO CAA1 WITH A STABLE OUTLOOK, CONCLUDING ITS REVIEW. * MOODY'S SAYS ITS EXPECTATION THAT NIGERIA'S FISCAL AND DEBT POSITION WILL CONTINUE TO DETERIORATE IS THE MAIN DRIVER BEHIND THE RATING DOWNGRADE. * MOODY'S - DOWNGRADED NIGERIA'S FOREIGN CURRENCY SENIOR UNSECURED...
REFILE-POSCO posts 2022 profit despite steel production halt after flooding
SEOUL, Jan 27 (Reuters) - POSCO Holdings, parent of South Korea's biggest steelmaker POSCO, posted on Friday a 46.7% drop in last year's annual operating profit due to a four-month suspension of its major steel plant in the country following a typhoon and flooding in September. It reported an operating...
Kalkine Media looks at 3 US social media stocks. How are they faring?
Pinterest’s Q3 2022 revenue was US$ 684.55 million. The net revenue of Yelp in Q3 2022 was US$ 308.89 million. Snap Inc.'s daily active users grew 19 per cent YoY to 363 million in Q3 2022. Social media stocks are a key part of the US equity market. Investors...
Euro zone lending growth tumbles as higher rates bite
FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Bank lending to euro zone companies tumbled in December, effectively ending the sector's biggest borrowing binge in more than a decade as rising interest rates and a possible recession appear to be taking their toll, European Central Bank data showed on Friday. With inflation soaring to double...
Sol Gel Acquires Patidegib
* SOL GEL TECHNOLOGIES LTD - PHASE 3 STUDY EXPECTED TO INITIATE IN SECOND HALF OF 2023, WITH RESULTS EXPECTED BY END OF 2025. * SOL-GEL ACQUIRES PATIDEGIB, A PHASE 3, FDA-BREAKTHROUGH-DESIGNATED ORPHAN PRODUCT CANDIDATE TO PURSUE POTENTIAL MARKET OF OVER $300 MILLION. * SOL-GEL ACQUIRES PATIDEGIB, A PHASE 3,
Boeing's 747, the original jumbo jet, prepares for final send-off
Nearly bankrupted Boeing, before becoming a cash cow. SEATTLE/PARIS, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Boeing's 747, the original and arguably most aesthetic "Jumbo Jet", revolutionized air travel only to see its more than five-decade reign as "Queen of the Skies" ended by more efficient twinjet planes. The last commercial Boeing jumbo...
Banco de Chile expected to post earnings of 67cents a share - Earnings Preview
* Banco de Chile is expected to show a fall in quarterly revenue when it reports results on January 31. * The Santiago-based company is expected to report a 0.1% decrease in revenue to $841.385 million from $842.27 million a year ago, according to the mean estimate from 2 analysts, based on Refinitiv data. * Refinitiv's mean analyst estimate for Banco de Chile is for earnings of 67 cents per share. * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "hold" and the breakdown of recommendations is 2 "strong buy" or "buy," 4 "hold" and 1 "sell" or "strong sell." * The mean earnings estimate of analysts was unchanged in the last three months. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for Banco de Chile is $21, below its last closing price of $21.56. Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure in US dollars). QUARTER STARMINESM REFINITIV ACTUAL BEAT, SURPRI ENDING ARTESTIMAT IBES MET, SE % E® ESTIMATE MISSED Sep. 30 2022 0.38 0.67 0.73 Beat 7.8 Jun. 30 2022 0.80 0.73 1.01 Beat 38.6 Mar. 31 2022 0.70 0.67 0.72 Beat 6.9 Dec. 31 2021 0.56 0.51 0.68 Beat 33.3 Sep. 0.47 0.45 0.47 Beat 4.7 30 2021 Jun. 30 2021 0.42 0.40 0.45 Beat 12.7 Mar. 31 2021 0.39 0.36 0.45 Beat 22.8 Dec. 31 2020 0.34 0.30 0.56 Beat 88.6 This summary was machine generated January 27 at 22:01 GMT. All figures in US dollars unless otherwise stated.
* Q4 OPERATING PROFIT 313 BILLION WON, UP 143% FROM YEAR EARLIER Further company coverage: (Reporting by Joyce Lee)
* Q4 OPERATING PROFIT 313 BILLION WON, UP 143% FROM YEAR EARLIER Further company coverage: (Reporting by Joyce Lee)
Chubb Ltd expected to post earnings of $4.25 a share - Earnings Preview
* Chubb Ltd is expected to show a rise in quarterly revenue when it reports results on January 31. * The Zurich Zuerich-based company is expected to report a 8.4% increase in revenue to $9.23 billion from $8.52 billion a year ago, according to the mean estimate from 7 analysts, based on Refinitiv data. * Refinitiv's mean analyst estimate for Chubb Ltd is for earnings of $4.25 per share. * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "buy" and the breakdown of recommendations is 15 "strong buy" or "buy," 7 "hold" and 1 "sell" or "strong sell." * The mean earnings estimate of analysts was unchanged in the last three months. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for Chubb Ltd is $248, above its last closing price of $227.33. Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure in US dollars). QUARTER STARMINESM REFINITIV ACTUAL BEAT, SURPRI ENDING ARTESTIMAT IBES MET, SE % E® ESTIMATE MISSED Sep. 30 2022 2.42 2.59 3.17 Beat 22.2 Jun. 30 2022 3.68 3.62 4.20 Beat 15.9 Mar. 31 2022 3.47 3.48 3.82 Beat 9.8 Dec. 31 2021 3.32 3.29 3.81 Beat 15.8 Sep. 2.06 2.16 2.64 Beat 22.3 30 2021 Jun. 30 2021 3.11 3.01 3.62 Beat 20.4 Mar. 31 2021 2.45 2.49 2.52 Beat 1.4 Dec. 31 2020 2.85 2.82 3.18 Beat 12.6 This summary was machine generated January 27 at 23:00 GMT. All figures in US dollars unless otherwise stated.
