New Mexico State

Related
State Awards Science & Technology Startup Grants To 10 Innovative Businesses

SANTA FE — The New Mexico Economic Development Department (EDD), through its Office of Science and Technology (OST), has awarded business startup grants to 10 innovative companies to support research and jumpstart commercialization of products that will create more New Mexico jobs, Cabinet Secretary Alicia J. Keyes announced today.
GSA Secretary John Garcia To Depart Administration

SANTA FE — The Office of Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham Wednesday announced that General Services Department (GSA) Secretary John Garcia will depart state government after a long career in public service at both the local and state levels. His last day will be Feb. 3, 2023. “John has been...
NEW MEXICO STATE
Democrats Introduce Bill Providing $1 Billion For Governor-Backed Tax Rebates

New Mexico taxpayers who received rebates in 2022 are likely to see another round of payments. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said late last year she wanted to use part of the projected $3 billion in new state revenues to provide $750 to individual taxpayers and $1,500 for couples who file jointly.
Governor Speaks On Public Safety At Roundhouse

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham speaks today during a public safety news conference at the state Capitol. Javier Gallegos/The New Mexican. Legislative leaders, law enforcement and advocates who want to put a stop to gun violence circled around Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham with a vow to work together to eradicate something that New Mexicans want eradicated: crime.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
State Police To Conduct Checkpoints & Saturation Patrols In Counties Across New Mexico In February 2023

New Mexico State Police (NMSP) will be conducting sobriety checkpoints, saturation patrols and registration, insurance, and driver’s license checkpoints in all New Mexico counties during February 2023. They are bringing awareness to these events to reduce impaired driving-related fatalities through continued media attention and intensive advertising. These checkpoints are...
NEW MEXICO STATE

