ladailypost.com
Deadline Approaches For New Mexico Arts Artist Residencies At Bosque Redondo Memorial Jan. 27
New Mexico Arts will sponsor two artist residencies at Bosque Redondo Memorial (BRM) in 2023. Artists who participate will receive $14,000 in two payments, covering living expenses and project-related materials, and a one-bedroom lodging onsite at BRM. The Memorial’s Resource Room also will be made available as a studio and...
ladailypost.com
State Legacy Fund Would Help Draw Federal Dollars To Conservation Programs In New Mexico
At least a billion dollars in federal conservation money is available to aid New Mexico in everything from restoring watersheds and protecting imperiled species to helping ecosystems better withstand climate change. The state is missing out on most of it because it lacks matching funds. Some state leaders, environmental groups...
ladailypost.com
Governor-Backed Fund Would Address Shortage Of Health Care Providers In New Mexico’s Rural Areas
Immediately after Dr. Wangler opened a nonprofit health center serving Gallup and McKinley County last year, patients started to pour through her doors. “We certainly could tell that we had identified a critical need,” said Wangler, founder and executive director of Gallup Community Health. Since then, the health center...
ladailypost.com
AFT Legislative Re-Cap On Raising Minimum Wage, Better Funding For Dual-Licensed Educators & Ensuring Universal Healthy School Meals
During each Legislative Session, AFT NM works hard to keep our members and supporters apprised of critical education, healthcare, and labor-related bills. We know activity during the session can happen quickly, and it can be hard to follow all the proposals being considered in Santa Fe. This is the first...
ladailypost.com
State Awards Science & Technology Startup Grants To 10 Innovative Businesses
SANTA FE — The New Mexico Economic Development Department (EDD), through its Office of Science and Technology (OST), has awarded business startup grants to 10 innovative companies to support research and jumpstart commercialization of products that will create more New Mexico jobs, Cabinet Secretary Alicia J. Keyes announced today.
ladailypost.com
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham Announces Plan To Deliver Economic Relief To New Mexicans
SANTA FE — Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham Wednesday announced her plan to deliver economic relief to New Mexicans with the introduction of legislation that will send one-time rebates to approximately 875,000 New Mexico taxpayers. Sponsored by Sen. Benny Shendo, Senate Bill 10 will deliver $1 billion in household relief...
ladailypost.com
GSA Secretary John Garcia To Depart Administration
SANTA FE — The Office of Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham Wednesday announced that General Services Department (GSA) Secretary John Garcia will depart state government after a long career in public service at both the local and state levels. His last day will be Feb. 3, 2023. “John has been...
ladailypost.com
Democrats Introduce Bill Providing $1 Billion For Governor-Backed Tax Rebates
New Mexico taxpayers who received rebates in 2022 are likely to see another round of payments. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said late last year she wanted to use part of the projected $3 billion in new state revenues to provide $750 to individual taxpayers and $1,500 for couples who file jointly.
ladailypost.com
RLD Deputy Superintendent/Former Legislative Director Victor Reyes Departs Lujan Grisham Administration
SANTA FE — Victor Reyes, Deputy Superintendent of the New Mexico Regulation and Licensing Department (RLD) and former legislative director for Gov. Lujan Grisham, is leaving the administration to pursue new opportunities. “I am exceedingly lucky to have had Victor as an integral part of my team for these...
ladailypost.com
Governor Speaks On Public Safety At Roundhouse
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham speaks today during a public safety news conference at the state Capitol. Javier Gallegos/The New Mexican. Legislative leaders, law enforcement and advocates who want to put a stop to gun violence circled around Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham with a vow to work together to eradicate something that New Mexicans want eradicated: crime.
ladailypost.com
State Police To Conduct Checkpoints & Saturation Patrols In Counties Across New Mexico In February 2023
New Mexico State Police (NMSP) will be conducting sobriety checkpoints, saturation patrols and registration, insurance, and driver’s license checkpoints in all New Mexico counties during February 2023. They are bringing awareness to these events to reduce impaired driving-related fatalities through continued media attention and intensive advertising. These checkpoints are...
ladailypost.com
Los Alamos High School’s Kathy Hipwood Named 2022 Girls High School XC Coach Of The Year For New Mexico!
LAHS Girls Cross Country Coach Kathy Hipwood for the third time has been named 2022 Girls High School Cross Country Coach of the Year for New Mexico. Photo by Blake Wood. ‘Coach Hipwood has earned more championships than any other cross country coach in New Mexico history.’. Los Alamos High...
