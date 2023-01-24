ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SPARTANBURG, S.C. — Spartanburg released its crime report for 2022, and one of the key takeaways was the number of firearms stolen from unlocked vehicles. Of the 78 vehicle break-ins where firearms were stolen in Spartanburg in 2022, 63 were from unlocked vehicles. The trend goes beyond Spartanburg as well. 179 firearms were stolen from vehicles in Greenville County. A total of 164 of those thefts, or 92 percent, came from unlocked vehicles.
HONEA PATH, S.C. (WSPA) – The Honea Path Police Department has discovered the reason for the big “boom” heard in the city Thursday morning. Police learned that the big boom felt and heard in the city was from two new variant military aircraft on a test flight from Lockheed Marting at the Donaldson Center. Officers […]
Let's Eat at Tony's Restaurant in Pickens, S.C.
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for an upstate man in the Ware Shoals area who is wanted for multiple warrants. Deputies said 23-year-old Calvin Parker was last seen running into the woods near Indian Mound Road in Ware Shoals....
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – An 18-year-old died Sunday days after a single-vehicle crash in Asheville. The Asheville Police Department said the driver was traveling south on Riverside Drive around 7:31 p.m. at a high rate of speed. Police said the driver lost control of the vehicle, became airborne while attempting to return to the road […]
PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died Wednesday morning in a crash in Liberty. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 7:25 a.m. on US 123 southbound at mile marker 10. Troopers said a Honda SUV was traveling south when it lost control and hit the passenger side of a Kenworth […]
Anderson County EMS meeting needs amid major growth.
