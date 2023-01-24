Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Towns in South Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United StatesJoe MertensMyrtle Beach, SC
4 Amazing Pizza Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasGreer, SC
4 Amazing Pizza Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasSpartanburg, SC
4 Amazing Seafood Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasGreenville, SC
New local bakery opens in South CarolinaKristen WaltersEasley, SC
18-year-old charged for robbing Upstate bank
Teenager arrested in Greer bank robbery
WYFF4.com
Spartanburg Police Department concerned with number of guns stolen from unlocked vehicles
SPARTANBURG, S.C. — Spartanburg released its crime report for 2022, and one of the key takeaways was the number of firearms stolen from unlocked vehicles. Of the 78 vehicle break-ins where firearms were stolen in Spartanburg in 2022, 63 were from unlocked vehicles. The trend goes beyond Spartanburg as well. 179 firearms were stolen from vehicles in Greenville County. A total of 164 of those thefts, or 92 percent, came from unlocked vehicles.
FOX Carolina
Person in custody after SLED, deputies surround Laurens County home
SLED, deputies respond to incident in Laurens Co.
Spartanburg police searching for appliances stolen from new apartment complex
The Lively Drayton Mills apartment complex has yet to open but is already the victim of a burglary this week.
Police look for suspect accused of stealing $80K in jewelry from Gastonia Kohl’s
GASTONIA, N.C. — Gastonia police have released surveillance video as they search for the person accused of stealing $80,000 worth of jewelry from a Gastonia Kohl’s last week. Police said the armed robbery happened on Jan. 17 around 5 p.m. at the Kohl’s store on East Franklin Boulevard....
Police explain “BOOM” heard across Upstate city
HONEA PATH, S.C. (WSPA) – The Honea Path Police Department has discovered the reason for the big “boom” heard in the city Thursday morning. Police learned that the big boom felt and heard in the city was from two new variant military aircraft on a test flight from Lockheed Marting at the Donaldson Center. Officers […]
Upstate man sentenced to 25 years for armed robbery in Spartanburg Co.
A Greenville man has been sentenced to 25 years for an armed robbery that happened in Spartanburg County.
1 dead, 1 wanted following shooting in Laurens Co.
FOX Carolina
Deputies looking for suspect wanted in deadly shooting in Laurens Co.
wspa.com
Let's Eat at Tony's Restaurant in Pickens, S.C.
Let's Eat at Tony's Restaurant in Pickens, S.C. Let’s Eat at Tony’s Restaurant in Pickens, S.C. Let's Eat at Tony's Restaurant in Pickens, S.C. Jurors hear testimony from several first responders …. Some of the first people to interact with Alex Murdaugh hours after his wife and son...
FOX Carolina
Deputies looking for suspect last seen with no shirt or pants
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for an upstate man in the Ware Shoals area who is wanted for multiple warrants. Deputies said 23-year-old Calvin Parker was last seen running into the woods near Indian Mound Road in Ware Shoals....
Upstate man sentenced to 34 years for crushing officer with vehicle
An Upstate man was sentenced to over 34 years in federal prison for crushing an officer with a vehicle.
18-year-old dies days after crash in Asheville
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – An 18-year-old died Sunday days after a single-vehicle crash in Asheville. The Asheville Police Department said the driver was traveling south on Riverside Drive around 7:31 p.m. at a high rate of speed. Police said the driver lost control of the vehicle, became airborne while attempting to return to the road […]
2 arrested following traffic stop in Rutherford Co.
Two men were arrested following a traffic stop early Wednesday morning in Rutherford County.
Crash kills 1 in Pickens Co.
PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died Wednesday morning in a crash in Liberty. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 7:25 a.m. on US 123 southbound at mile marker 10. Troopers said a Honda SUV was traveling south when it lost control and hit the passenger side of a Kenworth […]
wspa.com
Anderson County EMS meeting needs amid major growth
Anderson County EMS meeting needs amid major growth. Anderson County EMS meeting needs amid major growth. Jurors hear testimony from several first responders …. Some of the first people to interact with Alex Murdaugh hours after his wife and son were murdered said he did not appear to be crying. Thursday, he was seen wiping away tears multiple times while witnesses took the stand.
WYFF4.com
Husband posts encouraging update on Georgia woman shot in road rage shooting on I-85
OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. — The husband of the woman shot in what deputies are calling a road rage shooting along Interstate 85 has posted an update on her recovery on social media. Oconee County deputies said they got a 911 call at about 5:30 p.m. on Jan. 8 about...
FOX Carolina
2 assisted living employees accused of abusing vulnerable adult in Laurens Co.
CLINTON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) said two former employees at a residential facility of the South Carolina Department of Disabilities and Special Needs were arrested on Wednesday. SLED said 37-year-old Lila Denise Kerson and 31-year-old Lasheba Tijuandra Turner were both working...
