SPARTANBURG, S.C. — Spartanburg released its crime report for 2022, and one of the key takeaways was the number of firearms stolen from unlocked vehicles. Of the 78 vehicle break-ins where firearms were stolen in Spartanburg in 2022, 63 were from unlocked vehicles. The trend goes beyond Spartanburg as well. 179 firearms were stolen from vehicles in Greenville County. A total of 164 of those thefts, or 92 percent, came from unlocked vehicles.

SPARTANBURG, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO