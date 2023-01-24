Read full article on original website
gamblingnews.com
SkyCity Appoints Former Tabcorp Boss as Non-Exec Director
The company is bringing in David Attenborough, who is a former Tabcorp managing director and chief executive officer, and has vast experience in the gaming and hospitality industries. New Zealand’s SkyCity Brings Non-Exec Director. His appointment is effective from March 1, 2023, according to a filing by SkyCity, although...
gamblingnews.com
Gaming Laboratories International Appoints New Head of Commercial Services
This marks Elmore’s second tenure at GLI, where he previously held the position of division head of global sales and development for GLI’s Kobetron Division for 14 years. During his time at GLI, he was responsible for driving the growth and development of the division and had a key role in building the company’s reputation as a leader in the gaming industry.
