Chicago, IL

Golden State Warriors Icon Likely To Leave Team

The Golden State Warriors dynasty has been ongoing for years and has been one of the most successful dynasties in the history of American sports. Now, the main architect of that team that shaped it into what it has been may be on his way out. The Athletic is reporting that Warriors’ General Manager Bob Myers may leave the Warriors when his contract expires this summer. There have been limited negotiations between the Warriors and Meyers, and he is “highly in demand” across the league.
The Comeback

Steph Curry ejected for the 3rd time, all for the same weird reason

The Golden State Warriors held off the Memphis Grizzlies 122-120 in a thriller televised on ESPN on Wednesday night. Golden State’s Jordan Poole made the game-winner on a layup with one second remaining. Jordan Poole for the Warriors win in a thriller over the Grizzlies! 🏀 pic.twitter.com/Heka5q0wG5 — The Comeback (@thecomeback) January 26, 2023 That Read more... The post Steph Curry ejected for the 3rd time, all for the same weird reason appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Baseball Hall Of Famer Found Dead

In just a little over a month, the World Baseball Classic is set to begin on March 8, 2023. The world baseball classic reminds us of how many baseball players reside in countless countries all across the globe. There are major baseball leagues around the world, and a lot of top players have never had the opportunity to play in the MLB, yet their impact is still felt.
Buffalo Bills Fire Coach

The Buffalo Bills are coming off a disappointing end to their season, losing 27-10 at home against the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional round in the playoffs. Entering the offseason, the Buffalo Bills have started looking toward the future and made the tough decision to fire one of their long-tenured coaches.
NBC Sports

Celtics-Knicks takeaways: C's can't close, fall in OT thriller

The Boston Celtics made a valiant effort, but they failed to finish off the New York Knicks in an overtime thriller at TD Garden. After a sluggish start to the fourth quarter, the C's woke up to erase a 13-point deficit and force OT. They had their chances to close out the win, but late-game miscues including a pair of missed free throws from Jaylen Brown sealed their fate, a 120-117 defeat.
Yardbarker

Three takeaways as Indiana Pacers lose to Orlando Magic thanks to nonexistent defense

The Indiana Pacers had a chance to get back to .500 on Wednesday night in Orlando. They were taking on the Magic and trying to build on an impressive win from Tuesday night. Instead, they played one of the worst defensive games they have played all season. The Magic, who entered the night ranked 25th in the NBA with a 111.3 offensive rating, scored 126 points and mostly made it look easy. Indiana had a few short bursts of defensive success, but not nearly enough.
Yardbarker

Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner dealing with right ankle sprain, questionable for Friday

Myles Turner was reaching for his lower right leg with under one minute to go in the Indiana Pacers battle with the Orlando Magic on Wednesday. He was clearly in pain and had a slight limp after being fouled. Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle sent Oshae Brissett to the scorers table to check in for the big man, but Turner was at the free throw line still.
NBA

Keys to the Game: Heat 98, Celtics 95

Tuesday’s matchup with Miami came down to the wire. The key stretch of the game, however, occurred well before crunch time. Boston went scoreless from the 8:46 mark of the fourth quarter to the 2:20 mark, which led to the disappearance of its 10-point lead. While the C’s went cold, the Heat, well… they got hot. Miami rattled off 15 consecutive points to take a five-point lead with 3:42 left in the game.
WausauPilot

Antetokounmpo helps Bucks beat short-handed Nuggets 107-99

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 33 points and 14 rebounds as the Milwaukee Bucks defeated the short-handed Denver Nuggets 107-99 on Wednesday night. The Western Conference-leading Nuggets were missing four usual starters in two-time reigning MVP Nikola Jokic (left hamstring tightness), Jamal Murray (left knee/injury management), Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (sprained right wrist) and Michael Porter Jr. (personal reasons).
NBA

Pelicans News Around the Web 1/24/23

Check out our daily collection of Pelicans news and notes from local and national reporters around the Internet on January 24, 2023. Brandon Ingram doubtful, Naji Marshall questionable for Denver game. Brandon Ingram, who last played in a game Nov. 25, is listed as doubtful to play in Tuesday’s 7...
NBA

"A Long Way To Go" | Five Things To Know Following Utah's Victory Over Charlotte

Playing against a depleted Charlotte team on Monday night, the Jazz did precisely what was expected of them — even if it took a little longer than planned. Despite a good effort from the Hornets, Utah's defense and elite shooting from deep prevailed as the Jazz won for the fifth time in seven games, taking down Charlotte 120-102 on Monday.
