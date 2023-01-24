Read full article on original website
Lakers Fans Select Who Would They Want On Their Team Between DeMar DeRozan, Bojan Bogdanovic, Gary Trent Jr., And Myles Turner
Lakers fans argued over which star they should target next among DeMar DeRozan, Bojan Bogdanovic, Gary Trent Jr., and Myles Turner.
Golden State Warriors Icon Likely To Leave Team
The Golden State Warriors dynasty has been ongoing for years and has been one of the most successful dynasties in the history of American sports. Now, the main architect of that team that shaped it into what it has been may be on his way out. The Athletic is reporting that Warriors’ General Manager Bob Myers may leave the Warriors when his contract expires this summer. There have been limited negotiations between the Warriors and Meyers, and he is “highly in demand” across the league.
Celtics Land Pistons’ Bojan Bogdanovic In Bold Trade Scenario
When an NBA team has a genuine outlook to contend for an NBA title, it’s important to strike while the iron is hot. The Boston Celtics are in a position to win it all, and if they added another contributor at the NBA trade deadline, it would go a long way.
Steph Curry ejected for the 3rd time, all for the same weird reason
The Golden State Warriors held off the Memphis Grizzlies 122-120 in a thriller televised on ESPN on Wednesday night. Golden State’s Jordan Poole made the game-winner on a layup with one second remaining. Jordan Poole for the Warriors win in a thriller over the Grizzlies! 🏀 pic.twitter.com/Heka5q0wG5 — The Comeback (@thecomeback) January 26, 2023 That Read more... The post Steph Curry ejected for the 3rd time, all for the same weird reason appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Baseball Hall Of Famer Found Dead
In just a little over a month, the World Baseball Classic is set to begin on March 8, 2023. The world baseball classic reminds us of how many baseball players reside in countless countries all across the globe. There are major baseball leagues around the world, and a lot of top players have never had the opportunity to play in the MLB, yet their impact is still felt.
Buffalo Bills Fire Coach
The Buffalo Bills are coming off a disappointing end to their season, losing 27-10 at home against the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional round in the playoffs. Entering the offseason, the Buffalo Bills have started looking toward the future and made the tough decision to fire one of their long-tenured coaches.
Russell Westbrook was delightfully flabbergasted to receive a rare compliment from a reporter
Nine-time NBA All-Star guard Russell Westbrook hasn’t always had the best relationship with reporters. He has had plenty of heated exchanges with the media while in press conferences during his time in the league. It often seems that he would rather be doing literally anything else than talk to sportswriters.
"Referees had never seen a football player come in and play basketball" - Darryl Dawkins on holding the record for most fouls in a season
The late Darryl Dawkins once had another witty yet sensible answer to why he holds the NBA record for most personal fouls committed in a season
Randle scores 37, Knicks rally to beat Celtics 120-117 in OT
BOSTON — Julius Randle had 37 points and nine rebounds, and hit the free throws that gave the New York Knicks the lead for good in a 120-117 overtime victory over the Boston Celtics on Thursday night. Jalen Brunson added 29 points, seven assists and a game-ending blocked shot...
NBA roundup: Nikola Jokic, Nuggets edge Pelicans in final seconds
Nikola Jokic had a triple-double and scored the winning basket with 16 seconds left as the visiting Denver Nuggets defeated
Chicago Bulls earn huge win over the Atlanta Hawks at the United Center
After beating the Detroit Pistons 126-108 in Paris, France, the Chicago Bulls returned to the states and earned a 110-100 victory over the Atlanta Hawks on Monday, January 23, at the UC. Bulls forward Patrick Williams had one of his best games of the season. Williams scored 18 points and...
NBC Sports
Celtics-Knicks takeaways: C's can't close, fall in OT thriller
The Boston Celtics made a valiant effort, but they failed to finish off the New York Knicks in an overtime thriller at TD Garden. After a sluggish start to the fourth quarter, the C's woke up to erase a 13-point deficit and force OT. They had their chances to close out the win, but late-game miscues including a pair of missed free throws from Jaylen Brown sealed their fate, a 120-117 defeat.
Yardbarker
Three takeaways as Indiana Pacers lose to Orlando Magic thanks to nonexistent defense
The Indiana Pacers had a chance to get back to .500 on Wednesday night in Orlando. They were taking on the Magic and trying to build on an impressive win from Tuesday night. Instead, they played one of the worst defensive games they have played all season. The Magic, who entered the night ranked 25th in the NBA with a 111.3 offensive rating, scored 126 points and mostly made it look easy. Indiana had a few short bursts of defensive success, but not nearly enough.
Yardbarker
Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner dealing with right ankle sprain, questionable for Friday
Myles Turner was reaching for his lower right leg with under one minute to go in the Indiana Pacers battle with the Orlando Magic on Wednesday. He was clearly in pain and had a slight limp after being fouled. Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle sent Oshae Brissett to the scorers table to check in for the big man, but Turner was at the free throw line still.
NBA
Keys to the Game: Heat 98, Celtics 95
Tuesday’s matchup with Miami came down to the wire. The key stretch of the game, however, occurred well before crunch time. Boston went scoreless from the 8:46 mark of the fourth quarter to the 2:20 mark, which led to the disappearance of its 10-point lead. While the C’s went cold, the Heat, well… they got hot. Miami rattled off 15 consecutive points to take a five-point lead with 3:42 left in the game.
Antetokounmpo helps Bucks beat short-handed Nuggets 107-99
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 33 points and 14 rebounds as the Milwaukee Bucks defeated the short-handed Denver Nuggets 107-99 on Wednesday night. The Western Conference-leading Nuggets were missing four usual starters in two-time reigning MVP Nikola Jokic (left hamstring tightness), Jamal Murray (left knee/injury management), Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (sprained right wrist) and Michael Porter Jr. (personal reasons).
NBA
Pool Report on the Ejection of Steph Curry during the Fourth Quarter of the Memphis Grizzlies at Golden State Warriors Game
The Pool Report interview was conducted by Madeline Kenney (Bay Area News Group) with Crew Chief Sean Wright following tonight’s Grizzlies at Warriors Game. QUESTION: Why was Steph Curry ejected in the fourth?. WRIGHT: Stephen Curry takes his mouthpiece and throws into the stands with force, as per rule,...
NBA
Pelicans News Around the Web 1/24/23
Check out our daily collection of Pelicans news and notes from local and national reporters around the Internet on January 24, 2023. Brandon Ingram doubtful, Naji Marshall questionable for Denver game. Brandon Ingram, who last played in a game Nov. 25, is listed as doubtful to play in Tuesday’s 7...
NBA
"A Long Way To Go" | Five Things To Know Following Utah's Victory Over Charlotte
Playing against a depleted Charlotte team on Monday night, the Jazz did precisely what was expected of them — even if it took a little longer than planned. Despite a good effort from the Hornets, Utah's defense and elite shooting from deep prevailed as the Jazz won for the fifth time in seven games, taking down Charlotte 120-102 on Monday.
