Two Memphis Fire employees relieved of duty in connection to Tyre Nichols’ death, internal investigation ongoing

localmemphis.com
Former sheriff captain calls for an end to Memphis Police SCORPION Squads
Bernie Cobb served in the Shelby County Sheriff's Department. Now, he's calling for an end to the SCORPION Squads and similar units.
All former officers charged in Tyre Nichols death out on bond
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Four former Memphis police officers charged in the death of Tyre Nichols have been released on bond. Records show Justin Smith, Desmond Mills Jr., Emmitt Martin III, Demetrius Haley and Tadarrius Bean, who were fired along with one other officer after Nichols’ death, were released on bond after they were booked […]
wvlt.tv
‘Shocked and disgusted’ | Knoxville police chief, leaders release statements on Tyre Nichols, ask for peaceful protests
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Chief Paul Noel released a statement on the death of Memphis man Tyre Nichols Friday. Nichols, 29, died on Jan. 10, days after a confrontation with five Memphis police officers put him in the hospital. While details of the event have not been made available to the public, officials confirmed that Nichols was pulled over for alleged reckless driving on Jan. 7.
Where is Memphis’ police chief during Tyre Nichols investigation?
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As there are calls in the community for justice for Tyre Nichols, there have also been questions as to where Memphis’ police chief has been since the firing of five officers last week. Aside from a statement citing their actions as “egregious,” we have not seen Memphis Police Chief CJ Davis publicly […]
wvlt.tv
Community reacts to murder charges of former officers involved in Tyre Nichols case
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Local politicians, attorneys, community leaders and more are reacting to five officers charged with murdering Tyre Nichols. Those former MPD officers are: Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Emmit Martin III, Desmond Mills, Jr. and Justin Smith. All five are charged with two counts of official misconduct, one count of official oppression, second-degree murder, aggravated assault-act in concert and two counts of aggravated kidnapping.
TN Sheriff's Association: Tyre Nichols’ arrest video will be made public Friday
NewsChannel 5 has obtained a letter notifying law enforcement agencies that videos relating to the arrest of Tyre Nichols will be made public on Friday.
Woman fires shots near 201 Poplar, picks up shell casings, deputy says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman was arrested after shooting into the air near the Shelby County Jail at 201 Poplar on Thursday, January 26, according to a deputy with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO). The deputy said he heard shots fired in the 200 block of Poplar...
wvlt.tv
5 former officers in custody, charged with murder in connection to death of Tyre Nichols
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Five officers involved in the death of Tyre Nichols were taken into custody at 201 Poplar on Thursday morning. Those former MPD officers are: Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Emmit Martin III, Desmond Mills, Jr. and Justin Smith. All five are charged with: official misconduct thu unauthorized...
lakeshorepublicradio.org
2 Memphis Fire Department employees are 'relieved of duty' after Tyre Nichols' death
Two Memphis, Tenn., fire department employees have been "relieved of duty" while an internal investigation is conducted in connection with the death of Tyre Nichols, a Black man who died days after a traffic stop on Jan. 7. Memphis Fire Department spokesperson Qwanesha Ward told NPR the employees — who...
Lawsuit claimed officer in Tyre Nichols case beat inmate unconscious in 2016
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — One of the former Memphis police officers fired after the arrest and death of Tyre Nichols faced a previous lawsuit from an inmate who claimed he was beaten unconscious. The case goes back to 2016 when the inmate filed a federal civil rights lawsuit against Demetrius Haley, who at that time […]
BBC
Tennessee official 'sickened' by footage of Tyre Nichols arrest
David Rausch, director of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has said that he has seen "appalling" bodycam footage of police stopping a man for reckless driving. The driver Tyre Nichols, 29, was stopped in Memphis on 7 January for reckless driving and died three days later. Five former police officers have been charged with second-degree murder.
Man recalls encounter with SCORPION Unit before Nichols death
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — The five police officers who were fired after Tyre Nichols’ death hadn’t been with MPD long, and police haven’t told us what units they worked with during their time on the force. But some who know the officers say at least one confirmed that he — and we are hearing several others […]
Memphis Fire Department suspends 2 employees for involvement in Tyre Nichols death, pending investigation
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Fire Department confirmed with ABC24 Monday that two of their employees involved with the initial care of Tyre Nichols the day he was confronted by Memphis Police on Jan. 7 have been relieved of duty pending an investigation. This is in addition to the...
Man dies, woman hospitalized after shooting in Southeast Memphis, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man died and a woman was critically injured after a shooting over the weekend, police said Wednesday. According to the Memphis Police Department (MPD), officers responded just before 1:30 a.m. Saturday to a shooting on Maple Leaf Cove near Winchester and Clarke roads. Police said...
Two more men wanted for deadly Z Market shooting, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are looking for two more people wanted in connection to gunfire that left a man dead at a Parkway Village grocery store. Landon Quinton, 23, has already been arrested and charged with first-degree murder, among other charges, in connection to a robbery and shooting that left a man dead on January 22.
Memphis officers pretend to buy stolen car from man on Facebook
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — MPD officers pretended to buy a stolen car from a man who tried to sell it on Facebook. According to reports, on January 17, a victim told police that he was carjacked on Winchester Road. The victim said he was sitting in his 2011 Nissan Versa when two men approached him with […]
wvlt.tv
Audio file reveals moments of Tyre Nichols’ arrest
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An audio file from Broadcastify audio stream shed new light on the arrest of Tyre Nichols. Around 8:30 p.m. on January 7, at East Raines and Ross Road, Tyre Nichols was originally pulled over police said for reckless driving. “Any other scorpion units pull over to...
Man breaks into Berclair home to steal banana, cookies and shoes, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It’s a story reminiscent of Goldilocks and the Three Bears, but it was no fairy tale for two people in Berclair. Memphis Police said a hungry burglar broke into their home on McCory on Sunday, January 22, 2023. An arrest affidavit states that 23-year-old Marco...
actionnews5.com
19 vehicles vandalized at Memphis Sports and Events Center
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Nineteen vehicles were vandalized at the Memphis Sports and Events Center over the weekend. According to the police report, the suspect vandalized 19 vehicles on January 21 from 1:30 p.m. until 6:48 p.m. Two black 9mm Smith and Wesson handguns, and a 9mm Cal-Tech handgun were...
