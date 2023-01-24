Read full article on original website
Proud American
5d ago
They need to take these homeless and drop them off in the desert. They deny help from the government because they don’t want to follow rules. They are useless to the community.
Linda Rojo
5d ago
they were putting homeless in jail. for decades and decades. but,they get out. it doesn't help. to keep re arresting non violent homeless people. same with mental hospitals. there are too many homeless. with too many issues, and too little resources. the problem was ignored for years. it's not going away. theproblem is. everyone has free willit takes alot of. laws,to keep people institutionalized.
Air Farce Chemtrail Swine
5d ago
Great job Newsom! You single handedly turned California into a 3rd world country!
California witness says object moving overhead looked like submarineRoger MarshCalifornia State
I.E Soul Food Tour: Kountry Folks Restaurant, RiversideLashaun TurnerRiverside, CA
4 Amazing Pizza Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
A woman's $8500 Rolex watch was flushed down the toilet and later she would discover whether it had survivedAnita DurairajChino Hills, CA
Regional Grocery Store Sprouts Announces New Store in Victorville, CaliforniaBryan DijkhuizenVictorville, CA
3 victims identified in Beverly Crest shooting that left 4 others injured; no arrest made
Authorities on Sunday identified the three people who were killed in a Beverly Crest shooting that also left four others injured.
Reported possible active shooter at Pico Rivera Walmart ruled hoax: LASD
LOS ANGELES - A possible active shooter incident reported at the Pico Rivera Walmart Sunday was ruled a hoax, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. "Responding deputies did a sweep of the store and checked for suspects and any immediate danger. It was determined that there was no shooter on the premises and no suspects were taken into custody at the scene," according to city officials.
3 arrested after smash-and-grab robbery caught on camera at Fontana jewelry store
Three suspects were arrested after another brazen smash-and-grab robbery caught on video inside a Lupita's Jewelers in the Inland Empire.
San Bernardino woman accused of stealing from Carlsbad store
Carlsbad police on Monday arrested a San Bernardino woman on suspicion of stealing items from a chain store, said the agency in an announcement on Friday.
Authorities ID man killed in hit-and-run in Orange County
LAGUNA BEACH, Calif. – The name of a 39-year-old man who was struck and killed by a hit-and-run vehicle in Laguna Beach was released Sunday by the Orange County Sheriff’s Department. Officers were dispatched at about 2:50 a.m. Saturday to the 700 block of South Coast Highway located...
Gunman opens fire in a posh LA area, leaving three people dead.
The fourth mass shooting to occur in Los Angeles this week resulted in three fatalities and four injuries on Saturday when a shooter opened fire at an Airbnb in a posh area. At 2:30 a.m., police responded to reports of a gunshot in the Beverly Crest area and discovered seven victims, according to the LAPD.
Authorities search for woman, 22, who disappeared in Los Angeles County
Authorities are searching for an at-risk woman who disappeared in Los Angeles County on Thursday. Chelsea Roisin Celiz, 22, was last seen on the 8400 block of Olney Street in Rosemead around 11:15 p.m., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Celiz is diagnosed with bipolar disorder and requires medication, officials said. She is […]
2 Fatally Shot at House Party in Pomona
Pomona, Los Angeles County, CA: Pomona Police Department along with the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a gunshot victim in the 1700 block of South Reservoir Street and East Franklin Avenue in the city of Pomona Saturday night, Jan. 28, just before 10:30 p.m. Once officers along with...
Pasadena man accused of intentionally driving off cliff with family in car moved to jail
MONTARA, Calif. - The driver of a car that plunged 250 feet off a treacherous cliff in northern California, injuring his two young children and his wife, was released from the hospital and jailed on suspicion of attempted murder and child abuse, authorities said Friday. Dharmesh A. Patel, 41, was...
Big Bear Lake man found with ‘ghost gun,’ drugs: SBSD
A Big Bear Lake man was arrested for possessing an unserialized firearm, ammunition, drugs and paraphernalia, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. The weapon and drugs were found in the 40000 block of Forest Road when a search warrant was served on Monday, officials said in a press release.
Huntington Park police shoot, kill man in a wheelchair who was accused of stabbing another man
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is assisting the Huntington Park Police Department with an investigation after at least one HPPD officer fatally shot a man in a wheelchair who had recently stabbed another man, authorities said. Police responded to the 2400 block of Slauson Avenue at 3:40 p.m....
Special Report: In The Line of Duty
Crime in Palm Springs is decreasing according to a 2022 data report released by police, but the number of assaults on officers seems to be increasing at an alarming rate. Palm Springs Police Department's Chief Andy Mills claimed the number of assaults on officers went up 72% this last year. Also seeing an increase in The post Special Report: In The Line of Duty appeared first on KESQ.
Moreno Valley man arrested for alleged kidnap attempt of 12-year-old
Police have arrested a 40-year-old man who allegedly attempted to kidnap a 12-year-old girl as she walked home from school in Moreno Valley Jan. 18.Arturo Ramirez Cisneros allegedly stopped his green Toyota Tacoma near the young girl as she was walking home from Sunnymead Middle School, pointed a handgun at her and told her in Spanish, "Get in the truck, I won't hurt you," according to police.The girl ran away and got help from two people nearby. She was not injured during the incident.Deputies spotted the suspect's vehicle in the 24000 block of Webster Avenue on Friday and arrested Cisneros.Anyone with additional information regarding the incident should call: (951) 486-6700.
Young Gang Members Busted In Indio
Indio gang bust January 25th 2023 Photo from Riverside County Sheriffs Dept. Great work by the Riverside County Sheriffs Department has led to the arrest of several documented criminal street gang members in the Coachella Valley. The Violent Crime Gang Task Force tried to stop an SUV with 4 gang...
3 arrested in Santa Ana double shooting
Three people have been arrested in connection with a shooting that left one man dead and another injured in Santa Ana last month. Around 1:45 a.m. on Dec. 18, one victim with a gunshot wound to the abdomen was driven to a hospital by a friend. The friend told medical staff that another victim was […]
Silver Alert issued on behalf of Palm Springs Police Department
A Silver Alert for Pamela Hays has been issued by the California Highway Patrol on behalf of the Palm Springs Police Department. Pamela Hays was last seen on January 27, 2023, at approximately 4:30 p.m. in Palm Springs, Riverside County. Hays is believed to be driving a silver 2005 Ford 500, California license plate PSLADY.
Man found dead in Anaheim may have been assaulted; police seek people who tried to help
A homicide investigation is underway Thursday after a man who was possibly the victim of an assault was found dead in Anaheim. Around 7:20 a.m., police responded to East Street south of the 91 Freeway regarding a man bleeding in the street. The victim was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. Anaheim […]
Victim in Critical Condition After Shooting in Pomona
Pomona, Los Angeles County, CA: Pomona Police Department and the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a gunshot victim around 2:00 a.m. Friday, Jan. 27, at the intersection of North Mountain View Avenue and East Hawthorne Place in the city of Pomona. One victim was transported to Pomona Valley...
California drug bust: $4 million in narcotics seized by border patrol agents in one day
SAN DIEGO, Calif. - It's a major drug bust in California… border patrol agents seized $4 million worth of narcotics in one day. According to San Diego Sector (SDC) Border Patrol agents, they seized nearly 300 pounds of narcotics with an estimated street value of $4 million from three vehicle stops.
I-Team Discovers Illegal Marijuana Grow Houses Could Be Operating Next Door to You
Recreational marijuana use was legalized in California in 2018 but the NBC4 I-Team discovered that hasn’t stopped illegal grow operations from popping up across Southern California, sometimes in homes, sometimes even near schools. The NBC4 I-Team got exclusive access to go along with the California Department of Cannabis Control ...
