FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
richlandsource.com
‘He was a businessman that gave back’: Memories of Mansfielder Chan Stevens
MANSFIELD — Chan Stevens was an entrepreneur and businessman for the joy of working with people, said family member John C. Roby. “He was in it for the people, not the money,” Roby said. “He was just an industrious, kind-hearted, hard-working guy.”. Walter Chandler "Chan" Stevens, JR.
Brenda S. Sirosky-Kraner
Brenda S. Sirosky-Kraner, 82, formerly of Galion passed away Sunday, January 22, 2023 at Crystal Care Center in Mansfield where she had been a resident for the past several years. She was born August 9, 1940 in Mansfield and was the daughter of the late John and Martha (Dilts) Brandeberry....
Walter Chandler "Chan" Stevens, JR.
A Renaissance man of many talents, interests, & intelligence. Walter Chandler Stevens, JR, “Chan” passed away peacefully on January 19, 2023. He was 89. He was born in Mansfield, Ohio, to Walter C. Stevens, SR, and Edith “Toby” Earlich Stevens on June 9, 1933. He graduated from Western Reserve Academy, Hudson, Ohio, in 1951, went on to graduate from MIT in 1955, where he received his bachelor’s degree, followed by a master’s degree from the University of Birmingham in England. Chan served in the Army during peacetime.
Shelby native makes Mansfield Playhouse debut Friday in 'Unnecessary Farce'
MANSFIELD -- Duncan Hike is comfortable behind the wheel of a tractor-trailer. He knows the controls. He knows the road. He understands the signs. An 18-wheeler is his home away from home. The 26-year-old Shelby High School graduate chose to steer a different path this week.
St. Peter's "Sister Bernie" dies Wednesday morning at age 97
JOLIET, Illinois – A Mansfield St. Peter's icon has passed. The Congregation of the Third Order of St. Francis of Mary Immaculate (Joliet Franciscans) announced Sister Bernard Marie Campbell, died early Wednesday morning. She was 97 years old. She had been in failing health and died peacefully in her sleep.
Razor thin: Wooster earns tough verdict over Mt. Vernon
A sigh of relief filled the air in Wooster's locker room after a trying 60-58 test with Mt. Vernon for an Ohio boys basketball victory on January 24. The start wasn't the problem for Mt. Vernon, as it began with a 13-8 edge over Wooster through the end of the first quarter.
North Canton Hoover rains down on Canton GlenOak
North Canton Hoover called "game" in the waning moments of a 56-41 defeat of Canton GlenOak during this Ohio girls high school basketball game. Last season, North Canton Hoover and Canton GlenOak squared off with January 22, 2022 at North Canton Hoover High School last season. Click here for a recap.
Westerville North outlasts Delaware Hayes
Westerville North stretched out and finally snapped Delaware Hayes to earn a 53-39 victory in Ohio boys basketball action on January 24. Delaware Hayes authored a promising start, taking a 12-10 advantage over Westerville North at the end of the first quarter.
Johnstown nips Newark Licking Valley in taut scare
Johnstown didn't flinch, finally repelling Newark Licking Valley 53-46 on January 24 in Ohio boys high school basketball. Last season, Johnstown and Newark Licking Valley faced off on February 2, 2021 at Johnstown-Monroe High School. For results, click here.
Uniontown Green delivers heart-wrenching defeat to Uniontown Lake
Uniontown Green found the tipping point, and leaned on it to knock off Uniontown Lake 43-41 in Ohio girls basketball on January 25. In recent action on January 21, Uniontown Lake faced off against Massillon Jackson and Uniontown Green took on North Canton Hoover on January 21 at North Canton Hoover High School. For more, click here.
Canton McKinley imposes its will on Massillon Perry
Canton McKinley's offense hit on all cylinders Wednesday as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 61-32 win over Massillon Perry in Ohio girls basketball action on January 25. Last season, Massillon Perry and Canton McKinley faced off on December 11, 2021 at Massillon Perry High School. For more,...
Dover flies high over Massillon Perry
Dover's overpowering offense lit up the scoreboard to topple Massillon Perry 56-27 in Ohio boys basketball on January 24. In recent action on January 20, Dover faced off against Wheeling Central Catholic and Massillon Perry took on Massillon on January 16 at Massillon Washington High School. For more, click here.
Westerville South cancels check from Sunbury Big Walnut
Westerville South put its nose to the grindstone and turned back Sunbury Big Walnut in a 54-44 decision in an Ohio girls basketball matchup. Westerville South drew first blood by forging an 8-6 margin over Sunbury Big Walnut after the first quarter.
In preparation for severe weather, local clinics will delay opening
MANSFIELD -- With severe weather expected to impact much of Richland and Crawford counties on Wednesday, Third Street Family Health Services will delay opening. The community health clinic and all of its campuses will delay by two hours. All locations will open at 10 a.m.
Plain City Jonathan Alder unloads on Richwood North Union
Plain City Jonathan Alder handled Richwood North Union 51-30 in an impressive showing at Plain City Jonathan Alder High on January 24 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. Last season, Richwood North Union and Plain City Jonathan Alder faced off on January 11, 2022 at Richwood North Union High...
Strasburg shuts off the power on Newcomerstown
Strasburg's powerful offense roared to a resounding victory by pulling away from Newcomerstown 58-16 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on January 24. Last season, Strasburg and Newcomerstown squared off with November 30, 2021 at Newcomerstown High School last season. For more, click here.
Hilliard Bradley pockets narrow victory over Westerville Central
Hilliard Bradley walked the high-wire before edging Westerville Central 43-42 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on January 24. Last season, Hilliard Bradley and Westerville Central squared off with December 22, 2021 at Hilliard Bradley High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
Letter to the Editor: NAACP Mansfield blasts House Bill 458
NAACP MANSFIELD #3190 Stands with The NAACP Ohio State Conference and other Civil Rights Leaders who decry Sub. HB 458 which disproportionately attacks voting rights of Black, brown, and naturalized Ohioans.
Cardington-Lincoln knocks off East Knox
A sigh of relief filled the air in Cardington-Lincoln's locker room after a trying 52-51 test with East Knox on January 24 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. Last season, East Knox and Cardington-Lincoln faced off on January 7, 2022 at Cardington High School. For results, click here.
Metro housing board fires director, Mansfield mayor threatens legal action
MANSFIELD — Steve Andrews has been fired, but he hasn't given up. Three members of the Mansfield Metropolitan Housing Authority board voted Tuesday to terminate Andrews, the agency’s executive director. Download PDF file.
