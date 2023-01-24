ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

The Comeback

NFL world reacts to insane Chiefs, Mahomes news

While the Cincinnati Bengals might be enjoying the underdog role throughout their NFL playoff run this season, they won’t technically be the underdogs when they travel into Arrowhead Stadium to take on the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship game this weekend. And that’s some pretty historic news. While the Bengals did open the Read more... The post NFL world reacts to insane Chiefs, Mahomes news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

NFL World Shocked By Coach Of The Year Snub Today

Five more finalists were named for this year's NFL honors, this time for Coach of the Year. Head coaches on the ballot include the Eagles' Nick Sirianni, 49ers' Kyle Shanahan, Giants' Brian Daboll, Bills' Sean McDermott and Jaguars' Doug Pederson. But one name was curiously missing in the eyes of a ...
MICHIGAN STATE
Wichita Eagle

Report: Broncos Part Ways With Interim HC Jerry Rosburg

The Denver Broncos are moving on from yet another head coach. No, not Nathaniel Hackett, but rather interim head coach Jerry Rosburg. "While the Broncos are still searching for a head coach, interim head coach Jerry Rosburg has been let go and will not be a part of the coaching staff going forward, per source," Yates tweeted.
DENVER, CO
Larry Brown Sports

Raiders bringing in ex-Tom Brady Super Bowl teammate

The Las Vegas Raiders may be thinking a couple of steps ahead with the roster move that they made this week. ESPN’s Field Yates reported on Wednesday that the Raiders have signed wide receiver Tyler Johnson to a reserve/futures deal. Johnson’s contract will thus kick in on the first day of the new league year... The post Raiders bringing in ex-Tom Brady Super Bowl teammate appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
GEORGIA STATE
atozsports.com

NFL team requests interview with former Vols player for offensive coordinator job

Former Tennessee Vols quarterback Jim Bob Cooter could soon be interviewing for an offensive coordinator job in the NFL. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported on Tuesday that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers requested permission from the Jacksonville Jaguars to interview Cooter for their vacant offensive coordinator job. Cooter is currently the...
TAMPA, FL
Wichita Eagle

Carthon Won’t Have as Much to Work With as Others This Offseason

NASHVILLE – When former general manager Jon Robinson took over the Tennessee Titans in 2016, the biggest challenge he faced was obvious: The team was coming off a 3-13 season and had won five games combined in two years. The biggest advantage he had was also obvious: Robinson held...
NASHVILLE, TN
thecomeback.com

ESPN analyst absolutely blasts NFL Coach of the Year voters

The NFL revealed the 2022 NFL Coach of the Year finalists on Wednesday morning. Five coaches from around the league will vie for the honor as finalists. Brian Daboll, Doug Pederson, Kyle Shanahan, Nick Sirriani, and Sean McDermott represent the quintet that could bring the NFL Coach of the Year award home.
FanSided

Mike McDaniel is not a finalist for Coach of the Year and he shouldn’t be

The NFL released the top candidates for the NFL Coach of the Year award and the nominees do not include Mike McDaniel. Midway through the season, McDaniel had the Miami Dolphins pacing for a potential first-round bye and the AFC East division. At one point, the Dolphins led the division and were on a bullet train rematch with the Buffalo Bills.
ClutchPoints

Jets star Sauce Gardner responds to Zach Wilson-Mike White Madden controversy going viral

Backpedaling is one of Sauce Gardner’s many skills as an All-Pro corner with the New York Jets. But did he just prove to be adept at backpedaling off the field, as well?. Gardner was called out Thursday by the hosts of Good Morning Football for playing Mike White, and not Zach Wilson, at quarterback in a game of Madden that was streamed on YouTube’s NFL Tuesday Night Gaming this week. Though it was a playful take by the NFL Network hosts, Gardner responded quickly on Twitter to make sure he was not seen taking sides in the Jets’ quarterback drama:
The Spun

Longtime NFL Assistant Coach Was Fired After Playoff Loss

The Buffalo Bills reportedly fired their safeties coach Thursday. According to ESPN's Alaina Getzenberg, the Bills are parting ways with Jim Salgado following Sunday's 27-10 elimination loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bills allowed just 6.5 yards per pass attempt during the season with an 82.1 ...
ORCHARD PARK, NY
atozsports.com

Ran Carthon proves that he is all in on the Titans

Tennessee Titans general manager Ran Carthon has been with the team for just one week, and the new GM is already proving that he is all in for his new franchise. Carthon previously served as the Director of Player Personnel for the San Francisco 49ers before being hired by Tennessee for the GM vacancy. With the 49ers still alive in the playoffs, many of Carthon’s friends and coworkers are getting set for the NFC Championship game this weekend. While Carthon had initially planned to go to the game in support, he has now decided to miss it and spend the weekend working with head coach Mike Vrabel instead.
NASHVILLE, TN

