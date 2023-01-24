Read full article on original website
NFL Star DiesOnlyHomersDetroit, MI
Mother Frantically Searching For Missing Son Who Traveled To Detroit For PerformanceThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
8-year-old Girl Saves Great-Grandmother from Fatal AccidentWilliamWest Bloomfield Township, MI
In Detroit, a 5-year-old kid shoots and kills himself using an unattended gun; his uncle is accused.San HeraldDetroit, MI
Unusual Facts About Detroit You Never KnewTed RiversDetroit, MI
NFL world reacts to insane Chiefs, Mahomes news
While the Cincinnati Bengals might be enjoying the underdog role throughout their NFL playoff run this season, they won’t technically be the underdogs when they travel into Arrowhead Stadium to take on the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship game this weekend. And that’s some pretty historic news. While the Bengals did open the Read more... The post NFL world reacts to insane Chiefs, Mahomes news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Cowboys Coach Idea: Monken As Kellen Replacement?
If the Dallas Cowboys lose offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, we'll argue they could make a splash and land one of the hottest coordinators currently at the college level - Todd Monken.
Veteran NFL Quarterback Considering Transitioning To Coaching Career
Former Texas Tech and California quarterback has enjoyed six seasons in the NFL, albeit without seeing much action on the field. Doing a tour of New York teams, Webb has spent time with the Jets, Giants, and Bills. And according to a report today from Adam Schefter, the 28-year-old is ...
NFL World Shocked By Coach Of The Year Snub Today
Five more finalists were named for this year's NFL honors, this time for Coach of the Year. Head coaches on the ballot include the Eagles' Nick Sirianni, 49ers' Kyle Shanahan, Giants' Brian Daboll, Bills' Sean McDermott and Jaguars' Doug Pederson. But one name was curiously missing in the eyes of a ...
Wichita Eagle
Report: Broncos Part Ways With Interim HC Jerry Rosburg
The Denver Broncos are moving on from yet another head coach. No, not Nathaniel Hackett, but rather interim head coach Jerry Rosburg. "While the Broncos are still searching for a head coach, interim head coach Jerry Rosburg has been let go and will not be a part of the coaching staff going forward, per source," Yates tweeted.
Raiders bringing in ex-Tom Brady Super Bowl teammate
The Las Vegas Raiders may be thinking a couple of steps ahead with the roster move that they made this week. ESPN’s Field Yates reported on Wednesday that the Raiders have signed wide receiver Tyler Johnson to a reserve/futures deal. Johnson’s contract will thus kick in on the first day of the new league year... The post Raiders bringing in ex-Tom Brady Super Bowl teammate appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
atozsports.com
NFL team requests interview with former Vols player for offensive coordinator job
Former Tennessee Vols quarterback Jim Bob Cooter could soon be interviewing for an offensive coordinator job in the NFL. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported on Tuesday that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers requested permission from the Jacksonville Jaguars to interview Cooter for their vacant offensive coordinator job. Cooter is currently the...
Key doctor backs Miami Dolphins' GM: Tua Tagovailoa isn't automatically a concussion risk
Dr. Joseph Maroon, who helped create a test for concussion recovery, agrees with the Dolphins: With proper rest, Tua Tagovailoa isn't at elevated risk.
Wichita Eagle
Carthon Won’t Have as Much to Work With as Others This Offseason
NASHVILLE – When former general manager Jon Robinson took over the Tennessee Titans in 2016, the biggest challenge he faced was obvious: The team was coming off a 3-13 season and had won five games combined in two years. The biggest advantage he had was also obvious: Robinson held...
Billy Packer, award-winning college basketball broadcaster, dead at 82
Billy Packer, an Emmy Award-winning college basketball broadcaster who covered 34 Final Fours for CBS and NBC, has died, his son said. He was 82. Packer’s son, Mark Packer, tweeted about his father’s death on Thursday night. “We take peace knowing that he’s in heaven with Barb,” he...
thecomeback.com
ESPN analyst absolutely blasts NFL Coach of the Year voters
The NFL revealed the 2022 NFL Coach of the Year finalists on Wednesday morning. Five coaches from around the league will vie for the honor as finalists. Brian Daboll, Doug Pederson, Kyle Shanahan, Nick Sirriani, and Sean McDermott represent the quintet that could bring the NFL Coach of the Year award home.
Mike McDaniel is not a finalist for Coach of the Year and he shouldn’t be
The NFL released the top candidates for the NFL Coach of the Year award and the nominees do not include Mike McDaniel. Midway through the season, McDaniel had the Miami Dolphins pacing for a potential first-round bye and the AFC East division. At one point, the Dolphins led the division and were on a bullet train rematch with the Buffalo Bills.
Jets star Sauce Gardner responds to Zach Wilson-Mike White Madden controversy going viral
Backpedaling is one of Sauce Gardner’s many skills as an All-Pro corner with the New York Jets. But did he just prove to be adept at backpedaling off the field, as well?. Gardner was called out Thursday by the hosts of Good Morning Football for playing Mike White, and not Zach Wilson, at quarterback in a game of Madden that was streamed on YouTube’s NFL Tuesday Night Gaming this week. Though it was a playful take by the NFL Network hosts, Gardner responded quickly on Twitter to make sure he was not seen taking sides in the Jets’ quarterback drama:
Longtime NFL Assistant Coach Was Fired After Playoff Loss
The Buffalo Bills reportedly fired their safeties coach Thursday. According to ESPN's Alaina Getzenberg, the Bills are parting ways with Jim Salgado following Sunday's 27-10 elimination loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bills allowed just 6.5 yards per pass attempt during the season with an 82.1 ...
atozsports.com
Ran Carthon proves that he is all in on the Titans
Tennessee Titans general manager Ran Carthon has been with the team for just one week, and the new GM is already proving that he is all in for his new franchise. Carthon previously served as the Director of Player Personnel for the San Francisco 49ers before being hired by Tennessee for the GM vacancy. With the 49ers still alive in the playoffs, many of Carthon’s friends and coworkers are getting set for the NFC Championship game this weekend. While Carthon had initially planned to go to the game in support, he has now decided to miss it and spend the weekend working with head coach Mike Vrabel instead.
