Tennessee Titans general manager Ran Carthon has been with the team for just one week, and the new GM is already proving that he is all in for his new franchise. Carthon previously served as the Director of Player Personnel for the San Francisco 49ers before being hired by Tennessee for the GM vacancy. With the 49ers still alive in the playoffs, many of Carthon’s friends and coworkers are getting set for the NFC Championship game this weekend. While Carthon had initially planned to go to the game in support, he has now decided to miss it and spend the weekend working with head coach Mike Vrabel instead.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO