Read full article on original website
Related
Corydon Times-Republican
Sieck defends ESA no vote
(Des Moines) -- State Representative David Sieck was among the southwest Iowa bloc of lawmakers opposing a controversial school choice bill passing the Iowa Legislature this week. Governor Kim Reynolds Tuesday signed a bill establishing Educational Savings Accounts for parents wishing to send their children to private schools. The governor’s...
Corydon Times-Republican
What are teachers being taught? Bill calls for defining teaching terms
Republicans’ focus on education reform did not end with Gov. Kim Reynolds’ private school scholarship legislation: Lawmakers are now looking at how future educators at Iowa universities are learning to teach. Lawmakers in a House Education subcommittee moved Wednesday to advance House File 7, a bill requiring Iowa’s...
Corydon Times-Republican
Lawmaker: Proposals could ‘politicize’ Iowa attorney general’s office
Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird was formally sworn into office Thursday. (Photo courtesy of Iowa Attorney General's Office) A GOP proposal to expand the Iowa attorney general’s authority in handling election-misconduct claims could “politicize the office,” according to one Democratic senator. The proposal, along with one that...
Corydon Times-Republican
Local educators weigh in on education bill
Mason City’s Catholic school system is ready and willing to take on more students after Gov. Kim Reynolds’ signed her “school choice” bill into law Tuesday. But public school officials are worried about what the bill means for funding in the future. Over the next three...
Corydon Times-Republican
Private school scholarship program heads to governor’s desk
Gov. Kim Reynolds made private school scholarships her top priority for the 2023 legislative session. That goal was reached Tuesday, when lawmakers sent the bill to her desk. Reynolds praised the House and Senate passing the bill, saying she planned to sign it later on Tuesday. “For the first time,...
Corydon Times-Republican
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds signs private school bill
Surrounded by school-choice advocates and private school students, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds signed an expansive private school education assistance bill into law on Tuesday. The bill is the culmination of a 3-year effort and notches an early victory in the governor's top legislative priorities of the session. All public school...
Corydon Times-Republican
Governor wants to fund private school education
Battle lines have been drawn over taxpayer-funded scholarships for private school students pushed by Gov. Kim Reynolds as a central part of her 2023 education funding plan. But it was a no contest as Republican legislators passed the bill on Monday. Albia Superintendent Kevin Crall and most other public school education leaders didn’t go away quietly.
Corydon Times-Republican
Governor signs Students First Act, enacting student vouchers program
(The Center Square) – Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds signed the Students First Act on Tuesday morning at the Statehouse. The bill allows each student to use, at any school, the sum the state allocates for a child in public schools. In fiscal year 2023, that amount is $7,598, according to the bill’s fiscal note.
Corydon Times-Republican
Gov. Kim Reynolds celebrates victory as ‘school choice’ program becomes law
Gov. Kim Reynolds signs the "Students First Act," legislation establishing a private school scholarship program, into law Jan. 24, 2023 at the Iowa State Capitol in Des Moines after it passed in the early hours that day. (Photo by Robin Opsahl/Iowa Capital Dispatch) After years of debate and a decisive...
Corydon Times-Republican
Iowa House passes governor’s private school scholarship program; Senate debate under way
Rep. John Wills, floor manager for the private school scholarship bill, speaks in support of the governor's proposed education savings account program. The bill passed the Iowa House 54-45 Monday, Jan. 23. (Photo by Robin Opsahl/Iowa Capital Dispatch) The Iowa House passed Gov. Kim Reynolds’ private school scholarship proposal just...
Corydon Times-Republican
Educators, lawmakers react to school voucher bill's passage
(Undated) -- Reaction to the passage of a controversial bill benefiting private education in Iowa is coming from all over KMAland. By a 54-to-45 vote Monday evening, the Iowa House approved Governor Kim Reynolds' proposal establishing Educational Savings Accounts of up to $7,600 for public school students wishing to attend private institutions. Legislators in the Iowa Senate approved a similar measure by a 31-to-18 vote, sending the bill to the governor's desk for her signature. At least one veteran KMAland administrator says he's "extremely disappointed" by the bill's passage. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Tuesday morning, Glenwood School Superintendent Dr. Devin Embray says the bill will have a lasting impact on public education in the state.
Corydon Times-Republican
Sioux City's Bishop R. Walker Nickless praises passage of private school assistance bill
SIOUX CITY — Bishop R. Walker Nickless of the Diocese of Sioux City on Tuesday commended the passage of a state private education assistance bill. The bill, which allows parents to take $7,598 in public dollars to finance private schooling, was approved by both houses of the Iowa Legislature after midnight Tuesday. Gov. Kim Reynolds, for whom the school-voucher program was a top legislative priority, signed it into law Tuesday.
Corydon Times-Republican
Tenure ban doesn’t advance, but GOP ‘paying attention’ to campus free speech
A Republican lawmaker said he likely won't move forward with a bill banning tenure at Iowa's state universities. Shown here is Iowa State University's Memorial Union. (Photo by Perry Beeman/Iowa Capital Dispatch) Legislation banning tenure at Iowa’s public universities is unlikely to move forward, but a Republican lawmaker said he...
Corydon Times-Republican
National Dems give New Hampshire, Georgia more time to change 2024 primary dates
WASHINGTON — New Hampshire and Georgia will have a bit longer to implement key changes to when and how they hold Democratic presidential primaries, under an extension a Democratic National Committee panel approved Wednesday. Election officials will have until June 3 to move New Hampshire’s 2024 Democratic presidential primary...
Corydon Times-Republican
Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias
SPRINGFIELD – For newly sworn-in Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias, customer service is the central mission as he assumes the state’s second-largest constitutional office, replacing the man who had held it for nearly a quarter century.
Corydon Times-Republican
Watch Now: Former Iowa Gov. Terry Branstad discusses selection as president of the World Food Prize
Former Iowa Gov. Terry Branstad appointed president of World Food Prize Foundation. Branstad will lead the foundation which gives an annual prize for innovation in quality and quantity of global agriculture.
Corydon Times-Republican
How 2022 Gun Sales in Iowa Compare to the Rest of the Country
Gun sales, as approximated by background checks, surged in 2020 to 39,695,315 just as the COVID-19 pandemic began. They have declined each year since, to 38,876,673 in 2021 and to 31,596,646 in 2022. Still, these numbers remain higher than pre-pandemic levels. The FBI's National Instant Criminal Background Check System publishes...
Corydon Times-Republican
Missouri News Headlines Tuesday, January 24th, 2023
(Statewide) -- Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories are announced for a majority of Missouri for Tuesday night into Wednesday. The National Weather Service in Springfield reports that a Winter Storm Warning will be in effect from 6:00 p.m. Tuesday to noon Wednesday for portions of central, east central, south central, and southwest Missouri. Those areas could see total accumulations of between six and ten inches with locally heavier amounts up to twelve inches. A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect from 6:00 p.m. Tuesday to noon Wednesday for portions of central, north central, northeast, northwest, and west central Missouri. Those areas could see total snow accumulations of one to three inches with locally higher amounts possible.
Comments / 0