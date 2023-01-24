Read full article on original website
Related
todaynftnews.com
Animoca Brands Japan invests JP300 million in Brave Group
Brave Group Co., Ltd. has officially confirmed a JP300 million decisive financing round, as well as a capital and business alliance with Animoca Brands K.K., in expectation of corporate investment and acceleration of globalization in the virtual world environment. Brave Group’s total funding amount has now reached JPY 3.04 billion as of this round.
todaynftnews.com
Doodles NFT launching Doodles 2 on Flow Blockchain￼
Doodles 2 is launching on Flow Blockchain. Doodles NFT owners will be able to customize their avatars for different platforms. Doodles 2 will be linked with the first Doodles collection. Doodles, an Ethereum NFT hit, will introduce Doodles 2 on the Flow Blockchain. One of the most prolific Ethereum NFT...
todaynftnews.com
Amazon launches its first NFT in April 2023
Amazon is creating a digital assets organization, with an NFT project anticipated to begin in the spring. According to different sources, Amazon has been hawking the virtual collections initiative to a slew of industry heavyweights. Layer-1 blockchains, blockchain-based game businesses and creators, and technology platform marketplaces are said to be among these organizations. A particular emphasis is placed on blockchain-based gaming and associated NFT solutions, enabling Amazon shoppers to play crypto activities and earn free NFTs in the meantime.
todaynftnews.com
Gemba becomes learning platform of Enterprise Metaverse with $18m from Parkway Venture Capital
Gemba, a platform for virtual reality workforce training, declared today that it has raised $18 million in a Series A fundraising round at a valuation of $60 million, with Parkway Venture Capital of New York as the lead investor. As the company takes the lead in the emerging Virtual Reality...
todaynftnews.com
Little Pudgys enable cross chain travel
LayerZero’s penguineering team collaborated with an enthusiastic team of Wizard Hat Pudgy. Developing the Pudgy Penguins ecosystems to connect and touch millions of people. The Pudgy Penguin ecology will flourish thanks to the Layer Zero Labs cooperation, which also creates exciting new possibilities. Pudgy penguins tweeted that a portal...
todaynftnews.com
Asia Broadband announces release date of Gold-Backed Baboons NFT collection
Asia Broadband Inc. is happy to inform that the company’s exclusive Non-Fungible Token (“NFT”) collection, branded “Golden Baboons Mining Club,” has a confirmed mint event release date of February 28, 2023. (GBMC). AABB and their NFT team are happy to have increased the marketing program during the upcoming weeks before the release date in response to the strong demand for the new collection.
Comments / 0