Amazon is creating a digital assets organization, with an NFT project anticipated to begin in the spring. According to different sources, Amazon has been hawking the virtual collections initiative to a slew of industry heavyweights. Layer-1 blockchains, blockchain-based game businesses and creators, and technology platform marketplaces are said to be among these organizations. A particular emphasis is placed on blockchain-based gaming and associated NFT solutions, enabling Amazon shoppers to play crypto activities and earn free NFTs in the meantime.

17 HOURS AGO