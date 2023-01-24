ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Mexico State

Unemployment rate in New Mexico drops

By Isaac Cruz
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 2 days ago

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico’s unemployment rate continues to fall. The state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was at 3.9% for December 2022, according to the New Mexico Department of Workforce Solutions (NMDWS).

The unemployment rate is down from November’s number of 4.1% and drastically down from 5.9% in December of 2021. According to NMDWS, the biggest change came in the private sector with more than 16,000 new jobs. Despite the improvements, the state’s unemployment rate is above the national rate, which is 3.1%.

