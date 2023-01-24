ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bayfield County, WI

Comments / 0

Related
B105

An Open Letter To The Woman I Accidentally Terrified In West Duluth Sunday Night

I thought I was doing the right thing, but in hindsight, I may have frightened a young woman last night in West Duluth. I was just trying to help!. I was driving down 40th avenue west from over the hill. I reached the bottom of the hill at the stoplight at the intersection of Grand Avenue and 40th avenue west. Right near Tortoise and Hare footwear.
DULUTH, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy