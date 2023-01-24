Read full article on original website
Want An Idaho Winter Hot Tub Built For A King? Call These Dudes
There's nothing better than hot tubbing on a cold winter day. If you're in the market for a unique tub for your Idaho home and want it built right, there's a crew that has its own YouTube channel that you might want to reach out to that has the man-power and tools to construct one that's fit for a Nordic king.
Remember When Idaho Student Took Judge Judy’s Chair For Episode?
Anyone who has owned a television since the nineties knows who Judith Susan Sheindlin is. What you may not know or remember was that an Idaho college student once wore the famous gavel pounder's robe for an episode of Judge Judy back in 2019. Judge Judy has been on television...
Do You Agree With Idaho’s Pick For The Best Children’s Storybook?
There's nothing quite like classic children's storybooks. From Where The Wild Things Are to The Very Hungry Caterpillar, many of us can recall a favorite growing up. There is something nostalgia to be had with these children's classics... but what if someone took those books and turned them into something a little bit more entertaining for adults today?
Is Idaho a Good State to Start a Business In?
With so many new businesses having to move to Idaho over the last few years, there has to be a reason. Idaho ranks as the fifth best state to start a new business in, ranking 9 in business environment, 21 in access to resources, and 10 in business costs. Utah was number one in access to resources, which makes the lower ranking for Idaho, not as bad, since Utah isn't that far, especially from the Magic Valley. Idaho ranks number one in the entire country in average growth in the number of small businesses. One other interesting number is that Utah ranks number one in the shortest hours per work week. Maybe Idaho should try to do that as well.
You Can Sound Off on Idaho’s Lava Ridge Wind Debacle
Everyone in the Magic Valley has an opinion on the Lava Ridge wind project. As well as two other massive proposals for wind farms in the valley. Or, at least every one I’ve talked to about the massive eyesores that could be on the way. We’ve got to stop...
Quit Complaining About Driving in Idaho! Why It isn’t that Bad
It doesn't matter where you live, most people will complain about traffic or driving in some form. Either there are too many potholes, too many people, somebody not using a turn signal, too many slow cars, too many fast cars, somebody cutting you off, or some other problem to complain about. Being a driver is like being Goldie Locks. There needs to be nobody on the road and unless everyone drives exactly like you, it is wrong, but if drivers follow your rules, then it is just right. While many of us will continue to complain when we are behind the wheel, we might be wasting our breath and not have much to complain about. How does driving in Idaho compare to other states in the country and what states are the best and worst to drive in?
Look: Lagoon Posted an Exciting New Photo of the Epic Primordial Coaster
The Lagoon Amusement Park in Utah is currently closed for winter, but exciting things are still happening. New Photo of Epic Primordial Coaster at Lagoon in Utah. In November, Lagoon made the long-awaited announcement that the new roller coaster will be called Primordial, as had been speculated for years. They even released a video to hype the new ride. But even with all of that new info, we still don’t really know much about the ride. Many people still haven’t even seen the exterior of the ride and no one knows what is inside the man-made mountain or what the ride will actually be like.
Idaho’s Most Common Surnames (Last) are a Familiar List
Idaho’s most common last name is the same across much of America. The name Smith tops the list in 40 states! Idaho’s second most popular name is Johnson and its third is Anderson. Neighboring Utah, Montana and Washington have the same top three, which says a lot about migration patterns. Smith has an advantage over many other surnames. It was common in several European countries and the German Schmidt was often anglicized. Anderson is also a common name in more than one European nation.
Acting Idahoan Is Biggest Mistake People Who Move To Idaho Make
Moving to a new state can be one of the scariest experiences a person endures. Overtly attempting to fit in is not only painfully obvious, but it's also many people's downfall. As 2023 proceeds on, I have no doubt that more and more out-of-staters will be looking to take advantage...
7 Insane Homes That Are Filled With Arcade Games In and Around Idaho
A few months ago, we stumbled across an amazing Idaho dome cabin with an indoor zipline and 6 XBOXs. And Brad, one of the station's Facebook fans had us cracking up when he said "Lost me at Xbox's. Should have been PlayStations! 😜" Honestly? If we were playing favorites with the game consoles, we think they should've been Nintendo 64s!
Don’t Miss These 9 Events this Final Weekend of January in the Magic Valley
Another long week is beginning to wrap up, which means the weekend is almost here. After the weather this week, the way it has seemed to draw out, and everything else many of us put up with, this weekend is needed to forget your stress and have some fun at one of the many events taking place this weekend in the Magic Valley. Here are some of the great events taking place this weekend around Twin Falls and the Magic Valley.
The New Oregon Trail Ends in a Path to Idaho
If you can’t move the Idaho state line to Oregon, then move from Oregon to Idaho. A few days ago, there was an editorial in the Magic Valley Times News. The writer acknowledged the leaders of the Greater Idaho movement were well-organized but on a quixotic quest. I agree with one caveat. Life in the United States is comfortable when compared to the rest of the world. A major disruption caused by economic depression or war could change some boundaries and change the map of the United States.
Idaho Motorist Traumatized By Movie Scene Shares Road Safety Pics
If you've seen it, then you know. An Idaho motorist posted to social media recently and credited a 2003 horror film with making him a more cautious driver, especially when following a logging truck. Films can leave lasting impacts on people. I know the first time I saw the truck...
South Idaho Teen Missing Since Jan 16
A south Idaho teenager has been added to a statewide database for missing juveniles. Have you seen Kendra Jade Peacock?. Kendra Jade Peacock's juvenile profile was recently added to the Idaho Missing Persons Clearinghouse website. The site features missing kids and adults throughout the Gem State, and there are currently dozens of active profiles Idaho police are investigating.
Trends Indicate Idaho Gas To Rise To Over $4 A Gallon By March
As oil demand, Russian military actions, and economic restrictions overseas due to lingering Covid-19 complications continue to have global repercussions, American petroleum consumers can expect to see rising fuel costs continue into the spring and summer of 2023. The average cost of a gallon of gasoline in Idaho is currently...
Wind Turbines are Collapsing: Warning for Idaho
I guess I won’t be standing under any wind turbines any time soon. Bloomberg News (a publication not founded by a conservative) has a story it warns there’s trouble with massive wind turbines on the horizon. Some are collapsing. Imagine the damage when a monstrosity 750 feet tall tips over! Shoddy construction may be an issue. Maybe the things are just too darn big. Sometimes the problem isn’t quite so dire. In those cases, it’s only smaller parts falling off the gadget. Heads up!
Armed, Dangerous South Idaho Fugitive Wanted By U.S. Marshals
Idaho authorities are searching for a wanted federal fugitive that is considered armed and dangerous and could very well be in southern Idaho. Have you seen Johnny Lee Martinez?. Johnny Lee Martinez, 41, is wanted for violating the terms of his supervised release from jail, according to his profile on...
