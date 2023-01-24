ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

chatsports.com

Kylian Mbappe 'will urge PSG to sign his friend Bernardo Silva this summer' as the France star seeks a reunion with his former Monaco team-mate... and unsettled Portugal forward still looking for a route out at Man City

Newly-minted PSG vice-captain Kylian Mbappe 'wants PSG to make a fresh move' for his former Monaco team-mate and current Manchester City star, Bernardo Silva. The diminutive Portuguese has once again been a pivotal cog in the City wheel, but could be available this summer, with Silva still wanting 'to move closer to his homeland.'
BBC

Juventus: How and why the Italian giants are in another scandal threatening their future

Italian football has never known neutral ground. It hovers between the extremes, maybe nowhere more so than Juventus. Not even the most catastrophizing among us would have imagined we would be back here, deciphering why and how they have found themselves embroiled, yet again, in another scandal that could threaten their sporting future.
Yardbarker

Lionel Messi Shares Holiday Photos From Family Ski Trip To The Alps

Lionel Messi has shared some holiday photos with his fans after taking a trip to the Alps with his family. Messi, wife Antonela Roccuzzo and their three children all feature in the collection of snaps that the Paris Saint-Germain forward uploaded to Instagram on Wednesday. One of the pictures shows...
Yardbarker

Leao struggles on the pitch while delays impact renewal situation

The future of Rafael Leao continues to dominate the media headlines and at present AC Milan are not close to agreeing a renewal, a report claims. Calciomercato.com begin a report by stating that Leao was one of the biggest disappointments in the defeats against Inter and Lazio over the past week, because champions emerge in difficult moments and while he is certainly Milan’s best and most decisive player but he is still lacking in certain areas.
Yardbarker

Juan Román Riquelme Reveals Emotions After Seeing Messi Lift 2022 World Cup

It’s been over a month since Argentina lifted the 2022 FIFA World Cup. As a result, those who didn’t partake in the victory are beginning to share stories about how seeing Lionel Messi win the trophy made the country feel. Juan Román Riquelme shared his joy at the...
Yardbarker

Sport: Milan interested in signing talented Barcelona winger on free transfer

AC Milan are interested in signing Barcelona academy forward Ilias Akhomach who could be available on a free transfer, a report claims. Akhomach predominantly plays as a right winger but he is currently having his path to the first team blocked by Ousmane Dembele and the summer signing Raphinha, and SPORT report that while Barcelona have been trying to convince the 18-year-old to sign a new deal for some time they are yet to find an agreement.
Yardbarker

Report Reveals Major Tactical Plans for PSG’s Messi, Neymar and Mbappe Trio

Paris Saint-Germain manager Christophe Galtier is looking to once again alter his team’s attacking setup for this season. During an appearance on the “L’Equipe de Greg” program on Wednesday, L’Equipe‘s Loic Tanzi touched on PSG’s outlook for the remainder of the ongoing winter transfer window. He noted that PSG club officials are still looking to sign a right winger in the coming days, and should they do so, Galtier would then switch to a 4-4-2 formation for his team.

