MSNBC
Trump and Barr lose as ‘deep state’ bomb goes off: Failed DOJ plot revealed in exposé
A New York Times bombshell investigation exposes new details and "ethical" breaches in the failed effort by Trump Attorney General Bill Barr to tarr the DOJ, and find a "deep state" bias against Donald Trump. Barr's handpicked prosecutor failed to find supporting evidence or win the few cases he filed, and the Times reports intelligence agencies contradicted Barr's theories -- and ultimately his “strained justification” for the probe fell apart. MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber analyzes the story on the day it broke, and, while carefully noting there were no alleged crimes, the account raises other questions of ethics and abuse of power by Barr.Jan. 27, 2023.
MSNBC
'Beyond shocking': Report exposes corruption of Durham probe as political weapon for Trump
Andrew Weissmann, former FBI general counsel and senior member of of Robert Mueller's special counsel team, talks with Alex Wagner about revelations in new reporting by the New York Times into how Bill Barr used his position as attorney general to provide political cover for Donald Trump through the John Durham special counsel investigation of the Russia investigation. Jan. 27, 2023.
MSNBC
Velshi: We must support journalists to bear witness
Freedom of the press and freedom of expression are at the core of our national identity as Americans. And yet, prominent republicans continue to villainize the media. Most recently, former head of the CIA and former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo disparaged Washington Post Journalist Jamal Khashoggi, who was murdered by agents of the Saudi government in 2018. Journalist deaths rose by nearly 50% in 2022 from the previous year. If we stand for democracy, then we support journalists in their quest to bear witness, and hold power to account.Jan. 29, 2023.
MSNBC
Scandals aside, it’s absurd that we’re still putting classified info on paper
Last week, classified materials were found at former Vice President Mike Pence’s Indiana home. Of course, that discovery followed the discoveries of classified documents at President Joe Biden’s vacated office at the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement and at his Delaware residence. And those two cases came after the FBI executed a search warrant to retrieve documents from former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home in Palm Beach, Florida. Also, in December, Trump’s attorneys reportedly found two documents with classified markings at a storage unit in West Palm Beach.
MSNBC
Trump's 2024 MAGA litmus test
In 2018, as President Donald Trump was separating children from their parents and mocking victims of sexual assault, The Atlantic’s Adam Serwer wrote, “The Cruelty is the Point.”. “We can hear the spectacle of cruel laughter throughout the Trump era,” he wrote. But cruelty is no longer...
MSNBC
'This is gut-wrenching.' Rep. Barbara Lee (D-CA) calls on the Senate to pass police reform
Rep. Barbara Lee (D-CA) reacts to video of the police beating of Tyre Nichols in Memphis that lead to his death, and calls for the Senate to pass the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act after the bill was passed by the House. "We’re not just going to say that because there are Republicans in Congress, we’re not going to try… we’re going to fight, and in democracy, the voices of people must be heard."Jan. 28, 2023.
MSNBC
Details expose Barr’s Durham probe as a law enforcement scandal
Over the course of his scandalous tenure as the nation’s attorney general, Bill Barr effectively positioned himself and the Justice Department as an extension of Donald Trump’s political operation. That changed, however, as the Republican lawyer made the transition back to private life. In fact, as the Trump...
MSNBC
Expert: House GOP has blocked legislation that would prevent tragic cases like Tyre Nichols death
Tyre Nichols died after encountering Memphis police officers. Now five ex-officers are being charged with his murder after being fired. MSNBC legal analyst Paul Butler joins Joy Reid on this debacle of justice saying, "It's the Republicans in Congress that have stood in the way of passing legislation that would make a difference and prevent more tragic cases like this one."Jan. 27, 2023.
MSNBC
Report exposes Durham as tool of Barr's political weaponization of DOJ
Alex Wagner shares details from an astonishing new report from the New York Times that looks at how Special Counsel John Durham's investigation of the Trump Russia investigation was manipulated by former Attorney General Bill Barr for its political utility to Donald Trump. Jan. 27, 2023.
MSNBC
Smoking gun in coup case: Trump aide Navarro never had ‘privilege’ in Jan. 6 clash
MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber reports on new evidence confirming Peter Navarro never had a privilege claim from Donald Trump in 2022, when he was defying the January 6 Committee. That defiance led to his arrest and indictment, and now the privilege clash will delay his criminal trial. A federal judge stated there is “no evidence” Trump invoked privilege while Navarro fought the committee’s subpoena.Jan. 28, 2023.
MSNBC
Chris Hayes: The Republican Party’s 2024 candidate quality problem
“DeSantis, Pompeo, Haley, Pence—any of them—are going to have to confront Trump face-to-face," says Chris Hayes. "So far none of the serious contenders have been willing to do so. Stunts, soundbites, subtweets, subtext—it doesn't work. It only gets you so far."Jan. 27, 2023.
MSNBC
After Hannity confession in billion dollar lies case, Fox eyes DeSantis over Trump
Dominion Voting Systems’ $1.6 billion defamation suit against Fox News is causing headaches for the network and boss Rupert Murdoch. Political Strategist Chai Komanduri joins MSNBC’s Ari Melber, and discusses Fox’s recent programming “pivot” toward Ron DeSantis. Komanduri argues Murdoch views Trump as a financial liability in several ways, and is ready to “get off that train.”Jan. 27, 2023.
MSNBC
New calls for Congress to enact police reform following Tyre Nichols’ death
After Tyre Nichols was killed by the hands of police in Memphis, Tennessee, President Biden says he will urge Congress to pass much needed police reform measures. MSNBC’s Alicia Menendez is joined by Eric Swalwell (D-CA) to discuss what passing that reform will take. Rep. Swalwell also weighs in on the extremism that lead to the attack on Rep. Nancy Pelosi’s (D-CA) husband, Paul Pelosi. Jan. 29, 2023.
MSNBC
McCarthy’s quest to oust Ilhan Omar from committee isn't about her 'antisemitism'
Kevin McCarthy claims he wants to remove Rep. Ilhan Omar from the House Foreign Affairs committee because of her “antisemitism.” But no matter what happens, this surely isn’t the end of the GOP’s racially and religiously motivated war against the Minnesota congresswoman. She joins Mehdi to weigh in.Jan. 27, 2023.
MSNBC
Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) on Tyre Nichols and his newly launched Senate campaign
Fresh off announcing his Senate run, Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) speaks to Yasmin Vossoughian about his reaction to the video of police beating Tyre Nichols in Memphis and the need for police reform. He also comments on being stripped of his seat on the House Intelligence Committee. "This is the weakness of Kevin McCarthy."Jan. 29, 2023.
MSNBC
The GOP clearly hasn’t thought through its DirecTV complaints
At face value, the dispute between DirecTV and Newsmax seems like the sort of corporate clash that occasionally arises in the telecommunications industry. The provider and the cable channel have a disagreement over funding, so the former decided this week to cut ties with the latter. The Daily Beast ran...
MSNBC
Lawrence: George Santos is a ‘perfect monument’ to House GOP lies
MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell explains how George Santos’s newest lie that his response to the press will be “comprehensive,” along with his failure to answer questions about his possible campaign finance crimes, shows how “House Republicans are fully accepting of lies told to them that they know are lies.”Jan. 27, 2023.
MSNBC
Lynsey Addario: “I’m a little scared, and I’m tired of watching people die”
Award-winning photojournalist for The New York Times Lynsey Addario has covered violent conflicts in Afghanistan, Iraq, Libya, Lebanon, Darfur, South Sudan, Somalia, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Yemen and Syria. Her haunting images from Ukraine have been sharing the story of the war – one that feels different to Addario.. “Nowhere is really safe. Everywhere can be targeted. The unpredictability continues. It doesn’t matter if you’re in Lviv in the West or in Kyiv or in Donbas in Eastern Ukraine…No one is spared.” Where others flee attacks, Addario runs in with her camera. But even for Addario, the daily grind of covering this war has started to take a toll. “I’m cold. I’m a little scared, and I’m tired of watching people die.”Jan. 29, 2023.
MSNBC
How the GOP probe into 'weaponization' of the government turned out last time
“This is what everyone needs to know, as we watch what happens with this new Republican House committee—the investigation into the ‘weaponization of the federal government.' It has already been done. It cost $6 million. It went on for 4 years. It failed," says Chris Hayes, discussing new reporting on the Durham investigation. Jan. 27, 2023.
MSNBC
Why we should be afraid of a Jim Jordan-led Judiciary subcommittee
House Republicans want you to believe that a new, Jim Jordan-led Judiciary subcommittee is the second coming of the ‘Church Committee,’ the gold standard for congressional investigations led by former Sen. Frank Church. And while they’re pretending, Mehdi says, the rest of us aren’t buying it. Former Church aide Loch Johnson and MSNBC legal analyst Barb McQuade join him to discuss.Jan. 27, 2023.
