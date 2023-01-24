WYOMING — The Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT) is issuing a reminder to the public that it is a violation of state law to place snow on state roadways. WYDOT has received many reports this month across southeast Wyoming of people pushing snow into the traffic lanes of state highways. State statute 35-10-401 (b) stipulates whoever, in any manner, wrongfully obstructs any public highway, or injures any bridge, culvert, or embankment, or injures any material used in the construction of any such road, shall be fined in any sum, not more than one hundred dollars, to which may be added imprisonment in the county jail not more than three months.

WYOMING STATE ・ 8 HOURS AGO