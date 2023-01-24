Read full article on original website
Related
crowdfundinsider.com
Fintech Stripe Is Reportedly Looking into Launching an IPO
Stripe Inc., which is one of Silicon Valley’s most valuable Fintechs, is reportedly getting closer to what might be one of the largest public-market entries in recent times. Stripe co-founders Patrick and John Collison told company workers that the firm’s executives set a goal of taking the Fintech firm public or allowing workers to sell shares in a private-market transaction within the coming year, according to sources familiar with the matter (and cited by the WSJ).
crowdfundinsider.com
Fintech Alviere Announces Coppel as Enterprise Client, Providing Access to Digital Financial Services
Alviere, the embedded finance platform provider, is pleased to announce that Grupo Coppel, Mexico’s largest non-food retailer, has chosen Alviere “to enable the launch of Coppel Access, a mobile wallet that will provide millions of unbanked and underbanked consumers in the U.S. with easy access to digital financial services, with its industry leading embedded finance platform.”
crowdfundinsider.com
Injective Introduces $150M Ecosystem Initiative with Support from Pantera Capital, Jump Crypto, Others
Injective, a blockchain specifically designed for building financial applications, announced a new $150 million ecosystem initiative “to further accelerate the adoption of interoperable infrastructure and DeFi.”. Injective claims it is the first fully decentralized smart contracts platform “optimized for building finance applications.” Injective was “created using the Cosmos SDK...
crowdfundinsider.com
Airwallex Expands into Lithuania
Payments and infrastructure Fintech Airwallex is expanding into Lithuania, according to a note from the firm. Airwallex currently operates in 19 locations around the world, including a presence in Asia Pacific, Europe, the UK and North America. Airwallex employes approximately 1200 individuals. After its last funding round, Airwallex was valued at $5.5 billion. Last year, Airwallex processed almost $50 billion in transactions.
crowdfundinsider.com
Bitpanda Technology Solutions Introduces SaaS Product for Banks, Fintechs
Bitpanda, the European digital asset platform, is pleased to announce the launch of Bitpanda Technology Solutions, the “scalable” Investing-as a-service infrastructure available in Europe and globally. Already serving 20+ million customers with its initial White Label API, Bitpanda Technologies Solution is now “adding features, asset classes, and several...
Social Security Benefit Cuts Coming
Inflation has reduced the value of social security benefits to recipients. But there will be further cuts in the long run. Experts say the increasing needs of seniors are burdening small benefit reserves. Americans are living longer because of lower lifestyle risks. Life expectancy was 47 years in 1900 and it was 76 in 2021.
Start Ukraine’s EU negotiations now
Given the war and the sacrifices the country has made, Ukraine deserves to jump the line.
crowdfundinsider.com
Fintech DailyPay Announces $260M in New Funding
DailyPay has announced it has secured $260 million of capital to fuel growth domestically, expand internationally and further invest in product innovation. DailyPay is a Fintech that enables employees to access their earnings in real-time. The funding is “divided between revolving credit facility capacity provided by Barclays and Angelo Gordon,...
crowdfundinsider.com
Integrated Payments Provider Bluefin Adds Network Tokenization through Visa Technology
Bluefin, which claims to be a leader in integrated payments and data and payment security, today announced it has teamed up with Visa for network tokenization. Through this collaboration, Bluefin will “integrate directly with Visa to provide network tokens across card brands.”. Bluefin will “provide the network tokenization option...
crowdfundinsider.com
Digital Asset Custody Firm Copper Appoints Former Chancellor Philip Hammond as Chair
Copper.co, the provider of institutional digital asset custody and trading solutions, announces the appointment of Lord (Philip) Hammond of Runnymede, the former Chancellor of the Exchequer, as Chair. He takes up this role with “immediate effect.”. Lord Hammond has “served as a Senior Adviser to Copper since October 2021.”...
crowdfundinsider.com
Wise Reports 15 New Partners to Begin 2023
Wise (formerly dba as Transferwise) (LSE:WISE) has announced 15 new partners, in four different markets, to start 2023. In total, Wise now claims 60 partners globally. Wise shares that almost 10 million new customers gained access to Wise, via the Wise Platform, in 2022 alone. The four new markets include:...
crowdfundinsider.com
Community Digital Bank and Alternative Investment Platform Fagura Raises €780,000 on Seedrs
Fagura, a Fintech that aims to become the “first community digital bank in CEE for anyone to borrow, invest and transfer money,” has raised over €786,000 on Seedrs. According to the offering page, 287 investors backed the firm, which easily topped its €400,000 initial funding goal. Investors received equity at a pre-money valuation of €5 million. Fagura is approved for secondary transactions of its shares and is a Seedrs nominee firm.
crowdfundinsider.com
Federal Reserve Board Policy Statement Cautions on Crypto Activity within Banks
The legal frameworks applicable to national banks, insured state banks, and uninsured state banks can result in differences in the scope of allowed activities depending on the type of entity, according to the US Federal Reserve. Regardless of this discrepancy, the Fed will be certain to apply the “same limitations on activities, including novel banking activities, such as crypto-asset-related activities.”
crowdfundinsider.com
tado°, a European Firm Focused on Intelligent Home Climate Management, Secures €43M
Tado°, the European firm focused on intelligent home climate management, announces the completion of a new funding round of EUR 43 million and its plans to become profitable in 2023. In this investment round Trill Impact Ventures, Bayern Kapital, Kiko Ventures, and Swisscanto join as new investors. Since its...
crowdfundinsider.com
Fintech Firm Milo Launches Crypto Loans
Milo, a financial technology company that is reimagining the way crypto and global consumers access financial solutions, announced the launch of its new crypto loan product. This launch means that digital asset-holders will now have the opportunity “to use their cryptocurrency as collateral to access loans, ranging in value from USD $10K – $200K and larger on a case-by-case basis.”
Top House Foreign Affairs Republican agrees with possibility of war with China
“I hope he's wrong as well. I think he's right, though, unfortunately,” Rep. Michael McCaul said in reference to a U.S. Air Force general who reportedly predicted war with China.
crowdfundinsider.com
AQRU Teams Up with Maple to Bring Receivables Financing On-Chain
One of the oldest types of commercial financing is now on-chain. Managed by AQRU, a subsidiary of listed firm AQRU plc, the receivables financing pool launches with Intero Capital Solutions LLC as the sole borrower. Uncorrelated with crypto markets and secured by the underlying receivables, the pool enables lenders “to...
crowdfundinsider.com
The UK Government Holds Equity Ownership in 515 Companies Backed by the Future Fund: British Business Bank
The UK government created the Future Fund to provide access to capital to early-stage firms which were most likely unable to access debt capital during the COVID-19 health crisis. The fear was that a generation of innovative young firms would disappear as markets contracted and risk capital dried up. Launched in May 2020, the program ended in January 2021.
crowdfundinsider.com
European Crypto Startup Solvo Finance Announces Integration with Fireblocks
Solvo Finance, an EU-based cryptocurrency startup, has announced that their forthcoming crypto investing app will integrate Fireblocks, an easy-to-use platform “to create new blockchain-based products and manage day-to-day digital asset operations.”. With the support of Fireblocks’ battle-tested technology, Solvo will be able “to provide world-class security for customers’ digital...
crowdfundinsider.com
Dutch Central Bank Hits Coinbase with €3.3 Million Fine, TMT Director Comments on Penalty
The DNB considers the non-compliance to be very severe. The Dutch Central Bank (De Nederlandsche Bank or DNB) has fined Coinbase Europe Limited €3,325,000. The administrative penalty was assessed as Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN) had been providing digital asset services in the Netherlands without registration and thus not in compliance with existing law.
Comments / 0