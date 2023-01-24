Read full article on original website
Jonesville man arrested for CSC allegations in Indiana
FREMONT, Ind. — A Jonesville man has been arrested on allegations of criminal sexual conduct in Steuben County, Indiana. Steuben County Sheriff Rodney Robinson announced this week the arrest of Kevin A. Lambos, 34, of Jonesville, on child molestation allegations stemming from April of 2022 at a residence in the 5300 block of East SR 120 in rural Fremont Township.
64-year-old woman convicted of attempted murder
LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Tippecanoe Superior 2 jurors deliberated about two hours before finding 64-year-old Antoinette Green guilty of attempted murder, according to prosecutors. About 11 a.m. Aug. 25, Green drove to Spring Gardens Apartments in the 300 block of Teal Road. She parked her car in front of a van owned by one of the apartment's staff members, got out of her car and fired at the apartment staff member, who ducked into his van for cover, according to prosecutors.
Police arrest suspect in fatal gas station shooting at 71st and Georgetown
Update: Andre George was found guilty in this case. He was sentenced to 55 years, with 50 of the years executed in the Indiana Department of Corrections. Indianapolis police have arrested a suspect in a fatal shooting of Ryan Thomas earlier this week at a Marathon gas station on the northwest side.
1-year-old died of injuries suffered in 'rage incident,' court documents say
Update: Tyree Resnover was convicted of neglect of a dependent resulting in death on Jan. 25 after a three day jury trial, according to the Marion County Prosecutor's Office. A criminal charge brought against Kira Fear is pending. The mother of a 1-year-old told police he fell down the stairs,...
