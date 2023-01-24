LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Tippecanoe Superior 2 jurors deliberated about two hours before finding 64-year-old Antoinette Green guilty of attempted murder, according to prosecutors. About 11 a.m. Aug. 25, Green drove to Spring Gardens Apartments in the 300 block of Teal Road. She parked her car in front of a van owned by one of the apartment's staff members, got out of her car and fired at the apartment staff member, who ducked into his van for cover, according to prosecutors.

LAFAYETTE, IN ・ 16 HOURS AGO