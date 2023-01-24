ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allen County, IN

Jonesville man arrested for CSC allegations in Indiana

FREMONT, Ind. — A Jonesville man has been arrested on allegations of criminal sexual conduct in Steuben County, Indiana. Steuben County Sheriff Rodney Robinson announced this week the arrest of Kevin A. Lambos, 34, of Jonesville, on child molestation allegations stemming from April of 2022 at a residence in the 5300 block of East SR 120 in rural Fremont Township.
STEUBEN COUNTY, IN
64-year-old woman convicted of attempted murder

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Tippecanoe Superior 2 jurors deliberated about two hours before finding 64-year-old Antoinette Green guilty of attempted murder, according to prosecutors. About 11 a.m. Aug. 25, Green drove to Spring Gardens Apartments in the 300 block of Teal Road. She parked her car in front of a van owned by one of the apartment's staff members, got out of her car and fired at the apartment staff member, who ducked into his van for cover, according to prosecutors.
LAFAYETTE, IN

