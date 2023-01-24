A 14-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of another 14-year-old last weekend in Milwaukee

Read full article on original website
WISN
Injured 11-year-old boy latest victim of gun violence in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE — An 11-year-old boy was shot Wednesday night near 65th Street and Silver Spring Drive in Milwaukee. Police the shooting happened about 6:15 p.m., not far from the District 4 police station. The boy, Nasir, was taken to an area hospital and is expected to survive. "Same little...
CBS 58
14-year-old boy arrested in connection to shooting death of another 14-year-old boy
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A 14-year-old has been arrested in connection to the shooting death of another 14-year-old in Milwaukee. Sebastian Florentino was shot Saturday, Jan. 21 near 52nd and Clarke. He died Sunday morning. Officials say a 13-year-old was also injured in the shooting. Milwaukee police reported Tuesday, Jan....
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee police guns accidentally discharged, video shows incidents
Milwaukee police are in the process of swapping out guns that the union said accidentally discharged. Newly released video underscores the problem.
14-year-old arrested in 14-year-old's death, Milwaukee police say
Milwaukee police arrested a 14-year-old boy in connection to the homicide of another 14-year-old last Saturday, police say.
CBS 58
Milwaukee police investigating armored truck robbery near 79th and Capitol, more than $100K taken
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Armored truck employees were robbed near 79th and Capitol in Milwaukee on Thursday, Jan. 26. It happened right outside North Shore Bank. According to police, armed suspects approached and robbed the victims around 8:15 a.m. Police and FBI later responded to an apartment complex near 76th...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee boy, 11, shot while inside his home
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee boy, 11, was shot Wednesday night, Jan. 25 near 65th and Silver Spring, only 3 minutes from the Milwaukee Police Department's District 4 station. It happened around 6 p.m. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment and is expected to survive. Investigators are looking...
WISN
Milwaukee shooting victim fights off armed robber
MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee man told WISN 12 News he was shot trying to fight off an armed robber. It happened Saturday afternoon near North 91st Street and Custer Avenue. From his hospital bed, Donald Jones said he was helping a friend sell sunglasses to a stranger. The former security guard said the three of them were in a car when that transaction turned violent.
WISN
Milwaukee police arrested kids 485 times last year for stolen cars, armed robberies
MILWAUKEE — New numbers show Milwaukee Police Department arrested children hundreds of times last year on suspicion of stealing cars and committing armed robberies. All of the numbers are for kids under the age of 16. In 2022, MPD said they arrested children 409 times for auto thefts and...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee fatal crash; 2 vehicle collide near Sherman and Roosevelt
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal collision that occurred on Thursday, Jan. 26 near Sherman and Roosevelt. It happened around 2:15 a.m. The driver of vehicle #1, a 49-year-old Milwaukee man was traveling southbound on N. Sherman Blvd, at W. Roosevelt Drive, when a collision occurred with another vehicle (vehicle #2) containing two occupants. That vehicle was traveling westbound on W. Roosevelt Dr, at N. Sherman Blvd.
CBS 58
Milwaukee police seek help in finding missing 13-year-old boy
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are seeking help in finding a missing 13-year-old named Da'Jon Young. Police say he was last seen on Jan. 21 near 72nd and Florist. If you have any information, please contact the Milwaukee Police Sensitive Crimes Division at (414)935-7405.
CBS 58
Child shot near 65th and Silver Spring Drive
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Police confirm an 11-year-old boy was shot near 65th and Silver Spring Drive. It happened at 6:15 p.m. tonight. He was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. If you have any information, please...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee Riverwest senior housing vehicle break-ins, at least 21 hit
MILWAUKEE - At least 21 vehicles were broken into in Milwaukee's Riverwest neighborhood early Tuesday, Jan. 24. It happened off of Locust Street just west of the Milwaukee River shortly before 7 a.m., according to police. The vehicles' windows were smashed. Frustrated residents at Locust Court woke up to windows...
WISN
Armed robbers hold up armored truck at 80th and Capitol
MILWAUKEE — An armored truck robbery happened Thursday near 80th Street and Capitol Drive at North Shore Bank. Milwaukee police said armed suspects held up an armored truck, robbed the employees of money and took off. Neighbors woke up to a major crime scene. "I was laying in bed...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
New video released in Milwaukee jail death
THE PUBLIC. REPORTER: THE IN-CUSTODY DEATH OF 21-YEAR-OLD BREION GREEN AT THE MILWAUKEE COUNTY JAIL LAST JUNE BROUGHT A SERIES OF PROTESTS, AND AS HIS MOTHER TOLD ME THEN, A CALL FOR ANSWERS. >> I WANT JUSTICE FOR MY SON. I WANT TO KNOW THE TRUTH. I WANT TO KNOW WHAT HAPPENED IN THE LAST HOURS OF HIS LIFE. WE NEED TRANSPARENCY. THEY HAVE NOT TOLD ME ANYTHING. >> I DON’T THAT. REPORTER: NEWLY RELEASED VIDEO SHOWS GREEN BEING PLACED INTO A MILWAUKEE SHERIFF’S SQUAD AT BRADFORD BEACH JUNE 26 ARRESTED FOR DISORDERLY CONDUCT, CARRYING A CONCEALED HANDGUN, AND BAIL JUMPING. >> DO YOU NEED MEDICAL ATTENTION? REPORTER: DEPUTIES APPEAR TO CHECK ON HIM IN THE SQUAD TO MAKE SURE HE’S OK, AND THEN TRANSPORT HIM INSIDE THE JAIL. BUT, AN INVESTIGATION SHOWED GREEN STRANGLED HIMSELF WITH A PHONE CORD IN A HOLDING CELL WITHIN AN HOUR OF BEING BOOKED. >> THEY ARE VERY UPSET THAT IS NOT RELEASED. REPORTER: BUT THAT VIDEO ISN’T BEING RELEASED. >> THE VIDEO THAT DEPICTS HIM IN A TRAGIC SITUATION OF THE REGULATION. — STRANGLED. ALSO THE INDIFFERENCE THEY BELIEVE THE CORRECTIONS OFFICER DISPLAYED WHEN PASSING THE CELL, BARELY LOOKING INTO THE CELL AND WALKING OFF. REPORTER: THE FAMILY AND THEIR ATTORNEY HAVE SEEN THE VIDEO JUST ONCE BUT ENOUGH TO BELIEVE GREEN’S SUICIDE COULD’VE BEEN PREVENTED. >> A MATTER OF A COUPLE OF MINUTES COULD HAVE PREVENTED BUT THIS FAMILY HAS TO LIVE WITH. REPORTER: IN MILWAUKEE, NICK BOHR, WISN 12 NEWS. >> THE SHERIFF’S OFFICE SAID RELEASING THE INTERNAL VIDEO WOULD COMPROMISE JAIL SECURITY. EARLIER THIS MONTH, THE DISTRICT ATTORNEY ANNOUNCED NO CRIMINAL CHARGES WOULD BE FILED IN GREEN’S DEATH. THE FAMILY ATTORNEY TELLS 12 NEWS THEY’RE STILL EXPLORING THEIR NEXT STEPS WHICH COULD INCLUDE A CIVIL LAWSUI.
Milwaukee murder suspect arrested in Arizona after 2 years on the run
A Milwaukee murder suspect was arrested by U.S. Marshals Task Force members in Arizona on Tuesday after being on the run for two years.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee shooting, 7th and Becher; man wounded
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Wednesday, Jan. 25 near 7th and Becher. It happened around 9 a.m. Police say the victim, a 29-year-old Milwaukee man, was transported to the hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.
CBS 58
Charges filed: Man captured on doorbell camera shooting at Milwaukee home
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A man captured on surveillance video opening fire on a Milwaukee home in broad daylight, has been formally charged. Harold Gierbolini, 46, is charged with four counts of first degree recklessly endangering safety, use of a dangerous weapon, and possession of a firearm by a felon.
WISN
South Milwaukee High School teacher arrested
SOUTH MILWAUKEE, Wis. — A South Milwaukee High School teacher was arrested after what the police chief would only describe as an "altercation with a student." South Milwaukee police are not identifying the teacher, pending a review by the district attorney's office. The incident happened Monday during school dismissal.
CBS 58
South Milwaukee High School teacher arrested, accused of physically assaulting student
SOUTH MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The South Milwaukee School District says an employee has been placed on administrative leave following an incident Monday, Jan. 23. Police say they are investigating an allegation that a student was physically assaulted by a teacher at South Milwaukee High School. The district says the...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee police officer accused; abusing infant, faces 2 charges
A 30-year-old Milwaukee man, who is a Milwaukee police officer, is accused of physically abusing his 2-month-old infant – and he now faces two counts of physical abuse of a child-recklessly cause great bodily harm. The accused is Martinese McDaniel.
