ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Hit-Boy And Offset Talk Future Collaborations After Teaming Up On “2 LIVE”

By DeMicia Inman
Vibe
Vibe
 2 days ago

Hit-Boy has been collecting Hip-Hop and R&B collaboration infinity stones , as a producer and rapper who’s worked with the likes of Big Sean, Nas, Beyoncé, and more. With a Musiq Soulchild joint project announced, the California native took a brief detour on the neo-soul trip to Jalisco, Mexico to experience the creation of PATRÓN TEQUILA’s newest spirit, PATRÓN El Alto.

Inspired by the journey and the shots, Hit-Boy teamed up with Offset on “2 LIVE,” a high-energy song and accompanying video that shouts out the party potential of the reposado tequila.

More from VIBE.com

“Our experience working together..it was easy, an easy process. He’s aware of what I do, and I’m aware of what he does,” the award-winning producer shared with VIBE. “It just fit. The song was already in place. It was just a layup for him, and he came through and just went crazy.”

“It was a great experience we got great synergy. We got in the lab and his production is always amazing…it connected with me immediately,” added the “Clout” rapper in a separate audio recording.

The video and song premiered during an intimate listening session on Jan. 12 in Hollywood, Calif. where Offset and Hit-Boy were joined by a crowd of media, musicians, and more. In a private room of a multilevel venue, hors d’oeuvres and cocktails crafted with the El Alto tequila were shared as attendees enjoyed the night.

A deejay blared classic Hip-Hop cuts and new trap hits while anticipation grew for “2 LIVE.” The song marks the first official collaboration between Offset and Hit-Boy. As the night went on and the song finally debuted, “2 LIVE” played on repeat with heads nodding, bodies moving, and toasts being made around the room.

“I was able to take some creative control and creative direction, they were open to hearing my point of view and my edits,” Offset explained about filming its music video. “I’m proud.”

“Hacienda inspired me from the energy, the vibes, the tequila, 24 hours a day, whenever we wanted it,” shared Hit-Boy. “That set the tone. The whole time I was there, I was getting in that zone, putting ideas together, and I knew I needed something that would compliment the vibes.”

“2 LIVE” arrives as Hit-Boy partners with Mass Appeal for Mixed & Mastered, a docuseries highlighting the parallels between crafting premium tequila and producing timeless music. The 35-year-old creative will also be celebrating the 50th anniversary of Hip-Hop through his partnership with PATRÓN Tequila and the launch of PATRÓN EL ALTO.

Related Story

Cordae And Hit-Boy Drop Anthemic “Checkmate” Video

As for more from the duo, fans may have something to hope for.

“We gon’ keep coming with more music,” explained Offset.

“We already got a couple of ideas in the stash that we worked on, we’ll see if they see the light of day, but I definitely want to keep working with Offset,” added Hit-Boy.

Watch the video for “2 LIVE” by Hit-Boy and Offset above and take a look at episode one of Mixed & Mastered below.

Comments / 0

Related
Vibe

Matt Barnes Spits On Fiancée’s Ex-Husband Following Alleged Death Threats

During Sunday (Jan. 22) afternoon’s pivotal game between the Dallas Cowboys and the San Francisco 49ers, Matt Barnes found himself in a heated incident with his fiancée, Anansa Sims’ ex-husband, David Patterson Jr. In a video obtained by TMZ Sports (see below), the altercation catapulted after the former NBA champion and Patterson crossed paths at the Levi’s Stadium in San Francisco.More from VIBE.comBlueface Offers DJ Akademiks The Fade In Latest Chapter Of Their Ongoing BeefFreddie Gibbs Says He Has No Plans To End Beef With Benny The ButcherMatt Barnes Says He Stopped A Player And Coach From Fighting Skip Bayless Barnes spat...
PATTERSON, CA
Vibe

Dave Chappelle Talks Being ‘Upset’ After Gig Was Canceled Due To Transgender Jokes

Dave Chappelle has addressed the backlash he’s received due to his jokes about the transgender community, taking to his The Midnight Miracle podcast to clear the air. Deadline reports that the comedian spoke about his canceled July 2022 comedy show at Minneapolis’ First Avenue, which was moved to Vasrity Theater nearby. Chappelle responded to the venue switch, describing himself as being “mad” and “upset” at the time. First Avenue explained its decision, stating it wanted to produce a “safe space” for its patrons. More from VIBE.comChance The Rapper Defends Dave Chappelle's "Gay Jokes" Comment In GhanaThe World Boxing Council Creates...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Vibe

2 Chainz Unearths Late Father’s Stash Of Hidden Cash

2 Chainz has revealed that he has discovered his late father’s cash stash in his home. In a video uploaded to YouTube by 9MagTV, the Amazon Music Live host runs his hands through the bag of strategically placed dollar bills. He begins to explain how he unearthed the benjamins, sounding shocked at what he discovered. More from VIBE.comOffset Shares Flicks From Family Ski Trip With Cardi B And Kids21 Savage Announced As 'Amazon Music Live' Season Finale PerformanceYoung Dolph's Estate Unveils Tracklist For Posthumous LP 'Paper Route Frank' “Quick story. I had a busted pipe in the basement,” Tity Boi began, detailing his findings....
HipHopDX.com

Yung Joc Says Artists Sleeping With Producers In Exchange For Beats Is 'Very Common'

Yung Joc has claimed artists sleeping with producers in exchange for beats is very common in the industry, and it’s more normalized than people think. During a segment from his recent interview with VladTV that aired on Wednesday (January 3), Joc shared his thoughts on Ashanti‘s comments during a Breakfast Club interview last month regarding a producer who made a move on her in exchange for a couple of records.
hotnewhiphop.com

Bow Wow Receives Response From Hip Hop Alliance’s KRS-One, Kurtis Blow, & Chuck D

Bow said rappers should unionize and a few pioneers are inviting him for a chat about the established Hip Hop Alliance. A tweet made by Bow Wow has caused the leaders of the Hip Hop alliance to step forward. Bow stated that artists need better representation. “Hip hop needs a board! No different than the NBA w/ the players association. A committee,” he wrote.
Complex

Dr. Dre Reportedly Stands to Make Over $200 Million Selling Music Catalog Assets

Dr. Dre is reportedly headed toward a huge payday. According to Billboard, the 57-year-old hip-hop mogul is preparing to sell a portion of his music assets for more than $200 million. Sources say the assets generate about $1 million annually, and will be sold in two separate deals; one with Shamrock Holdings and the other with Universal Music Group. The former is said to be looking to buy royalties from a couple of Dre’s solo projects, his share of N.W.A artist royalties, his producer royalties, and the writer’s share of the songs where he doesn’t own publishing; this may include his 1992 debut effort The Chronic, which is published by Sony Music.
Vibe

Ice Cube Reveals Tupac Wanted To Make Music Similar To N.W.A.

During a recent appearance with two of his fellow Mount Westmore members, Ice Cube got very candid about Tupac’s early days as a roadie for Digital Underground. The “It Was A Good Day” rapper revealed on the People’s Party podcast to host Talib Kweli that he met Pac as an eager talent on-the-rise who was heavily inspired and influenced by N.W.A.. He later indicated that he wanted to make music derivative of theirs.More from VIBE.comO'Shea Jackson Jr. Addresses Nepotism In Hollywood DebateSir Jinx Dubs Ice Cube "A Fake Gangster" Amid Ongoing LawsuitE-40 Launches Chicken & Waffles Flavored Ice Cream Cube, 53,...
Vibe

Mathew Knowles Defends Beyoncé’s Dubai Concert: “She United A Really Diverse Crowd”

Over the weekend, Beyoncé’s private Dubai concert was a significant moment for many as it marked her first show in almost five years. The 41-year-old received a lot of backlash for performing in a country with anti-same-sex laws, but her father Mathew Knowles stepped up to her defense. According to the 71-year-old, per TMZ, the Atlantis The Royal Resort show on Saturday (Jan. 21) “united a really diverse crowd” and brought people closer together. Knowles called out those who were not in attendance and asserted that she was respectful to the people of Dubai and that the respect was reciprocated. More...
Vibe

Shemar Moore Welcomes Baby Girl With Girlfriend Jesiree Dizon

Actor Shemar Moore has revealed that he and his girlfriend Jesiree Dizon have welcomed a baby girl — his first child. The 52-year-old exclusively shared the news with PEOPLE. “Shemar Moore and his partner, Jesiree Dizon, are happy to announce the birth of their baby girl,” a rep for Moore confirmed. “The family is very happy and healthy.”More from VIBE.comJhene Aiko And Big Sean Welcome Their First ChildChrissy Teigen Shares Her Postpartum Struggles Following Third ChildJohn Legend And Chrissy Teigen Reveal First Photo Of Newborn Baby The Criminal Minds actor first spoke of the news while visiting The Jennifer Hudson Show a few weeks...
Vibe

Meagan Good Shares Takeaways From Marriage To Ex, DeVon Franklin

On a recent episode of The View, Meagan Good shared a few lessons she learned from her 10-year marriage to DeVon Franklin, which ended in 2021. “I’ve learned a lot about myself,” she shared four-minutes and thirty-five seconds into the interview. “I’ve rediscovered myself in a lot of ways.”More from VIBE.comMeagan Good & DeVon Franklin Announce Relationship Book, ‘The Wait’DJ Mustard's Ex-Wife Seeking $80K Per Month In Child SupportThe Game Is Ready To Put A Ring On It: "All You Gotta Do Is Show Up For Me" Good also gave her Harlem co-star, Whoopi Goldberg, her sentiments for being instrumental in healing from...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Vibe

Nia Long Was Told She Looked “Too Sophisticated” And “Too Old” For ‘Charlie’s Angels’

Nia Long has revealed that she was passed over for a role in 2000’s Charlie’s Angels because she was deemed “too sophisticated” and “old” to act alongside Drew Barrymore.  During an interview with Yahoo Entertainment, the iconic actor was asked about her decision to pass on the film and star in Big Momma’s House instead, with Long clearing the air while also praising Lucy Liu, who would eventually land the role she was seeking of Alex Munday.More from VIBE.comIce-T Refutes Rumored Beef With 'Law & Order' Star Christopher Meloni'The Best Man: The Final Chapters' Makes Streaming History'The Irrational' Series Starring Jesse L. Martin Ordered By...
Vibe

Swizz Beatz Reveals Lil Wayne Didn’t Like “Uproar” Alterations

Swizz Beatz revealed Lil Wayne didn’t take too kindly to changes made to their “Uproar” single. During the Jan. 19 episode of Mike Tyson’s Hotboxin Podcast, the Ruff Ryders head honcho revealed that alterations made to the Tha Carter V single, which primarily impacted his vocals, didn’t sit well with the New Orleans rapper.  The Verzuz co-founder detailed that he converted some of Weezy’s lyrics and repurposed them into a hook for the single, prompting backlash from the legend. More from VIBE.comLil Wayne's $20 Million Lawsuit Against Former Manager Takes Major HitRecording Academy To Honor Missy Elliott, Dr. Dre, Lil Wayne With Global Impact AwardLil Wayne's...
hotnewhiphop.com

Erykah Badu Remixes Sade’s “Love Is Stronger Than Pride” On Her Birthday

Erykah Badu shared a remix of Sade’s “Love Is Stronger Than Pride” in honor of her birthday. Erykah Badu shared a remix of Sade’s “Love Is Stronger Than Pride” in honor of the legendary singer’s birthday on Monday. Badu uploaded her version, titled “She Stronger,” in an Instagram post.
Vibe

Shemar Moore Reveals First Photo Of Newborn Daughter

Shemar Moore is now a proud poppa, as the veteran actor recently announced the birth of his first child with girlfriend Jesiree Dizon. On Wednesday (Jan. 25), a day after her delivery, the 52-year-old hopped on Instagram to celebrate the arrival of his daughter, named Frankie Moore. The S.W.A.T. star appeared to be particularly enthusiastic in the post, in which Moore shared the newborn’s weight and that she was born with a clean bill of health.More from VIBE.comShemar Moore Welcomes Baby Girl With Girlfriend Jesiree DizonShemar Moore Reveals He Is Expecting His First Child With Girlfriend Jesiree DizonKenny Lattimore Welcomes...
Vibe

Vibe

35K+
Followers
5K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

A premier destination for music, entertainment and cultural content for a global multicultural audience.

 https://www.vibe.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy