Hit-Boy And Offset Talk Future Collaborations After Teaming Up On “2 LIVE”

Hit-Boy has been collecting Hip-Hop and R&B collaboration infinity stones , as a producer and rapper who’s worked with the likes of Big Sean, Nas, Beyoncé, and more. With a Musiq Soulchild joint project announced, the California native took a brief detour on the neo-soul trip to Jalisco, Mexico to experience the creation of PATRÓN TEQUILA’s newest spirit, PATRÓN El Alto.

Inspired by the journey and the shots, Hit-Boy teamed up with Offset on “2 LIVE,” a high-energy song and accompanying video that shouts out the party potential of the reposado tequila.

“Our experience working together..it was easy, an easy process. He’s aware of what I do, and I’m aware of what he does,” the award-winning producer shared with VIBE. “It just fit. The song was already in place. It was just a layup for him, and he came through and just went crazy.”

“It was a great experience we got great synergy. We got in the lab and his production is always amazing…it connected with me immediately,” added the “Clout” rapper in a separate audio recording.

The video and song premiered during an intimate listening session on Jan. 12 in Hollywood, Calif. where Offset and Hit-Boy were joined by a crowd of media, musicians, and more. In a private room of a multilevel venue, hors d’oeuvres and cocktails crafted with the El Alto tequila were shared as attendees enjoyed the night.

A deejay blared classic Hip-Hop cuts and new trap hits while anticipation grew for “2 LIVE.” The song marks the first official collaboration between Offset and Hit-Boy. As the night went on and the song finally debuted, “2 LIVE” played on repeat with heads nodding, bodies moving, and toasts being made around the room.

“I was able to take some creative control and creative direction, they were open to hearing my point of view and my edits,” Offset explained about filming its music video. “I’m proud.”

“Hacienda inspired me from the energy, the vibes, the tequila, 24 hours a day, whenever we wanted it,” shared Hit-Boy. “That set the tone. The whole time I was there, I was getting in that zone, putting ideas together, and I knew I needed something that would compliment the vibes.”

“2 LIVE” arrives as Hit-Boy partners with Mass Appeal for Mixed & Mastered, a docuseries highlighting the parallels between crafting premium tequila and producing timeless music. The 35-year-old creative will also be celebrating the 50th anniversary of Hip-Hop through his partnership with PATRÓN Tequila and the launch of PATRÓN EL ALTO.

As for more from the duo, fans may have something to hope for.

“We gon’ keep coming with more music,” explained Offset.

“We already got a couple of ideas in the stash that we worked on, we’ll see if they see the light of day, but I definitely want to keep working with Offset,” added Hit-Boy.

Watch the video for “2 LIVE” by Hit-Boy and Offset above and take a look at episode one of Mixed & Mastered below.