New York Post

I modified my body to be a ‘black alien’ — now restaurants are scared to serve me

He’s been blacklisted. Anthony Loffredo, who calls himself the “black alien,” removed his ears, nostrils and even a few fingers; sharpened his teeth and dyed them purple; and covered his body in extreme tattoos. Now the Frenchman says he’s found one space where he can’t come in peace. “If I want to eat at a restaurant, sometimes the server says I can’t eat on the terrace,” Loffredo, 33, recently told LAD Bible. While some alter the size of their figure or inject fillers into their face, Loffredo’s body modification is out of this world. He revealed that he was miserable living in...
Majestic News

Grieving Dad Wants Everyone To Watch The Moment His Family Was Killed

Truck driver Tomasz Kroker loved music. Listening to his favorite tunes while he was on the road was one of the main reasons he loved his job. With so little to distract him from listening to music, he would enjoy hours at a time with nothing but the open road and his favorite tunes. After years of driving this way, he forgot the most important rule of driving – to keep your eyes on the road.
msn.com

Doctor Who Hasn't Showered in Years Thinks Others Should Join Him

Slide 1 of 5: If taking a shower is a regular part of your morning (or nighttime!) routine, then the idea of skipping it for a few days—let alone a few years—probably sends a shudder down your spine. But that's exactly what James Hamblin, MD, a physician and public health policy lecturer, says we should all consider.The author of Clean: The New Science of Skin, published in July 2020, Hamblin told NPR in an interview that same year that he hadn't showered in five years. Before you question his hygiene or dismiss him as a quack, however, it's worth finding out exactly why he thinks most of us are showering too much. Read on to discover Hamblin's reasoning, and whether your health might benefit from taking a break from your daily shower habit.READ THIS NEXT: What Happens When You Don't Wash Your Sheets Every Week, Doctors Say.Read the original article on Best Life.
lovelearnings.com

Let Your Ex Go If You Want Them Back?

I’m sure you’ve heard the old saying, “if you love someone, let them go… if they come back to you, they’re really yours. If not, they never were.”. But is this actually good advice? Is there any actual wisdom in that saying?. Should you let...
herviewfromhome.com

I Was Raised by an Easter-Only Mom and I Want More for My Kids

Motherhood is not for the faint-hearted, and women tend to look to their upbringing for guidance. We may not even realize we’re doing it! But being a godly mother is even more difficult when you weren’t raised by one. The questions are endless: How do I model forgiveness?...
herviewfromhome.com

I Was Never Good Enough for My Mother, So I’m Done Trying

I’m on a path in life that is so different from what I ever imagined growing up. It’s a path I’m not even sure I consciously choose. And it’s a path that exhausts me. I grew up with a narcissistic mother, and I was the scapegoat. No matter how I tried, I could never gain my mother’s love. It was love that was tainted with conditions and taken away at any time—and that was often.
The Kitchn

I Didn’t Think I Could Grow Anything in My House, but Leath’s Fieldhouse Has Changed That

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. I am not much of a gardener. And by that I mean, I can keep houseplants alive, but anything requiring more effort than the occasional watering? Sadly, my track record is not so great. So if someone had asked me if I could picture myself growing my own microgreens — let alone in my kitchen — I would have answered with a resounding “no.”
Parents Magazine

How Moving in With My In-laws Became a Launch Pad and a Lesson

Twenty-five years ago, my husband and I sat on the edge of our bed in a small one-bedroom apartment, contemplating if we should give up our independence and move in with his parents. We were raising a one-year-old daughter and had a baby on the way, and although we were both college grads, employed, and making ends meet, we weren't saving any money. But I was more optimistic than my mother-in-law, who said we could never save enough to buy our own house while paying rent.

