Related
I found my ‘twin’ stranger in another state – my mom was so shaken when she saw us she asked if we’re adopted
AN identical facial recognition match led two strangers to find their unrelated look-alikes. Ambra from North Carolina and Jennifer from Texas discovered they were “twins” through a website called Twin Strangers which helps people find each other through their facial dimensions. The pair, who were 23 and 33...
I’m going to be the world’s tallest man – I’m bigger than houses in my village but people always ask me the same thing
A GIANT dubbed the world's tallest man towers over the houses in his village - and even wears shoes made out of tyres. Sulemana Abdul Samed, 29, has been growing at an extraordinary rate for years - and at a recent check-up, he was told he had reached a whopping height of 9ft 6in.
Doll who's in intimate relationship with man says she wants to get dolls ‘more accepted’
A love doll who is in an intimate relationship with a man has 'spoken out' in a bid to get more of her kind accepted. Alongside her boyfriend Aussie Rod - not his real name - Karina has taken to Instagram to explain that she's on a mission to normalise and promote 'physical synthetic companions'.
I got fired from my job because I didn't force customers to spend more money
**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. I once worked at a portrait studio in the mall. It was a seasonal job that I was able to secure for the holiday season.
A woman encourages her best friend to cheat on her husband, then she tells on her and takes the man for herself
**This story was told by my grandmother and I knew this couple myself as I got older**. Back in the time of my grandmother’s youth, life was simple. In a village in South America, people lived and died in love. The spirit of community was truly alive and well. One could depend on their neighbor to the very end.
Long-time boyfriend breaks up with girlfriend after she shaves her head
** This article is based on nonfiction of actual events that were disclosed to me; used with permission. Madison and Ethan's story started when Madison's family moved to a new town her first year in middle school.
I modified my body to be a ‘black alien’ — now restaurants are scared to serve me
He’s been blacklisted. Anthony Loffredo, who calls himself the “black alien,” removed his ears, nostrils and even a few fingers; sharpened his teeth and dyed them purple; and covered his body in extreme tattoos. Now the Frenchman says he’s found one space where he can’t come in peace. “If I want to eat at a restaurant, sometimes the server says I can’t eat on the terrace,” Loffredo, 33, recently told LAD Bible. While some alter the size of their figure or inject fillers into their face, Loffredo’s body modification is out of this world. He revealed that he was miserable living in...
Bride-to-Be Tells Dad She Wants To Get Married in Backyard and He Turns It Into the Ultimate Venue
If he wanted to, he would.
Man Attempts to Help Blind Woman in Her Own House but Is Kicked Out After Repeatedly Being Told to Leave Her Alone
Ryan is the type of man who seems to go out of his way to help people all the time, whether they ask for it or not. Apparently, during dinner at his girlfriend's brother's house, his "helpfulness" towards his blind wife went too far, eventually getting him kicked out of the house. His girlfriend took to Reddit to share what happened.
Grieving Dad Wants Everyone To Watch The Moment His Family Was Killed
Truck driver Tomasz Kroker loved music. Listening to his favorite tunes while he was on the road was one of the main reasons he loved his job. With so little to distract him from listening to music, he would enjoy hours at a time with nothing but the open road and his favorite tunes. After years of driving this way, he forgot the most important rule of driving – to keep your eyes on the road.
I built an Airbnb treehouse in my yard. I charge up to $250 a night — and I've already made enough money as a host to quit my job.
"I now have a lot more time to help friends and family with projects and daydream about new things I want to make," Airbnb host Will Sutherland says.
msn.com
Doctor Who Hasn't Showered in Years Thinks Others Should Join Him
Slide 1 of 5: If taking a shower is a regular part of your morning (or nighttime!) routine, then the idea of skipping it for a few days—let alone a few years—probably sends a shudder down your spine. But that's exactly what James Hamblin, MD, a physician and public health policy lecturer, says we should all consider.The author of Clean: The New Science of Skin, published in July 2020, Hamblin told NPR in an interview that same year that he hadn't showered in five years. Before you question his hygiene or dismiss him as a quack, however, it's worth finding out exactly why he thinks most of us are showering too much. Read on to discover Hamblin's reasoning, and whether your health might benefit from taking a break from your daily shower habit.READ THIS NEXT: What Happens When You Don't Wash Your Sheets Every Week, Doctors Say.Read the original article on Best Life.
Let's talk TikTok: How and why we're bringing you news like never before
Investigative reporters Ben Hall and Levi Ismail sat down to talk about how — and why — we're bringing you information in ways you may not have seen before.
lovelearnings.com
Let Your Ex Go If You Want Them Back?
I’m sure you’ve heard the old saying, “if you love someone, let them go… if they come back to you, they’re really yours. If not, they never were.”. But is this actually good advice? Is there any actual wisdom in that saying?. Should you let...
herviewfromhome.com
I Was Raised by an Easter-Only Mom and I Want More for My Kids
Motherhood is not for the faint-hearted, and women tend to look to their upbringing for guidance. We may not even realize we’re doing it! But being a godly mother is even more difficult when you weren’t raised by one. The questions are endless: How do I model forgiveness?...
herviewfromhome.com
I Was Never Good Enough for My Mother, So I’m Done Trying
I’m on a path in life that is so different from what I ever imagined growing up. It’s a path I’m not even sure I consciously choose. And it’s a path that exhausts me. I grew up with a narcissistic mother, and I was the scapegoat. No matter how I tried, I could never gain my mother’s love. It was love that was tainted with conditions and taken away at any time—and that was often.
I Didn’t Think I Could Grow Anything in My House, but Leath’s Fieldhouse Has Changed That
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. I am not much of a gardener. And by that I mean, I can keep houseplants alive, but anything requiring more effort than the occasional watering? Sadly, my track record is not so great. So if someone had asked me if I could picture myself growing my own microgreens — let alone in my kitchen — I would have answered with a resounding “no.”
Parents Magazine
How Moving in With My In-laws Became a Launch Pad and a Lesson
Twenty-five years ago, my husband and I sat on the edge of our bed in a small one-bedroom apartment, contemplating if we should give up our independence and move in with his parents. We were raising a one-year-old daughter and had a baby on the way, and although we were both college grads, employed, and making ends meet, we weren't saving any money. But I was more optimistic than my mother-in-law, who said we could never save enough to buy our own house while paying rent.
