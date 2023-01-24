Justice Department, several states sue Google over digital advertising dominance
By By ERIC TUCKER and BARBARA ORTUTAY Associated Press
2 days ago
The government alleges that Google’s plan to assert dominance has been to “neutralize or eliminate” rivals through acquisitions and to force advertisers to use its products by making it difficult to use competitors’ products.
The US Department of Justice and eight states on Tuesday sued Google over its advertising business, alleging it engages in monopolistic behavior. The complaint, filed in federal court in Virginia, alleges that Google has "corrupted legitimate competition in the ad tech industry" through a campaign of seizing control of tools and inserting "itself into all aspects of the digital advertising marketplace." Google allegedly has done so by eliminating competition through acquisitions and used its dominance to push advertisers to use its products over those of others.
Jan 25 (Reuters) - Alphabet Inc's (GOOGL.O) Google said on Wednesday it believes the complaint from the U.S. Department of Justice accusing the company of abusing its dominance in digital advertising is "without merit".
A wide range of businesses, internet users, academics and even human rights experts defended Big Tech's liability shield Thursday in a pivotal Supreme Court case about YouTube algorithms, with some arguing that excluding AI-driven recommendation engines from federal legal protections would cause sweeping changes to the open internet.
Tesla and Twitter CEO Elon Musk reacted to a post by author Michael Shellenberger on how social media companies, such as Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc META censored “often-true content” that “discouraged vaccines.”. What Happened: Musk said it was a “constitutional violation” in response to the post...
Big tech CEOs like Zuckerberg, Pichai and Elk are all ‘taking full responsibility' for massive layoffs—here's why they're all using the same language and what effect it has. Sajjad Hussain—AFP/Getty Images; David Paul Morris—Bloomberg/Getty Images; Drew Angerer—Getty Images. “I take full accountability for the moves...
Google's Area 120 division has been severely affected by the layoffs happening across Alphabet, according to Bloomberg and TechCrunch, which said the unit now has fewer than 100 employees after the most recent round of cuts. Area 120 is known as Google's in-house incubator, which works on experimental apps and products. Those include GameSnacks, an HTML5-based platform that enables users to load and play games quickly even on poor connections and basic smartphones. Sundar Pichai established the division in 2016 to "provide a purpose-built home for bottom-up innovation at Google." The division's website reads: "Area 120 teams work on new products, experiences, and services every day."
Google, like George Clooney, is a household name. Unlike George Clooney, Google is currently fighting antitrust charges. Antitrust is one of those bodies of law that has dips and peaks. We are currently in a phase of renewed interest and emboldened by the President’s support, big names are being taken to task with more frequency. While most average Joes don’t give much thought to this component of the conglomerate, Google’s advertising suite has caught the ire of the Department of Justice. From Reuters:
The Department of Justice says Google has illegally seized control of the online ad sector. The solution, the department (DOJ) said in an antitrust lawsuit filed Tuesday (Jan. 24), is for a court to order the break-up of the digital search giant. “Having inserted itself into all aspects of the...
Peter Schiff, chief economist and global strategist at Euro Pacific Capital, criticized antitrust laws at a time when the U.S. Justice Department has accused Alphabet Inc’s GOOGL GOOG Google of abusing its dominance in digital advertising. What Happened: According to a Reuters report, the government said Google should be...
Layoffs have hit many industries over the past months, but one industry that has been hit harder than most has been the tech sector. That massive wave of layoffs continued on Friday with word that Alphabet, the parent company of Internet search giant Google, plans to cut 12,000 jobs.
The internet plays a central role in our lives. I — and many others my age — grew up alongside the development of social media and content platforms.
My peers and I built personal websites on GeoCities, blogged on LiveJournal, made friends on MySpace and hung out on Nexopia. Many of these earlier platforms and social spaces occupy large parts of youth memories. For that reason, the web has become a complex entanglement of attachment and connection.
My doctoral research looks at how we have become “databound” — attached to the data we have produced throughout our lives in ways...
LONDON (AP) — Google is laying off 12,000 workers, or about 6% of its workforce, becoming the latest tech company to trim staff as the economic boom that the industry rode during the COVID-19 pandemic ebbs. Google CEO Sundar Pichai, who also leads its parent company Alphabet, informed staff...
