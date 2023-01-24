ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Unique culinary creations with Nicole's Kitchen LA

There are hundreds of restaurants in Beverly Hills that will satisfy your taste buds, but we discovered a dining experience that is truly unique. Nicole’s Kitchen LA offers a hands-on cooking class before guests are served family style. Her most popular menu features Persian cuisine inspired by family recipes.
Farming indoors without sunshine

IRVINE, Calif. — Farming can be affected by too much water or flooding, too much sun, too cold conditions, not enough water and other factors. A new farm in Irvine called Malaia’s Microgreens is hoping its way of farming will help eliminate some of Mother Nature’s hurdles to grow the food we eat.
Marvel Studios’ Kevin Feige to deliver USC commencement address

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige was announced Wednesday as USC’s 140th commencement ceremony speaker. A 1995 graduate of the USC School of Cinematic Arts, Feige will deliver the keynote address during the university’s commencement ceremony May 12. “My USC experience played such a...
