College Station, TX

Aggies to face loaded field at Razorback Invitational

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The Texas A&M men’s and women’s track & field teams travel north to compete at the Razorback Invitational on Jan. 27-28 at Randal Tyson Track Center. The meet begins Friday at 11:45 a.m. with the multi-events competition, while field events start at 3 p.m....
No. 10 Aggie men conclude regular season against SMU

DALLAS, Texas -- The No. 10 Texas A&M men’s swimming & diving team hits the road to take on SMU in its final dual meet of the season on Friday at 3 p.m. inside the Robson & Lindley Aquatics Center. The Maroon & White prepare for their final tune-up...
Texas A&M Volleyball adds transfer Morgan Perkins

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M volleyball has added Morgan Perkins, a transfer middle blocker from the University of Oklahoma, to the 2023 roster. The first signee in the tenure of head coach Jamie Morrison, Perkins joins the Aggies following her rookie season with the Sooners. She had the opportunity to be coached by both of Morrison’s associate head coaches. Perkins played five years of club volleyball at Houston Skyline, being coached by Jen Woods. The Rosharon, Texas, native then took her talents to Oklahoma under the tutelage of Lindsey Gray-Walton where she was a standout performer.
Tyler Santucci named Duke’s defensive coordinator

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M’s linebackers coach Tyler Santucci is heading to Durham. Santucci was named the defensive coordinator of the Blue Devils on Tuesday. Santucci would be joining former A&M defensive coordinator and current Blue Devils head coach, Mike Elko. Duke recently parted ways with defensive coordinator Robb Smith.
College Station ISD expected to name new Consol head coach

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station ISD named a new prospect for head football coach and campus athletic coordinator for A&M Consolidated High School after Lee Fedora’s abrupt departure in December. College Station ISD Superintendent Mike Martindale and Athletic Director Kevin Starnes will recommend Brandon Schmidt, Prosper High...
Centerville’s Cameron Pate signs with McMurry

CENTERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Centerville Tiger Outside Linebacker Cameron Pate announced Wednesday afternoon that he would be continuing his football career at McMurry University in Abilene. Cameron was a 3 year letter winner for Kyle Hardee and the Tigers. He was a Second Team All State selection at outside linebacker...
Bowl ‘Deep in the Heart of Texas’ at the Junior Achievement Bowl-A-Thon

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Warm up your bowling arm and throw a strike at the annual Junior Achievement Bowl-A-Thon. It’s the major fundraising event for Junior Achievement. The funding allows them to continue their mission of educating students about workforce readiness, entrepreneurship and financial literacy through experiential, hands-on programs.
Branch Elementary Assistant Principal awarded ‘AP of the Year’

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - One Bryan ISD Assistant Principal is being honored for the hard work and dedication she puts in every day. Julie Brenner was surprised with the Region 6 Assistant Principal of the Year Award by the Texas Elementary Principals and Supervisors Association. It’s a special recognition given to only one Region 6 AP each year.
Treat of the Day: Navasota High School students tour Minute Maid Park

NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - A group of students from Navasota High School had the opportunity to get a behind-the-scenes tour at Minute Maid Park. Students from Mrs. Smith’s sports and entertainment marketing class and Mrs. Garcia’s and Mr. Corona’s media classes attended a presentation and participated in a Q&A with the Astros marketing team.
College Station to offer hunter safety class

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - To legally hunt in the state of Texas, the Texas Parks & Wildlife requires individuals over the age of nine to complete the Texas Hunter’s Safety Certification Course. The City of College Station Parks & Recreation Department is offering the course on Saturday, Jan....
Family of Texas A&M student killed by drunk driver awarded $69 million

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The family of a Texas A&M student who was killed by a drunk driver in 2019 has been awarded $69 million in damages according to court documents. On September 15, 2019, Texas A&M student Carly Beatty was walking on Texas Avenue with her friends. That’s where she was hit by Pedro Puga who was driving under the influence. Puga attempted to flee but was located in the Tejas Center parking lot where he was taken into custody.
Despite rumblings, Texas Renaissance Festival to return for 49th season

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Thousands of people gather each year for the Texas Renaissance Festival. It’s a place filled with homemade costumes, turkey legs and themes. Recently, there was speculation of whether the Texas Ren Fest will return for its 49th season. An advertisement in the magazine called...
CSHS production, Annie, with a special guest debuts this week

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Casts and crews for high school productions all around the area are getting ready to take the stage this weekend. This includes one special guest who will be making history by taking the stage for the College Station High School’s production of Annie. Junior,...
