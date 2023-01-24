Read full article on original website
Aggies to face loaded field at Razorback Invitational
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The Texas A&M men’s and women’s track & field teams travel north to compete at the Razorback Invitational on Jan. 27-28 at Randal Tyson Track Center. The meet begins Friday at 11:45 a.m. with the multi-events competition, while field events start at 3 p.m....
No. 10 Aggie men conclude regular season against SMU
DALLAS, Texas -- The No. 10 Texas A&M men’s swimming & diving team hits the road to take on SMU in its final dual meet of the season on Friday at 3 p.m. inside the Robson & Lindley Aquatics Center. The Maroon & White prepare for their final tune-up...
Aggies snap Auburn’s 28 game home win streak with big road victory
AUBURN, Alabama (KBTX) - Texas A&M snapped Auburn’s 28 game home win streak with a 79-63 win at Neville Arena in Auburn, Alabama. The Aggies were led by Tyrece “Boots” Radford who finished with 30 points and nine rebounds. A&M returns to the court when they host...
Texas A&M Volleyball adds transfer Morgan Perkins
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M volleyball has added Morgan Perkins, a transfer middle blocker from the University of Oklahoma, to the 2023 roster. The first signee in the tenure of head coach Jamie Morrison, Perkins joins the Aggies following her rookie season with the Sooners. She had the opportunity to be coached by both of Morrison’s associate head coaches. Perkins played five years of club volleyball at Houston Skyline, being coached by Jen Woods. The Rosharon, Texas, native then took her talents to Oklahoma under the tutelage of Lindsey Gray-Walton where she was a standout performer.
Aggies Gear Up for Top 15 Road Matchup vs. Auburn Tigers
AUBURN, Ala. – The Texas A&M men’s basketball team faces its second top 25 opponent of the season when the Aggies take on the No. 15 Auburn Tigers at 8 p.m. on Wednesday at Neville Arena. It will be back-to-back SEC road games for the Aggies, who faced...
Tyler Santucci named Duke’s defensive coordinator
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M’s linebackers coach Tyler Santucci is heading to Durham. Santucci was named the defensive coordinator of the Blue Devils on Tuesday. Santucci would be joining former A&M defensive coordinator and current Blue Devils head coach, Mike Elko. Duke recently parted ways with defensive coordinator Robb Smith.
College Station ISD expected to name new Consol head coach
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station ISD named a new prospect for head football coach and campus athletic coordinator for A&M Consolidated High School after Lee Fedora’s abrupt departure in December. College Station ISD Superintendent Mike Martindale and Athletic Director Kevin Starnes will recommend Brandon Schmidt, Prosper High...
North Zulch’s Ali Sunny logs 1500th career point in win over McDade
NORTH ZULCH, Texas (KBTX) - In Tuesday night’s win over McDade, the North Zulch senior Ali Sunny scored his 1500th career point. After scoring 33 he was given the game ball and poised for picture with his coaches and team-mates to mark the milestone. Ali is averaging 27 points...
Brenham’s Halle Scheel surpasses 1,000 career points in win over Rudder
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Brenham point guard Halle Scheel scored 13 points last night in a win over Rudder, which included a second half free throw which was the actual 1,000th point of her high school career. Halle is averaging 10 points per game during her junior season. She is...
Centerville’s Cameron Pate signs with McMurry
CENTERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Centerville Tiger Outside Linebacker Cameron Pate announced Wednesday afternoon that he would be continuing his football career at McMurry University in Abilene. Cameron was a 3 year letter winner for Kyle Hardee and the Tigers. He was a Second Team All State selection at outside linebacker...
Franklin Lady Lions cruise by Elkhart 67-15
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Franklin Lady Lions cruised by Elkhart 67-15. Franklin had a large lead at halftime and never gave up. Click on the video box for highlights.
Bowl ‘Deep in the Heart of Texas’ at the Junior Achievement Bowl-A-Thon
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Warm up your bowling arm and throw a strike at the annual Junior Achievement Bowl-A-Thon. It’s the major fundraising event for Junior Achievement. The funding allows them to continue their mission of educating students about workforce readiness, entrepreneurship and financial literacy through experiential, hands-on programs.
Branch Elementary Assistant Principal awarded ‘AP of the Year’
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - One Bryan ISD Assistant Principal is being honored for the hard work and dedication she puts in every day. Julie Brenner was surprised with the Region 6 Assistant Principal of the Year Award by the Texas Elementary Principals and Supervisors Association. It’s a special recognition given to only one Region 6 AP each year.
Treat of the Day: Navasota High School students tour Minute Maid Park
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - A group of students from Navasota High School had the opportunity to get a behind-the-scenes tour at Minute Maid Park. Students from Mrs. Smith’s sports and entertainment marketing class and Mrs. Garcia’s and Mr. Corona’s media classes attended a presentation and participated in a Q&A with the Astros marketing team.
College Station to offer hunter safety class
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - To legally hunt in the state of Texas, the Texas Parks & Wildlife requires individuals over the age of nine to complete the Texas Hunter’s Safety Certification Course. The City of College Station Parks & Recreation Department is offering the course on Saturday, Jan....
Family of Texas A&M student killed by drunk driver awarded $69 million
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The family of a Texas A&M student who was killed by a drunk driver in 2019 has been awarded $69 million in damages according to court documents. On September 15, 2019, Texas A&M student Carly Beatty was walking on Texas Avenue with her friends. That’s where she was hit by Pedro Puga who was driving under the influence. Puga attempted to flee but was located in the Tejas Center parking lot where he was taken into custody.
Despite rumblings, Texas Renaissance Festival to return for 49th season
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Thousands of people gather each year for the Texas Renaissance Festival. It’s a place filled with homemade costumes, turkey legs and themes. Recently, there was speculation of whether the Texas Ren Fest will return for its 49th season. An advertisement in the magazine called...
Focus at Four: Workforce Solutions Brazos Valley provides update on jobs in the Brazos Valley
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas is first when it comes to job creation, according to a new report Tuesday by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. It found Texas added 650,100 nonfarm jobs over the year which is a 5% jump between December 2021 and December 2022. “It is no...
Treat of the Day: Brazos County Robotics Team wins Reserve Grand Champion
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Congratulations to our Brazos County Robotics Team. The team got Reserve Grand Champion at the Fort Worth Livestock Show and 2nd place out of 20 teams. Each member of the team got a belt buckle, a certificate, a ribbon, $1,500, and brought home the banner for the Club.
CSHS production, Annie, with a special guest debuts this week
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Casts and crews for high school productions all around the area are getting ready to take the stage this weekend. This includes one special guest who will be making history by taking the stage for the College Station High School’s production of Annie. Junior,...
