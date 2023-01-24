BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M volleyball has added Morgan Perkins, a transfer middle blocker from the University of Oklahoma, to the 2023 roster. The first signee in the tenure of head coach Jamie Morrison, Perkins joins the Aggies following her rookie season with the Sooners. She had the opportunity to be coached by both of Morrison’s associate head coaches. Perkins played five years of club volleyball at Houston Skyline, being coached by Jen Woods. The Rosharon, Texas, native then took her talents to Oklahoma under the tutelage of Lindsey Gray-Walton where she was a standout performer.

COLLEGE STATION, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO