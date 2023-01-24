Read full article on original website
Spatial Labs on Its Milestone $10M Seed
The vision driving Web3 start-up Spatial Labs is vast in its implications for fashion, but also deeply personal for its Gen Z founder, Iddris Sandu. The 25-year-old tech entrepreneur raised $10 million in seed funding from high-profile investors for a blockchain technology business with global ambitions. “It’s definitely difficult being...
Sensedia Names Lisa Arthur Chief Marketing Officer as the Company Expands its Reach in North America
MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 24, 2023-- Sensedia, a global leader in delivering API solutions for companies adopting a more digital, connected, and open strategy, today announced that Lisa Arthur has joined the company as Chief Marketing Officer. Arthur brings a wide array of marketing leadership expertise from Fortune 50 to start-ups. She has served as an industry resource and expert on marketing, marketing technology, data-driven marketing, and customer experience, and authored Big Data Marketing: How to Engage Customers to Drive More Value. Before joining the leadership team, she was a marketing advisor for Sensedia for 18 months. This press release features multimedia....
McDonald's president who made $7.4 million last year says proposal to pay fast-food workers $22 an hour is 'costly and job-destroying'
McDonald's president calls AB 257, or the FAST Act, 'costly and job-destroying.' A coalition led by chains like McDonald's has secured a referendum vote in November 2024.
Free Webinar | February 15: How to Build and Elevate A Black-Owned Brand
Join us for this free webinar as executive leader in public relations and brand elevation, Zakiya Larry, shares with us actionable tips to shape and grow a Black-owned brand that stands out and lasts. Register now →
salestechstar.com
Northpass Announces Executive Team Promotions in Marketing, Sales and Customer Success
With Strategic Leadership Moves, Company Focuses on Next Phase of Growth. Northpass, the leading platform for digital customer education, announced the promotions of Nikki Engel to vice president of marketing, and Travis Nardin to vice president of sales and customer success. With the company entering its next growth phase, Engel and Nardin will play key roles in developing and executing its corporate strategy and scaling the company to the next level.
geekwire.com
Tech Moves: Ex-Amazon VP Babak Parviz joins Madrona; Microsoft CVP Vahé Torossian departs
— Babak Parviz, a former director at Google and vice president at Amazon, joined Seattle-based firm Madrona Venture Group as a venture partner. Parviz departed Amazon in December, according to his LinkedIn profile. He helped launch and lead Grand Challenge, the company’s secretive research and innovation arm which was reportedly at risk of being shut down amid Amazon’s recent cutbacks.
thedefiant.io
MarketAcross Named As European Blockchain Convention’s Web3 Lead Media Partner
Leading blockchain marketing firm MarketAcross has joined the upcoming European Blockchain Convention (EBC) as its main global media partner. The convention, now in its eighth edition, is expected to welcome over 2,500 attendees to the Hyatt Regency in Barcelona between 15-17 February. As part of the strategic partnership, the experienced...
Rullex Welcomes Tech Industry Leader Robert Owens as CEO
National general contractor, Rullex, which specializes in turnkey telecommunication solutions, has appointed Robert Owens as its new CEO. With 20 years of leadership experience in technology and manufacturing, Owens will lead Rullex’s growth initiatives in new and existing markets including Arizona, California, Florida, Texas, and Washington.
California man wins $10 million in scratch-off game
A California man came up big in a scratch-off game this month, winning $10 million to claim the top prize in the promotion. According to a news release from the California Lottery, Louis Farillas bought a 10 Million Dollar Titanium Black scratch-off game at a store in San Pedro. Farillas...
crypto-economy.com
Metaverse Startup Gemba Raises $18M to Scale its VR Training Tool
Gemba, a virtual reality (VR) startup, has just secured a $18 million Series A funding round at a $60 million valuation to scale the company’s expansion in Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) along with the North American market. The metaverse is rapidly transforming how users interact with the...
traveltomorrow.com
Space tourism market to reach $12.6bn globally by 2031
Space tourism is here to stay and the latest report from Allied Market Research (AMR) estimates the global space tourism industry, which generated $598.4 million in 2021, to generate $12.6 billion by 2031, witnessing an annual growth of 36.4% from 2022 to 2031. 1. Tech advancements. The rise in technological...
