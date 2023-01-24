Read full article on original website
Shiffrin adds to record total with 84th win in another GS
SAN VIGILIO DI MAREBBE, Italy (AP) — Mikaela Shiffrin didn’t wait long to add to her record total of World Cup wins. A day after securing record victory No. 83, Shiffrin added her 84th win on Wednesday in another giant slalom on the same course. And like how...
Tommy Paul wins Australian Open all-American quarterfinal; Novak Djokovic next
Perhaps that was a product of the fascination with the out-of-nowhere Shelton: Just 20, and less than a year after winning an NCAA title for the University of Florida, he was traveling outside of the United States for the first time and participating in his second Grand Slam tournament. So...
US skier Mikaela Shiffrin breaks Lindsey Vonn’s record with 83rd win
Mikaela Shiffrin made history Tuesday at just 27 years old with her 83rd win after racing the giant slalom at the Kronplatz resort in the Italian Dolomites, etching herself into the history books as one of the greatest skiers of all time.
Anonymous Coach Has Brutally Honest Admission On Bronny James
Earlier this week, On3 Sports spoke with several coaches about the recruitment of Bronny James. "Simply put, Bronny is special, and he possesses the same greatness we see from LeBron," one coach said. Unfortunately, not all of the responses about LeBron James' eldest son have been positive. At ...
Colin Kaepernick Signs With CAA
EXCLUSIVE: Colin Kaepernick has signed with CAA for representation. The former NFL star holds the all-time NFL record for most rushing yards in a game by a quarterback. In 2016, he took a knee during “The Star Spangled Banner” to bring attention to systemic oppressions against Black and Brown people, and since then, has founded and helped to fund three organizations: Know Your Rights Camp, Ra Vision Media, and Kaepernick Publishing, which advance the liberation of Black and Brown people through storytelling, systems change, and political education. Related Story Anna Faris Signs With CAA Related Story Marilyn Manson Settles 'Game Of Thrones' Actress Esmé Bianco's...
Former NBA Champion Matt Barnes spits on fiancee's ex-husband after he threatened to shoot him
Matt Barnes and David Patterson Jr. got into a heated altercation at the 49ers vs. Cowboys game last weekend.
Russell Westbrook was delightfully flabbergasted to receive a rare compliment from a reporter
Nine-time NBA All-Star guard Russell Westbrook hasn’t always had the best relationship with reporters. He has had plenty of heated exchanges with the media while in press conferences during his time in the league. It often seems that he would rather be doing literally anything else than talk to sportswriters.
Charles Barkley Says If Michael Jordan Was A Plumber He Wouldn't Be Considered Good-Looking: "Every Man Who Got $500 Million..."
Charles Barkley claimed that Michael Jordan's massive net worth made him a good-looking guy, said if MJ was a plumber things would have been different.
Imperious Shiffrin moves closer to overall World Cup record with 84th win
Mikaela Shiffrin didn’t wait long to add to her record total of World Cup wins. A day after securing record 83rd victory in Kronplatz, Shiffrin added her 84th win on Wednesday in another giant slalom on the same Italian course. And just as she had a day earlier, Shiffrin...
NFL Coach Suddenly Fired
The National Football League head coaching carousel continues to spin with word that a team is parting ways with their head coach after just months on the job. Jerry Rosburg was hired by the Denver Broncos as an assistant coach to work with in-game management prior to this past season, and after head coach Nathaniel Hackett was fired mid-season, he ended up moving into the head coaching job, with some speculating that he would be kept on for next season and perhaps subsequent seasons.
Shaq debuts ridiculous new look after losing bet with Candace Parker
Shaquille O’Neal should probably just stop betting at this point. The retired center great and current TNT analyst O’Neal recently lost a bet with co-host Candace Parker. At halftime of last week’s Philadelphia 76ers-LA Clippers game, O’Neal had bet Parker that 76ers star Joel Embiid, who had 26 points at the time, would finish the game with 50. O’Neal said he would get “baby hairs” if Embiid failed to reach the mark.
“Rip to the legend Curry” Blazers’ PG Damian Lillard shocked Stephen Curry fans with death news of Warriors’ star
Any death news in the sports industry always causes a stir among fans, no matter how unwell or old the person is. Recently, Portland Trailblazers point guard, Sam Jones shared the similar heartbreaking news that shattered the media even more than we expected. A couple of days ago, the PG...
Stephen A. Smith Earned a Basketball Scholarship on the Spot by Drilling 17 Straight Threes in Front of the Coach
Stephen A. Smith put on the shooting clinic of his life to earn his college basketball scholarship. The post Stephen A. Smith Earned a Basketball Scholarship on the Spot by Drilling 17 Straight Threes in Front of the Coach appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
2-time Australian Open champion Azarenka beats Pegula
Azarenka won the 2012 and 2013 championships in Australia, but she had not been back to the final four there since then.
Clippers extend win streak to 4 with 138-100 rout of Spurs
Paul George scored 35 points, Kawhi Leonard added 27 and the Los Angeles Clippers extended their winning streak to a season high four games with a 138-100 rout of the reeling San Antonio Spurs Thursday night
Purdue Fort Wayne at Cleveland State odds, picks and predictions
The Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (14-8, 6-5 Horizon League) and Cleveland State Vikings (12-9, 7-3) meet Friday in Cleveland. Tip at the Wolstein Center is at 7 p.m. ET. Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Cleveland State odds, and make our expert college basketball picks, predictions and bets.
Tennis-Djokovic targets 10th Australian Open final, Paul looks to flip the script
MELBOURNE, Jan 26 (Reuters) - As title contenders fall by the wayside at Melbourne Park, Novak Djokovic's march to a 22nd Grand Slam crown carries an air of inevitability, with American first-time semi-finalist Tommy Paul next in the super Serbian's crosshairs on Friday.
2023 Australian Open women’s singles draw, scores
Some of the biggest names in women’s tennis aren’t at this year’s Australian Open. A bunch more went out early in Melbourne, including the top four seeds before the semifinals. This was already the first major field without any woman with four or more Slam titles since...
LeBron Needs To Be Held Back After Heckler Says Rips His Hairline Last Night
No wonder he scores. Who would want to guard or get close to that?. The NBA doesn't have the balls to suspend "Sir" LeBrawn. Just wait until he retires, ESPN will have him dumb arse on a show and then the stupid LeBrawn crap will get even worse. 3 hours.
