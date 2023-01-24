ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Axios

What to know about 2023's Doomsday Clock announcement

Every January, members of the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists update the Doomsday Clock, a symbolic tracker of the world's proximity to total human-caused destruction. Driving the news: Scientists will unveil the clock's new setting on Tuesday, after a year marked by heightened fears of nuclear war stemming from Russia's war in Ukraine as well as extreme weather events.
24/7 Wall St.

The Last 3 Years Were the Closest We’ve Ever Come to Ending Life on Earth

The end of the world. The Scandinavians called this Norse Ragnarök. The ancient Christians called it the apocalypse. In modern times, the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists, a nonprofit science and global security organization, uses the Doomsday Clock to represent the likelihood of human-made global catastrophe. And according to the clock, the last three years […]
BBC

Doomsday Clock signals highest ever peril level

The symbolic Doomsday Clock has moved closer than ever to midnight, declaring humanity perilously close to catastrophe. The clock, set to 90 seconds to midnight, marks how close our planet is to complete annihilation because of man made actions. The Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists (BAS) said the clock moved,...
WASHINGTON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy