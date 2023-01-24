Read full article on original website
Every January, members of the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists update the Doomsday Clock, a symbolic tracker of the world's proximity to total human-caused destruction. Driving the news: Scientists will unveil the clock's new setting on Tuesday, after a year marked by heightened fears of nuclear war stemming from Russia's war in Ukraine as well as extreme weather events.
For three years, the hands of the world's Doomsday clock were set at 100 seconds to midnight. But now, as Ukraine approaches a year of war, the climate crisis continues and other actions threaten humanity, the world has officially crept even closer to what the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists calls "global catastrophe."
We're closer than ever to total annihilation, to the end of the world. The Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists, a nonprofit organization, announced on Tuesday that the Doomsday Clock has moved closer than ever to midnight, primarily due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the increased risk of nuclear escalation.
