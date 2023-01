SONOMA, CALIFORNIA – January 23, 2023. Bring your loved ones to Larson Family Winery and show them how special they are with Larson’s ‘Rosé and Red’s Flight’! Cozy up next to one of our firepits by booking the Valentine’s Vineyard View experience. This $25 flight also includes a pairing of our best-selling 3 Lab Cab and our 3 Lab Cab Chocolate Sauce. Treat yourself or your special person with one of the various bundles we will be offering! This limited time flight will be offered at Larson Family Winery from February 9th– February 12th. Book your reservation today!

SONOMA, CA ・ 6 HOURS AGO