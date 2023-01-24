Read full article on original website
ibmadison.com
Burglary on the menu at sandwich shop
The Madison Police Department is investigating a burglary at a sandwich shop on the city’s east side, according to an MPD statement. Officers were dispatched to the Jimmy John’s located along the 1700 block of Theier Road around 9:15 a.m. Tuesday. A manager arrived to work to find someone had smashed a window and entered the business overnight.
ibmadison.com
Dryer fire prompts west side cafe evacuation
A west side cafe and adjacent businesses had to be evacuated after a dryer fire was discovered in a back room of the cafe Wednesday morning, according to a statement from the Madison Fire Department. Employees at the cafe located in the 8400 block of Old Sauk Road had been...
ibmadison.com
Madison area bars, breweries hope to get lift from PubPass
Local bars and breweries expect to gain some new customers thanks to the debut of the 2023 Madison PubPass, which is essentially a craft beer passport, according to a report from WMTV NBC-15. For $25, participants get a free pint of beer at 26 participating Madison area bars, breweries, distilleries, and cideries.
ibmadison.com
Mt. Horeb company connects schools with auto shops
Mount Horeb-based WrenchWay is working with local high schools to connect them with area auto shops in an effort to combat the labor shortage, according to a report from WMTV NBC-15. Verona Area High School students can take an automotive class and learn everything from basic maintenance to removing a...
ibmadison.com
Dane County home sales declined 15% last year, but prices still rose
There were fewer homes sold across southern Wisconsin last year, but despite that sellers made out well as home prices continued to rise, according to a report from the Realtors Association of South Central Wisconsin. Across the south-central Wisconsin region (18 counties), the total number of sales were down 15%,...
ibmadison.com
Kid entrepreneurs featured at Acton Madison Children’s Business Fair
The first annual Acton Madison Children’s Business Fair on Saturday, March 18 from 9 a.m.–12 p.m., will showcase the genius of 24 young entrepreneurs ages 6–12 at 4100 Nakoma Road in Madison. This event is free and open to the public. Children from all over the Greater...
ibmadison.com
Wisconsin Energizer battery plants could be forced to close
Energizer’s battery manufacturing plants in Portage and Fennimore face uncertain futures rumors swirl that the company’s corporate office plans to shift operations to England and North Carolina. Teamsters Local Union No. 695, which represents nearly 600 workers at the two plants, says it was told by the company...
ibmadison.com
Madison schools consider raising summer school teacher pay to $40/hour
The Madison Metropolitan School District is looking at a proposal to increase summer school teacher salaries from $28 per hour to $40 per hour in an effort to reverse staffing shortages, according to a report from the Wisconsin State Journal. Summer school staff pay was increased from $25 to $28...
ibmadison.com
UW System bans TikTok use on system devices
Following the lead of the state government, University of Wisconsin System officials said this week that they will ban the use of TikTok on system devices, according to a report from the Associated Press. Nearly half of the states nationwide have blocked the popular social media app owned by a...
ibmadison.com
Madison suburbs exceed national average for carbon emissions
Newly released data shows that the farther people get from downtown Madison, the more greenhouse gases are being emitted, according to a report from The Capital Times. The New York Times created an interactive map using the data that shows homes in the most densely populated areas of Madison’s isthmus contribute fewer greenhouse gases, on average, than homes in the rest of the city. It’s a trend repeated nationwide as major cities often have more public transportation available.
ibmadison.com
Developer’s plan will trump potential landmark designation for Madison building
A potential landmark designation for the Filene House near Tenney Park won’t affect a proposed development on the site from Chicago-based Vermilion Development thanks to some timely paperwork filing, according to a report from the Wisconsin State Journal. That’s because Vermillion submitted its plans to tear down the historic...
ibmadison.com
Honoring the Execs of the Year
IB honored some of Greater Madison’s top executives at the 10th annual Executive of the Year awards Jan. 18 at the Overture Center for the Arts. The awards celebrate exemplary business executives based on leadership, innovation, and company success. This year’s honorees were:. George Cullen, co-president, JP Cullen.
