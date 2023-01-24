Newly released data shows that the farther people get from downtown Madison, the more greenhouse gases are being emitted, according to a report from The Capital Times. The New York Times created an interactive map using the data that shows homes in the most densely populated areas of Madison’s isthmus contribute fewer greenhouse gases, on average, than homes in the rest of the city. It’s a trend repeated nationwide as major cities often have more public transportation available.

MADISON, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO