Wisconsin witness's cell phone dies as triangle-shaped object spotted overheadRoger MarshWisconsin State
On the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade, many women are planning to participate in marches.Sherif SaadMadison, WI
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 7 Buckeyes split series at WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Cracking the Code: UW-Madison Scientists Bypass Brain's Protective Barrier for Neurological Disorder Gene TherapiesJeremy BrowerMadison, WI
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 7 Ohio State heads north for weekend set at WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
madisoncollege.edu
Get Ready to Vote: Special Primary Election Feb. 21
The Wisconsin Spring and Special Primary Election is coming up on Tuesday, February 21! Take a moment to get ready to vote. 1. Check your registration status ASAP to make sure it matches your current address: myvote.wi.gov/en-us/Register-To-Vote. Still need to register to vote? You can register online until Feb. 1,...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
REAL ESTATE | American Companies completes buildout at local Truck Driving Academy in Theresa, WI
West Bend, WI — American Companies finished the building remodel of WI Regional Truck Driving Academy’s new site in Theresa. The academy has state-of-the-art equipment that will keep it on the cutting edge of logistics training. Washington County Insider on YouTube. The mammoth grey building on the west...
Daily Cardinal
Alex Joers hopes to clear democratic 'roadblocks' during first term in Wisconsin’s Assembly
As a young student at Sauk Trail Elementary School in Middleton, Alex Joers could never have imagined that, in a couple of decades, he would have an office in the Wisconsin Assembly, advocating for public school investment. But, that’s exactly what happened when Joers was elected to his first term...
ibmadison.com
Madison suburbs exceed national average for carbon emissions
Newly released data shows that the farther people get from downtown Madison, the more greenhouse gases are being emitted, according to a report from The Capital Times. The New York Times created an interactive map using the data that shows homes in the most densely populated areas of Madison’s isthmus contribute fewer greenhouse gases, on average, than homes in the rest of the city. It’s a trend repeated nationwide as major cities often have more public transportation available.
x1071.com
More on Possible Plant Closures in Fennimore & Portage
Two manufacturing plants and hundreds of jobs are at risk for two Wisconsin communities, one in Portage and the other in Fennimore. The Energizer plants in Portage and Fennimore are being caught in the middle of what its parent company calls a “phased consolidation.” According to Teamsters Union officials, the possible closing of the two plants as a result of the plan could lead to the layoff of over 600 workers over the next two years. The union is calling the company’s intentions “corporate greed.” Portage Mayor Mitchell Craig says he’s going to the top levels of state government including Governor Tony Evers and his staff for help. Fennimore has had the Energizer Plant in operation since 1970.
ibmadison.com
Mt. Horeb company connects schools with auto shops
Mount Horeb-based WrenchWay is working with local high schools to connect them with area auto shops in an effort to combat the labor shortage, according to a report from WMTV NBC-15. Verona Area High School students can take an automotive class and learn everything from basic maintenance to removing a...
nbc15.com
Little John’s halting most operations amid high costs, lack of workspace
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Dane County community kitchen is forced to cease most of its operations temporarily amid funding issues and a lack of a workspace. Little John’s attributed the temporary closure Monday to high food and labor costs. It also cited that the space it planned to work out of while its new space is being built is no longer an option.
ibmadison.com
Honoring the Execs of the Year
IB honored some of Greater Madison’s top executives at the 10th annual Executive of the Year awards Jan. 18 at the Overture Center for the Arts. The awards celebrate exemplary business executives based on leadership, innovation, and company success. This year’s honorees were:. George Cullen, co-president, JP Cullen.
5 Cabins in Wisconsin That Provide the Perfect Romantic Getaway
Is your significant other a pain in-the-you-know-what to buy gifts for? I know mine sure is! If you really want to knock your present out of the park, surprise them with a romantic getaway not too far from home. Treat Your Sweetie to Some Romance. Just follow me here...I'm assuming...
ibmadison.com
Wisconsin Energizer battery plants could be forced to close
Energizer’s battery manufacturing plants in Portage and Fennimore face uncertain futures rumors swirl that the company’s corporate office plans to shift operations to England and North Carolina. Teamsters Local Union No. 695, which represents nearly 600 workers at the two plants, says it was told by the company...
KSDK
Union alleges Energizer plans to shut down 2 manufacturing plants
TOWN AND COUNTRY, Mo. — The International Brotherhood of Teamsters has alleged that Town and Country-based Energizer Holdings Inc. has plans to shut down two manufacturing plants in Wisconsin that employ nearly 600. The union said Thursday in a news release that Energizer, which manufactures batteries and car care...
ibmadison.com
UW System bans TikTok use on system devices
Following the lead of the state government, University of Wisconsin System officials said this week that they will ban the use of TikTok on system devices, according to a report from the Associated Press. Nearly half of the states nationwide have blocked the popular social media app owned by a...
oregonobserver.com
Little John’s closure leaves senior center scrambling for food support
At the Village of Oregon Board meeting on Monday, Jan. 23, Oregon Area Senior Center Director Rachel Brickner asked for the community’s support in finding a usable commercial kitchen in light of Little John’s unexpected, sudden closure. Little John’s, a nonprofit food organization, was contracted to provide catering...
ibmadison.com
Kid entrepreneurs featured at Acton Madison Children’s Business Fair
The first annual Acton Madison Children’s Business Fair on Saturday, March 18 from 9 a.m.–12 p.m., will showcase the genius of 24 young entrepreneurs ages 6–12 at 4100 Nakoma Road in Madison. This event is free and open to the public. Children from all over the Greater...
ibmadison.com
Dryer fire prompts west side cafe evacuation
A west side cafe and adjacent businesses had to be evacuated after a dryer fire was discovered in a back room of the cafe Wednesday morning, according to a statement from the Madison Fire Department. Employees at the cafe located in the 8400 block of Old Sauk Road had been...
wortfm.org
Nino Amato Running In Primary Election for District 9
We continue our coverage of the 2023 spring primary election by heading to Madison’s far-west side to see who is heading to the ballot in April for the alder seat in District 9. District 9 contains West Towne Mall, and parts of Old Sauk Road. We conclude our coverage...
Wisconsin City Named One Of The 'Most Beautiful' In America
Forbes put together a list of the most beautiful cities across the country.
wiproud.com
Two Wisconsin pizza joints crack Yelp’s top 100 spots in US and Canada
(WFRV) – Yelp released its top 100 pizza spots in the United States and Canada, and Wisconsin claimed two spots. On January 23, Yelp provided its top pizza spots across the country, and Canada too. Wisconsin’s two pizza places are in Madison and Milwaukee. The two pizza spots...
Wisconsin witness's cell phone dies as triangle-shaped object spotted overhead
A Wisconsin witness at Sun Prairie reported an electronics malfunction while watching a triangle-shaped object overhead at 10:15 p.m. on November 28, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
ibmadison.com
Dane County home sales declined 15% last year, but prices still rose
There were fewer homes sold across southern Wisconsin last year, but despite that sellers made out well as home prices continued to rise, according to a report from the Realtors Association of South Central Wisconsin. Across the south-central Wisconsin region (18 counties), the total number of sales were down 15%,...
