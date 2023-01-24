ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

nbc15.com

More snow on the way

On the eve of International Holocaust Remembrance Day, one survivor’s memory still lives on in Madison. Richland Center animal rescue mourns the loss of over 20 animals following weekend fire. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Since the age of two, family and friends of Judy Elliot have labeled her...
MADISON, WI
ibmadison.com

Italian restaurant coming to Regent Street

The owner of a former Rocky Rococo’s pizza restaurant on Regent Street is planning to open a traditional Italian restaurant next to Leopold’s Books Bar Caffe, the combination bookstore, bar, and café he opened in July 2021, according to a report from the Wisconsin State Journal. Sam...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

MFD: Two ‘poofs’ lead to evacuation at Madison café

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – A pair of ‘poofs’ alerted employees at a Madison café to a dryer fire that forced the evacuation of that business and the one next door on Wednesday morning. The first ‘poof’ came about 15 minutes after a load out of the...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Two Wisconsin residents score winning Badger 5 jackpot tickets

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A $331,000 Badger 5 jackpot was scored on Monday’s drawing, and one of the tickets was sold right here in Madison. Two Wisconsin residents each won a $165,500 ticket. They were sold at Go2Stop Inc. in Madison and Hansen’s IGA in Westby. “I was...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

78-year-old man arrested for stalking West Towne Mall employee

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department is investigating an stalking incident after a 78-year-old man allegedly stalked a West Towne Mall employee. The woman called MPD after a man stood close to her several times as she worked. He also found out personal information about the woman that she did not tell him directly, officials said.
MADISON, WI
ibmadison.com

United Way centennial celebration to be held March 1

On March 1, United Way of Dane County is wrapping up its centennial year, and the public is invited to a night of dinner, dancing, and celebration. The event will take place at the Monona Terrace Community and Convention Center, 1 John Nolen Drive in Madison, from 5–8 p.m.
MADISON, WI
ibmadison.com

Michael F. Simon Builders named Builder of the Year

Waunakee’s longest established business, Michael F. Simon Builders, has been awarded the 2022 Builder of the Year for the state of Wisconsin by the Wisconsin Builders Association (WBA), according to a report from the Waunakee Tribune. The Builder of the Year award is the highest honor WBA bestows upon...
WAUNAKEE, WI
nbc15.com

Pet of the Week: Meet Blake!

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Meet Blake - this week’s pet of the week!. As a certified lap dog, Blake is searching for a patient family with lots of love to give. Blake is a four-year-old mixed breed. Staff at the Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin have noticed that is...
MADISON, WI
Channel 3000

Over $6,000 in lottery tickets stolen from Madison gas station

MADISON, Wis. -- Over $6,000 worth of lottery tickets were stolen Saturday from a gas station on Madison's north side. Police said that just before 9 p.m. two men, wearing all black clothes and black facemasks, entered the gas station in the 1000 block of North Sherman Ave. and displayed a gun.
MADISON, WI
oregonobserver.com

Little John’s closure leaves senior center scrambling for food support

At the Village of Oregon Board meeting on Monday, Jan. 23, Oregon Area Senior Center Director Rachel Brickner asked for the community’s support in finding a usable commercial kitchen in light of Little John’s unexpected, sudden closure. Little John’s, a nonprofit food organization, was contracted to provide catering...
OREGON, WI
ibmadison.com

New south Madison TIF district proposed

The city of Madison is seeking approval of a new tax increment financing (TIF) district (TID 51) that will provide an estimated $115 million in financial support, including $99 million in TIF funding, for south Madison, according to a news release from the city. The proposed TID is generally bounded...
MADISON, WI
1440 WROK

Music Fans Are Sadden By Closing Of Popular Wisconsin Theater

A famous theater in Milwaukee has hosted a show for the very last time. Wisconsin Is A Great Destination For Live Music Events. I love going to concerts. Rockford is the perfect location to check out live shows. Of course, the Forest City can host its own events at the Coronado Performing Arts Center, BMO Center, and other local venues. We are also within driving distance of cities like Chicago, the Quad Cities, and Peoria. That gives us access to many bands.
MILWAUKEE, WI
ibmadison.com

Dryer fire prompts west side cafe evacuation

A west side cafe and adjacent businesses had to be evacuated after a dryer fire was discovered in a back room of the cafe Wednesday morning, according to a statement from the Madison Fire Department. Employees at the cafe located in the 8400 block of Old Sauk Road had been...
MADISON, WI

