baylorlariat.com
Students recap electric win over No. 9 KU, preview Arkansas matchup
Given No. 17 Baylor men’s basketball’s success over the last few years, it has now built some big expectations to live up to. After back-to-back Big 12 championships and a national title in 2021, many fans of the program have high hopes. Despite some big wins early in...
baylorlariat.com
What to Do in Waco: Jan. 28-Feb. 3
Newsies Jr. and Annie Jr. | Jan. 26-29 | Waco Civic Theater, 1517 Lake Air Drive | This is WTC’s first Youth Theater double feature, with two iconic and familiar musicals on the playbill. Baylor men’s basketball vs. Arkansas | Jan. 28 | 3 p.m. | Ferrell Center, 1900...
baylorlariat.com
Former Lady Bear star DiDi Richards struts courtside, embraces alma mater
As frustrating as Sunday’s 68-55 loss to then-No. 25 University of Texas was for head coach Nicki Collen, it didn’t help that former Lady Bear DiDi Richards was sitting courtside, teasing her with the presence of a talented hoops star. Collen said she’s always happy to see former players come back, but she surely could have used the 2020 Naismith Defensive Player of the Year against the Longhorns.
baylorlariat.com
Sports Take: Baylor women’s basketball needs to develop more to win
Last week, Baylor women’s basketball dropped out of the Associated Press Top 25 Poll rank for the first time since 2004, being the first team out with 51 votes. However, in the most recent installment, the Bears failed to receive a single vote. Over the last two decades, Baylor...
baylorlariat.com
Baylor’s wake team aims for strong community through competition, events
Founded in 2009, and ranked third nationally, Baylor’s Wake team strives to do more than just competing, they work on building a strong community and create lifelong friendships. The Woodlands junior Madison Breaux, vice president of the wake team, said her role in the team is to coordinate events....
baylorlariat.com
BIC Admissions Analyst departs BIC office for graduate school after six years
After approximately six years of being in the Baylor Interdisciplinary Core department, Diana Castillo, BIC admissions analyst, is saying goodbye to her role to pursue her dreams of becoming a social worker. After many days of cheerfully greeting the BIC students who came into the Morrison Hall offices for their...
baylorlariat.com
Capturing his passion: Freshman turns photography hobby into business
“Together let’s create something that lasts,” reads Chanhassen, Minn., freshman Brandon Mosley’s photography website. Mosley has been behind the lens for much longer than he has been at Baylor. Initially, his talents with the camera didn’t start because of his desire to start a business, but sprung from a passion for visual storytelling he discovered as a kid.
baylorlariat.com
New art exhibit draws artists to showcase their talent, Waco beauty
The doors of Art Center Waco opened to the public Thursday evening, the walls lined by dozens of vivid artworks for the opening night of local exhibition ‘Art à la Carte.’ Among the multi-colored paintings, detailed drawings and gleaming glassworks stood the individual artists who created them, brought together by Professional Artists of Central Texas (PACT), an organization which promotes the work of 17 artists from central Texas.
baylorlariat.com
Baylor assures security a week after student is carjacked at gunpoint
In a Presidential Perspective sent out Thursday, Baylor assured its students, faculty and staff of the security measures in place to keep them safe on and off campus. The announcement comes just over a week after a Fort Collins, Colo., junior had her car stolen at gunpoint four blocks from campus.
baylorlariat.com
Adderall shortage strikes Baylor, SLC responds by offering coping strategies
The shortage of adderall — a stimulant typically prescribed for attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and narcolepsy — is impacting the entire country, and Baylor is not exempt since coming back from winter break. While the announcement came from the Food and Drug Administration on Oct. 12, 2022,...
baylorlariat.com
‘Down but not out’: Tru Jamaica finds temporary home on campus after fire
“Tempting Texas tummies with a taste of Jamaica” — a fun tagline, a clever use of alliteration, but more than anything, an indication of the values that really make Tru Jamaica special. From the very beginning, it was just as much about the community as it was about...
baylorlariat.com
Textbook costs should be included in tuition, not fine print
This semester, I spent almost $500 on my books. Not only did that charge take a hit to my bank account, it also impacted my mental health. Trying to dissect my complicated syllabi in order to determine what books were even worth buying only left me with anxiety. College textbooks...
baylorlariat.com
Homeless community asks for new involvement from students
McLennan County’s homeless rates fluctuate over the years and many remain struggling to find housing constantly. There are many stigmas that exist regarding homelessness. The homeless community has a different message to Baylor students about the type of aid they need. According to Data USA, out of McLennan County’s...
