Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The doctor who tried to prove the existence of souls by experimenting on dying peopleRickyHaverhill, MA
This Stunning Dining Fixture has been Named the Best Italian Restaurant in MassachusettsTravel MavenMassachusetts State
NBA Star Returns To Court After Missing Two SeasonsOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Boston Greece Flight PricesmaltaBoston, MA
Boston Red Sox Acquire Star Shortstop In Major TradeOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Related
Police: 5 arrested after chase involving stolen car
Troopers spotted the black Honda accord around 12 a.m. Wednesday on Route 107 in Revere and attempted to stop the vehicle on Route 60, but the driver began to flee.
universalhub.com
Man crashes car in Mattapan, then gets arrested for the loaded gun he'd stored in his engine compartment, police say
Boston Police report officers arrived at a car crash outside 595 River St. in Mattapan just as the driver was "reaching for a firearm inside the engine compartment of his motor vehicle as the Boston Fire Department was rendering aid" around 9:15 p.m. on Tuesday. Police say officers were able...
whdh.com
T Police looking to ID person of interest in knife, taser assault
BOSTON (WHDH) - Transit police are turning to the public for help as they work to identify a person of interest who is sought in connection with an assault and battery with a knife and taser at South Station. The assault allegedly occurred around 7 p.m. on Wednesday. Anyone with...
16-year-old caught driving stolen car, 12-year-old passenger had loaded gun, Boston police say
BOSTON — A 16-year-old and a 12-year-old were arrested after they were caught riding around Boston in a stolen car on Monday afternoon, authorities said. Officers responding to a report of a stolen vehicle in the area of 205 Stratton St. in Dorchester just before 2 p.m. observed the 12-year-old suspect clutching his waist area and discarding a firearm as he exited the car in question, according to the Boston Police Department.
whdh.com
Investigation underway after shooting victim drives himself to Boston fire station
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston fire officials say a man suffering from a gunshot wound drove himself to a fire station in Dorchester on Thursday after being shot outside of a nearby laundromat. Firefighters at a station on Dorchester Avenue said the man came in with a gunshot wound to the...
State police: 5 people arrested after troopers chase stolen vehicle through Revere into Boston
REVERE, Mass. — Five people riding in a stolen vehicle were arrested after leading troopers on chase that spanned multiple highways in Revere and Boston early Wednesday morning, law enforcement officials said. A trooper patrolling the southbound side of Route 107 in Revere shortly after midnight spotted a black...
Four men facing charges in connection with shooting at popular Beverly bar
BEVERLY, Mass — Four men are facing charges in connection with a shooting at a popular Beverly bar. Christopher Sawyer, 39, Christopher Sturgis, 36, Sean Kelly, 28, and Gordon Morrison, 23, are facing charges after police say Morrison and another person fired guns in the area of the Pickled Onion Bar on December 6. Sturgis and Kelly are facing charges of obstruction of justice.
americanmilitarynews.com
Top House Democrat’s son arrested during anti-police rally in Boston
House Minority Whip Katherine Clark (D-MA) announced in a statement on Sunday that her adult child was arrested during an anti-police riot in Boston. The Boston Police Department stated that the arrest occurred at approximately 9:30 p.m. Saturday during a violent protest at the city’s Parkman Bandstand Monument. “Upon...
universalhub.com
Board permanently shuts Dorchester restaurant that was scene of early morning triple shooting
The Boston Licensing Board this week canceled the license of La Parrilla on Hancock Street following a hearing at which police said three people were shot in October an illegal after-hours basement club run by the son of some woman in New York, rather than the licensed owner. The three...
universalhub.com
Man charged with December shooting on Brighton Avenue in Allston
Boston Police report arresting a Roxbury man on charges he shot a man on Brighton Avenue near Harvard Avenue around 2:35 a.m. on Dec. 11. Police say that Jamall Leslie, 31, was charged with assault with intent to murder, unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition and discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling. Police say Leslie turned himself in at Brighton Municipal Court shortly after 1 p.m. yesterday.
Boston Man Admits To Stomping Man To Death During Robbery: DA
A 26-year-old Boston man pleaded guilty to stomping a drug dealer to death in 2017 during an armed robbery, authorities announced. Thomas Isaac, 26, was sentenced to 19 to 20 years in prison on charges of manslaughter and armed robbery, the Suffolk County District Attorney announced on Monday,…
whdh.com
Teen hospitalized after fight breaks out at Back Bay Station
BOSTON (WHDH) - MBTA Transit Police say a teenager was hospitalized after a fight broke out at Back Bay Station Tuesday afternoon. Authorities told 7NEWS the scuffle appeared to happen on the Orange Line platform between multiple 18- and 19-year-olds. At least one of the teens needed medical attention after...
fallriverreporter.com
Reports have surfaced concerning what took place before two young children died and a mother jumped from a window in Massachusetts
Multiple reports have surfaced concerning the moments that led up to the tragic death of two young children in Massachusetts. According to multiple media outlets, those who know Lindsay Clancy of Duxbury have stated that she had taken a leave from her job as a nurse and was undergoing an extensive five day a week program for postpartum depression before jumping from a window in what 911 calls described as a suicide attempt.
WCVB
Burned, beaten New Hampshire boy dies at Boston hospital, officials say
A 7-year-old boy who was hospitalized at Mass General for a week with severe burns and bruises has died, New Hampshire officials said Wednesday. Attorney General John M. Formella and Manchester Police Chief Allen D. Aldenberg said Jaevion Riley died Tuesday. The Massachusetts Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will...
Authorities prepare for public outrage over release of Memphis police video
BOSTON - Boston community leaders are urging calm, as authorities prepare for the public release Friday night of what's expected to be disturbing police video out of Memphis. Five former police officers there are now facing murder charges after 29-year-old Tyre Nichols was allegedly beaten. He died three days later. WBZ I-Team sources say Massachusetts State Police are now denying requests for time-off, as they prepare for possible public reaction to the video. "In Boston, there is a history of responding to crimes like this, so I would not be surprised if there is turnout on the street...
valleypatriot.com
Lawrence Police Chief Roy Vasque Put on Leave for Intimidating Officers Who Are Cooperating with Investigation
Lawrence Police Chief Roy Vasque was put on leave today by Mayor Brian DePena and placed Capt. McCarthy in charge of the department while an administrative investigation continues into the way the department is run. Sources tell the Valley Patriot that the Chief was not initially put on leave, but...
universalhub.com
Police say they can't find the owner of a Dorchester restaurant where three were shot in an illegal after-hours club in the basement
Diustin Cruz, the owner of La Parrilla, 299 Hancock St. in Dorchester, didn't appear at a licensing hearing today on a triple shooting early on Oct. 30 in what police say was an illegal after-hours club, where customers could order an entire bottle of liquor or take puffs on a hookah until the sun came up.
Katherine Clark's Child Arrested While Protesting Police Shooting Of Manuel Terán
The child of a Massachusetts State Representative was among two people arrested at a demonstration that echoed the message of another protest decrying the shooting of an activist by police in the South. Police responded to a call about a protest at the Parkman Bandstand Monument in the Boston Common...
Ex-Stoneham Officer, Brother Charged In Kickback Scheme Worth Millions: Feds
A former Stoneham police officer and his brother, who owns an electrical contracting company, were charged in federal court Thursday, Jan. 26, with receiving bribes and kickbacks that earned them millions of dollars in Mass Saves contracts, authorities said. Joseph Ponzo, 49, of Stoneham, and …
DA: Two children found dead inside Duxbury home, mother & infant hospitalized with injuries
DUXBURY, Mass. — Authorities are investigating a double-death investigation after two children were found dead inside a Duxbury home on Tuesday night. Plymouth District Attorney Timothy Cruz confirmed three children, under the age of five were found unconscious inside the home by police around 6:15 p.m. A 5-year-old girl...
Comments / 0