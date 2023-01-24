ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

whdh.com

T Police looking to ID person of interest in knife, taser assault

BOSTON (WHDH) - Transit police are turning to the public for help as they work to identify a person of interest who is sought in connection with an assault and battery with a knife and taser at South Station. The assault allegedly occurred around 7 p.m. on Wednesday. Anyone with...
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

16-year-old caught driving stolen car, 12-year-old passenger had loaded gun, Boston police say

BOSTON — A 16-year-old and a 12-year-old were arrested after they were caught riding around Boston in a stolen car on Monday afternoon, authorities said. Officers responding to a report of a stolen vehicle in the area of 205 Stratton St. in Dorchester just before 2 p.m. observed the 12-year-old suspect clutching his waist area and discarding a firearm as he exited the car in question, according to the Boston Police Department.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Four men facing charges in connection with shooting at popular Beverly bar

BEVERLY, Mass — Four men are facing charges in connection with a shooting at a popular Beverly bar. Christopher Sawyer, 39, Christopher Sturgis, 36, Sean Kelly, 28, and Gordon Morrison, 23, are facing charges after police say Morrison and another person fired guns in the area of the Pickled Onion Bar on December 6. Sturgis and Kelly are facing charges of obstruction of justice.
BEVERLY, MA
americanmilitarynews.com

Top House Democrat’s son arrested during anti-police rally in Boston

House Minority Whip Katherine Clark (D-MA) announced in a statement on Sunday that her adult child was arrested during an anti-police riot in Boston. The Boston Police Department stated that the arrest occurred at approximately 9:30 p.m. Saturday during a violent protest at the city’s Parkman Bandstand Monument. “Upon...
BOSTON, MA
universalhub.com

Man charged with December shooting on Brighton Avenue in Allston

Boston Police report arresting a Roxbury man on charges he shot a man on Brighton Avenue near Harvard Avenue around 2:35 a.m. on Dec. 11. Police say that Jamall Leslie, 31, was charged with assault with intent to murder, unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition and discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling. Police say Leslie turned himself in at Brighton Municipal Court shortly after 1 p.m. yesterday.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Teen hospitalized after fight breaks out at Back Bay Station

BOSTON (WHDH) - MBTA Transit Police say a teenager was hospitalized after a fight broke out at Back Bay Station Tuesday afternoon. Authorities told 7NEWS the scuffle appeared to happen on the Orange Line platform between multiple 18- and 19-year-olds. At least one of the teens needed medical attention after...
BOSTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Reports have surfaced concerning what took place before two young children died and a mother jumped from a window in Massachusetts

Multiple reports have surfaced concerning the moments that led up to the tragic death of two young children in Massachusetts. According to multiple media outlets, those who know Lindsay Clancy of Duxbury have stated that she had taken a leave from her job as a nurse and was undergoing an extensive five day a week program for postpartum depression before jumping from a window in what 911 calls described as a suicide attempt.
DUXBURY, MA
WCVB

Burned, beaten New Hampshire boy dies at Boston hospital, officials say

A 7-year-old boy who was hospitalized at Mass General for a week with severe burns and bruises has died, New Hampshire officials said Wednesday. Attorney General John M. Formella and Manchester Police Chief Allen D. Aldenberg said Jaevion Riley died Tuesday. The Massachusetts Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will...
MANCHESTER, NH
CBS Boston

Authorities prepare for public outrage over release of Memphis police video

BOSTON - Boston community leaders are urging calm, as authorities prepare for the public release Friday night of what's expected to be disturbing police video out of Memphis. Five former police officers there are now facing murder charges after 29-year-old Tyre Nichols was allegedly beaten. He died three days later. WBZ I-Team sources say Massachusetts State Police are now denying requests for time-off, as they prepare for possible public reaction to the video. "In Boston, there is a history of responding to crimes like this, so I would not be surprised if there is turnout on the street...
BOSTON, MA

