BOSTON - Boston community leaders are urging calm, as authorities prepare for the public release Friday night of what's expected to be disturbing police video out of Memphis. Five former police officers there are now facing murder charges after 29-year-old Tyre Nichols was allegedly beaten. He died three days later. WBZ I-Team sources say Massachusetts State Police are now denying requests for time-off, as they prepare for possible public reaction to the video. "In Boston, there is a history of responding to crimes like this, so I would not be surprised if there is turnout on the street...

BOSTON, MA ・ 8 HOURS AGO