Read full article on original website
Related
msn.com
Reparations for Black Americans will cost up to $14 trillion and ‘could finally lead to closure,’ economist Sandy Darity says
Black Americans whose ancestors were enslaved have been excluded from full citizenship in the United States for the last 247 years — and granting them full citizenship will cost between $13 trillion and $14 trillion, economist William “Sandy” Darity told a conference of fellow U.S. economists last week.
The vicious cycle of killer news: American democracy is dying — and taking Americans with it
American people are sick and tired of being sick and tired. More than 1 million Americans died from the Covid pandemic. Most of these deaths were preventable and were caused by Donald Trump's willful indifference, cruelty, and incompetence. He was booted from office, but there has been no closure, reckoning or catharsis in response to this massive amount of death and suffering. Although the Biden administration has made great progress in slowing down Covid, hundreds of people continue to die each week in the United States from the disease.
France 24
Shock turns to disbelief in mass shooting-hit Asian communities
Monterey Park (United States) (AFP) – When an Asian man sprayed bullets around a dance studio full of Asian revelers in California, it sent shockwaves through the community. When another Asian man attacked fellow Asian and Hispanic farmworkers in the same state two days later, that shock turned to disbelief.
'All the Beauty and the Bloodshed' chronicles the fight to purge one family's name from the art world
Photographer Nan Goldin's campaign to rid the art world of Sackler family money was only the starting point of Laura Poitras' gripping and heartbreaking new film.
Boston Globe
Millions of Americans have left the country. Where are they going, and why?
We all know that America is a nation of immigrants (with the obvious exception of its long-marginalized Native population). But every so often, it feels like it’s on the verge of becoming a nation of emigrants. After the 2004 reelection of George W. Bush, the 2020 election of Joe...
Meet the Female AI Robot, Xoxe, Who is Predicting the End of the World
As technology continues to speed forward, new advances seem to come into public view daily. Every year, the annual Consumer Electronic Show in Las Vegas, Nevada is home to some breathtaking displays of science and ingenuity.
The Most Famous Assassinations in American History
Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was assassinated while delivering a speech on July 8. Local media reported the gunman was “dissatisfied” with Abe, though details about the crime are still emerging. President Joe Biden offered condolences, saying he was “stunned, outraged, and deeply saddened” by the slaying. The killing shocked Japan. The nation is […]
Paul Pelosi Attack Video Release Leaves Democrats Fearing the Worst
The hammer assault has led to unfounded conspiracy theories about former Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, and any footage may in time be manipulated.
msn.com
John Cleese comments meet backlash on Twitter: ‘Untrue to suggest that European countries invented slavery’
Monty Python comedian and actor John Cleese argued with a number of Twitter users last week after he fiercely criticized slavery while also pointing out that it was not unique to the Western world but a global practice. "I think it's untrue to suggest that European countries invented slavery," Cleese...
The Holocaust: An Unfinished History by Dan Stone review – a timely corrective to a shifting narrative
In many ways, writes historian Dan Stone, “we have failed unflinchingly to face the terrible reality of the Holocaust”. His remarkable book offers both a narrative overview and an analysis of the events, challenging many common assumptions and often returning to how this terrible history remains “unfinished”.
msn.com
The Oldest Military Forts Built Before America Was a Country
Slide 1 of 26: Before the United States became independent, wars plagued North America, as the British, French, and Spaniards fought for control of the early colonies, with Native Americans sometimes fighting alongside them or launching their own offensives. To protect their lands, the European settlers took a page from the history books, constructing hundreds of forts, as they battled for control of the New World. It wasn’t a new idea: Civilizations across the globe have built defensive walls to protect their cities from invasion and conquests for thousands of years, dating back at least to 4,700 B.C. in Neolithic Europe. (These are the 15 longest sieges in military history.) To determine the oldest forts built in what is now the United States before it became a country, 24/7 Tempo consulted websites including Legends of America, Military History Fandom, and the National Park Service to find military fortifications that were built prior to 1775. In most cases, the original forts have not survived intact, but in addition to some surviving structures, the sites contain ruins, reconstructed facilities, or historically accurate replicas on the original fort grounds. (The list is not exhaustive.) Note that many of these forts remained in use after American independence. Along with defending seaports from foreign navies and deterring attacks on the frontier, these forts were also the sites of important historical events, including the signing of treaties, visits from famous figures, and - in the case of Fort Johnson - the first raising of the South Carolina state flag. (Here's how every war In U.S. history ended.) Some of the fort sites are now located in city or state parks, often with visitor centers, museums, and programs of events. However, some sites may be temporarily closed due to storm damage, flooding, or archaeological work. Sponsored: Tips for Investing A financial advisor can help you understand the advantages and disadvantages of investment properties. Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to three financial advisors who serve your area, and you can interview your advisor matches at no cost to decide which one is right for you. If you're ready to find an advisor who can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now. Investing in real estate can diversify your portfolio. But expanding your horizons may add additional costs. If you're an investor looking to minimize expenses, consider checking out online brokerages. They often offer low investment fees, helping you maximize your profit.
Elon Musk meets with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and Hakeem Jeffries
Twitter and Tesla CEO Elon Musk met with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries at the US Capitol in Washington on Thursday evening.
americanmilitarynews.com
Videos: Chinese citizens reportedly burn bodies in the streets amid COVID spike
Videos have emerged purporting to show Chinese citizens burning bodies out on the streets of their cities as a spike in Covid-19 deaths have flooded funeral homes, creating a backlog. Jennifer Zeng, a Chinese-born human rights activitist and critic of the Chinese government, tweeted one such video of what appeared...
Rethinking the European Conquest of Native Americans
When the term Indian appears in the Declaration of Independence, it is used to refer to “savage” outsiders employed by the British as a way of keeping the colonists down. Eleven years later, in the U.S. Constitution, the Indigenous peoples of North America are presented differently: as separate entities with which the federal government must negotiate. They also appear as insiders who are clearly within the borders of the new country yet not to be counted for purposes of representation. The same people are at once part of the oppression that justifies the need for independence, a rival for control of land, and a subjugated minority whose rights are ignored.
What’s lion dancing, why it’s a part of the new year
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Lunar New Year is a big deal in Hawai’i. With the influx of Chinese immigrants to the islands over a hundred years ago came a deeply traditional life. One of those traditions is the lion dance. But, where does this tradition come from? China has never had lions. And, how did the […]
CNN Exclusive: Pence classified documents included briefing memos for foreign trips
The roughly 12 classified documents found at the Indiana home of former Vice President Mike Pence included materials described as background briefing memos that were prepared for Pence's foreign trips, multiple sources told CNN.
Jan. 6 Committee failed to hold social media companies to account for their role in the Capitol attack, staffers and witnesses say
"There might be someone getting shot tomorrow."
‘Beyond Utopia’ Review: A Staggering Look at the Nightmare of North Korea, and Some Brave Souls Who Try to Escape It
North Korea is a place of fearsome fascination. It’s the most brutal regime on earth, led by a dynastic dictator, Kim Jong-un, who has proved to be even more ruthless and obsessed with nuclear weapons than his father, Kim Jong-il. We all have a certain vision of North Korea, a country sealed like a prison, cut off from the rest of the world by technology (or the absence of it). You could say it exists as a kind of ghost state, a totalitarian hellhole in lockdown. But when you watch Madeleine Gavin’s staggering documentary “Beyond Utopia,” which is about what...
The Doomsday Clock reveals how close we are to total annihilation
The Doomsday Clock has been ticking for 75 years. But it's no ordinary clock.
‘It perpetuates fear’: Monterey Park shooting compounds trauma in Asian American communities
The tragedy revived fears, anxiety and trauma of the last three years of the pandemic, which saw a surge in anti-Asian hate
CNN
1M+
Followers
184K+
Post
1147M+
Views
ABOUT
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 0