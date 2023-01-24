Read full article on original website
Ktye
2d ago
😄😅😆🤣😅😂😄🤣 Looks like Trump and his attorneys have figured out that judges are tired of his frivolous crap and wasting of their time!!
Reply
30
Losing my Patience
2d ago
He won't drop the lawsuit against Bill Maher for calling him the son of an orangutan but Leticia He'll drop...He's more offended by Bill than Leticia lol
Reply(2)
6
Marilyn Tucker
2d ago
I guess hes learning that the courts r tired of his bs.using the court 2 bully everyone.
Reply
14
Comments / 25