ben.edu
Students honor Martin Luther King’s legacy with a day of service at Aurora food pantry
For Benedictine University student Shahista Rahman of Joliet, helping those who suffer from food insecurity is one of the best ways to serve others. “I wanted to help today and my heart is really in it. I want to help people,” the freshman said while standing in the lobby of the Aurora Aurora Interfaith Food Pantry Monday morning. “I knew if I was starving I’d want someone to help me, and I came out here to do this. I have empathy for people.”
fox32chicago.com
'Troubling time': Hazel Crest leaders address safety after gunman opens fire on group of students
HAZEL CREST, Ill. - Police and community leaders are increasing their focus on school safety after a rise in gun violence and crime around a grade school in the south suburban Hazel Crest. On Jan. 11, a group of students was walking home from a basketball game at Jesse White...
Mokena hair care company receives backlash for wanting to help biracial families
MOKENA, Ill. - A suburban natural hair care company is catching heat for an advertising campaign. Now, the owner is defending her move to cast biracial models. The owner wanted to set the record straight that Reagan Sanai specializes in natural hair care products for everyone. The company was named...
Chicago mayor election: Lightfoot's own poll shows her in lead, Garcia falling behind
Lightfoot's own internal polling shows her in the lead and one of her biggest challengers falling behind.
Chicago imposes largest 911 fee in the nation
(The Center Square) – Residents of Chicago are facing some of the highest wireless taxes in the country when compared to other cities, and those bills are even higher due to the city's 911 service tax. According to the most recent data by the National Emergency Number Association, a non-profit organization focused on improving 911 services, Chicago charges the most in the country for the service, ahead of New York, North Dakota, and West Virginia. ...
Illinois reacts to Tyre Nichols video showing fatal Memphis traffic stop
CPD Supt. Brown called the video "extremely difficult to watch."
nvhsecho.com
JB Pritzker pulls the trigger on assault rifle ban
The sale, purchase, and delivery of assault weapons was officially banned in the state of Illinois after Gov. JB Pritzker signed off on the “Protect Illinois Communities Act” legislation on Jan. 10, 2023. The Illinois General Assembly has been fighting to enforce stricter gun safety legislation for what has been years now. While this victory for the assembly is seen as a proactive attempt to end mass shootings, many gun owners are infuriated.
Itasca firefighter Frank Nunez dies after long battle with cancer
The above video is from a previous reportCHICAGO (CBS) -- The Village of Itasca is mourning the death of firefighter Frank Nunez, following his battle with cancer.Nunez, 34, joined the Itasca Fire Department in 2018. A year later, he started having a sharp pain in his left leg. He was diagnosed with a rare form of soft tissue cancer.Nunez beat the cancer and it went into remission, but it returned in 2021 in his left lung – and this time it was terminal.Yet, Nunez kept working."He has not missed a day - and could have missed many, many days - but he came to work every single day," Itasca Fir Chief Jack Schneidwind said in September.Nunez worked until he couldn't anymore. And before leaving the hospital for hospice, he married his girlfriend, Christina, at Northwestern Memorial Hospital.The two met weeks before Nunez's diagnosis. He wrote on their wedding day: "I knew I would marry her. She was the 'one.'"Nunez died on Sunday, according to the Associated Fire Fighters of Illinois.Funeral arrangements are underway.
blockclubchicago.org
South Side Aldermanic Candidate Knocked Off Ballot After Officials Say She Lives In Wrong Ward
SOUTH SHORE — Adrienne Irmer, a candidate for 5th Ward alderperson, will not appear on February’s ballot after elections officials determined her home is outside the ward under both the current and prior ward maps. Irmer lives in the 8th Ward, making her ineligible to appear on the...
Chicago Housing Authority breaks ground on next phase of Roosevelt Square
CHICAGO (CBS)-- The Chicago Housing Authority breaks ground on the next phase at Roosevelt Square.CHA officials were joined by city and community leaders for the ceremony Monday morning. The new 162-acre development on Chicago's Near West Side will include over 200 homes and over 300 affordable apartments. Project leaders say its a big step in breaking down housing segregation in the city in hopes of bringing people back to build a stronger community."This is a $172 million project that's being invested in this city, in this community, in affordable housing, and in families who live here. That is something to celebrate," Traci Scott said. Project leaders say their goal is for Roosevelt Square to be a diverse mixed income community with more than just housing, but also quality public schools, outdoor recreation and grocery stores.
NBC Chicago
Assault Weapons Ban Sparks War of Words Between DuPage County Sheriff and Lawmakers
A coalition of federal, state and local lawmakers in DuPage County gathered Monday to demand DuPage County Sheriff James Mendrick reverse his controversial stand that he will not enforce provisions of Illinois’ new assault weapons ban. “Everyone is here for one common purpose, and that is to demand that...
Suburban firefighter with terminal cancer dies after emotional escort home with fiancée, dog
There was an emotional final salute for Frank Nunez, as the suburban firefighter diagnosed with terminal cancer headed home for the final time.
88-year-old Indiana White Castle to be torn down and replaced with modern version
WHITING, Ind. — A historic White Castle, nestled less than a mile from Lake Michigan near the Indiana/Illinois border, has been serving sliders by the sackful since 1935. But the storied history of the porcelain castle is about to be dismantled, brick by brick. According to the Times of Northwest Indiana, the 88-year-old Whiting White […]
Chicago shooting: Father of 2 gunned down in Belmont Cragin while letting dog out
"Ramiro was a funny dad. He was a loving dad. He was a present dad... He was just a regular person trying to live and trying to make it in the city of Chicago."
Experts say rodents will continue to invade Illinois homes as cold snap nears
(The Center Square) – With colder temperatures on the horizon next week for Illinois, pest control experts say rodents will be looking for warming confines like your home. Chicago has been dubbed the “rattiest” city in the country for several years now by the pest control company Orkin, and downstate residents deal with invading field mice on a yearly basis. According to Bird Watching HQ, there are various types of...
Our five favorite pizzas in Chicago in 2022
We take our pizza very seriously in Chicago and no other city does pizza quite like we do. We know there are tons of great spots all over Chicagoland, but here are some of our favorite pizza spots we visited in 2022.
6 hospitalized after fentanyl overdoses at Mount Greenwood bar in Chicago
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Six people were hospitalized after overdosing on fentanyl at a bar in Chicago's Mount Greenwood neighborhood. The Chicago Fire Department was called to Lawlor's Bar in the 3600 block of West 111th Street Sunday afternoon. According to CFD, two victims were transported to Advocate Christ Medical Center where they were stabilized. Three others were transported to Little Company of Mary Medical Center, where they were also stabilized.The victims were all men between 41 and 47 years old. Some were given Narcan, a drug used to stop opioid overdoses.Another person was also hospitalized for an "orthopedic injury."Lawlor's released the following statement regarding the incident: Lawlor's is a small neighborhood establishment that's been a member of the Mt. Greenwood community for 15 years. We are shocked and concerned about what took place this afternoon and are praying for the health and well-being of everyone involved. We are working with the Chicago Police Department during this active investigation.CFD officials were not able to say what led to the overdoses.Inspectors with the City Department of Buildings have closed Lawlor's. During an inspection, officials found dangerous and hazardous conditions including exposed wiring, plumbing issues and inoperable emergency lighting. Staff are cooperating with police.
South Shore mass shooting leaves 2 dead, 3 critically wounded
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A $15,000 reward is being offered for the person or people who stormed into a South Shore neighborhood apartment and shot five adults inside Monday.A man and woman were killed in the shooting, and three others were wounded and were being treated at the University of Chicago Medical Center Monday night.The shooting took place in the 2900 block of East 78th Street, at Exchange Avenue.Police are not sharing much information about what happened, but they call the incident "targeted." In a second-floor apartment in a courtyard building on the block, the door flew open and the shots...
NBC Chicago
Here's the Latest Timeline, Snowfall Projections as Winter Weather Returns to Chicago
Editor's Note as of Jan. 25: Our updated weather timeline can be found here. Our original story continues below. While most of the attention is being paid to a weather system that could snarl commutes on Wednesday morning in Illinois and Indiana, that’s merely round one of several rounds of snow that could fall in the region through this weekend.
