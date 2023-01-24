Read full article on original website
Related
Willits News
Trial of Hopkins Fire defendant to be moved out of Mendocino County
The trial of a man charged with setting a fire that destroyed nearly 50 structures in Calpella two years ago is being moved out of Mendocino County, Assistant District Attorney Dale Trigg confirmed this week. Trigg said jury selection began Monday in the trial of Devin Lamar Johnson, 22, who...
kymkemp.com
Willits Cannabusiness Targeted by Armed Robbers Under Investigation
On January 22nd, 2023 at about 12:30pm, Willits Police Department (WPD) Officers were detailed to the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office’s Willits substation on a report of a robbery of marijuana at a nearby address on Creekside Drive. WPD Officers interviewed three victims who told the investigating Officers they...
3 family members, including 2 teens, arrested in Santa Rosa stabbing death
SANTA ROSA -- Police have arrested three Santa Rosa residents -- including two teenagers -- on suspicion of murder in the stabbing death of a 22-year-old man Wednesday night. Officers responded to a 9:27 p.m. report of a fight in progress near the intersection of Dutton Avenue and Sebastopol Road. Callers told police the fight involved three males and that some fled the scene in a green Honda sedan. Upon arrival, officers found a victim with multiple stab wounds. The victim, a 22-year-old Santa Rosa man, was taken to a hospital where he died of his wounds. Police found the vehicle the suspects used to flee the scene, and soon found the three of them inside a nearby residence and took them into custody. The suspects, all members of the same family from Santa Rosa, include two 17-year-old boys -- whose names police did not release because they are juveniles -- and 52-year-old Enrique Sanchez. Police said the suspects assaulted the victim in the roadway of Sebastopol Road, west of Dutton Avenue, punching and stabbing him multiple times in the torso. Police urge anyone with information about the investigation to contact SRPD through the online tip line at www.srcity.org/CrimeTips.
indybay.org
DO NOT BE ATTACHED TO ANYTHING AT ALL!
Warmest spiritual greetings, It has been the most incomprehensible eleven months since being given a bed at the Building Bridges homeless shelter in Ukiah, California. Aside from the fact that it has been impossible to make any sense of why exactly I am even in a homeless shelter in Ukiah, California, the months of walking all around Ukiah, in order just to do something to fill up the time, is impossible to make any sense of. The fact is that I do not have any socially relevant reason to be in Mendocino county presently, (after being put out of the place that I was living at in Redwood Valley for over a year, by the marijuana trimmers who did not want an intentional community environment or anything activist oriented there). Frankly, if I now get a subsidized apartment, I will move in. But if I don't, it is not a serious problem, because I have no reason to be living in Mendocino County.
kymkemp.com
Countdown to a Crime: The Residents of Creekside Cabins Have ‘Til 5 P.M. Today to Get Out or Face Misdemeanors
Residents at Creekside Cabins, an RV park just north of Willits, have been ordered to be off the premises today, due to a public health emergency. An order ratified this week by the Board of Supervisors says anyone on the premises after 5:00 pm Thursday will face misdemeanor charges. But...
Santa Rosa crackdown targets alleged sideshow organizers; 14 arrest warrants issued
SANTA ROSA -- Weary of weekend gatherings for sideshows, Santa Rosa police obtained arrest warrants for 14 individuals they have determined to be organizers of the illegal street racing events.Since July, detectives have been investigating individuals who organize and promote coming to Santa Rosa for illegal and dangerous sideshows. "These individuals are responsible for tens of thousands of dollars in damage to our roadways and violence during these unlawful and unsanctioned sideshows," investigators said in a Facebook post. "Their direct actions to promote and encourage people to commit crimes in Santa Rosa make them responsible for the damages that have occurred."On...
Opioid addiction tragedy drives Sebastopol couple to help others through 'Micah's Hugs'
A Sebastopol couple's fight against drug addiction is personal, and they are channeling their own family's grief into helping others avoid the same fate.Micah and Michelle Sawyer share their family's painful journey. Micah's son, Micah Jr., was hooked on heroin for years.But you wouldn't know it if you looked at his achievements. "He was an amazing person. He was captain of the football team two years in a row. He broke weightlifting records while was struggling with addiction," said Sawyer. ...
mendofever.com
Mendocino County Deputies De-Escalate Armed Man Using Drone Technology
The following is a post on the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page:. On 01-20-2023 at around 4:22 PM, Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to the report of a man armed with a rifle in the area of the 2800 block of North State Street in Ukiah. Sheriff’s Deputies...
KTVU FOX 2
Santa Rosa boy hit by vehicle remains hospitalized with critical injuries
SANTA ROSA, Calif. - A Santa Rosa boy, critically injured when he was struck by a vehicle on his way to school last week, remained hospitalized on Tuesday, as he and his family received an outpouring of support from their community. The collision happened Thursday morning, around 8:40 a.m. in...
mendofever.com
UPD: Six State Street Businesses Vandalized After Man Throws Rocks Through Windows
The following is a press release issued by the Ukiah Police Department. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 1/25/23, at approximately 0530 hours, an unknown person committed several vandalisms on N. State St....
sfstandard.com
The Dark History of the Eugenics Movement in Northern California Has Chilling Implications for Today
It’s easy to think of eugenics as something that happened far away from us, with ideals alien to our character. Yet Adolf Hitler himself studied—and was inspired by—American laws that prevented the birth of people “injurious to the racial stock.”. Eugenics—the desire to increase qualities deemed...
Man accidentally burns himself to death in Santa Rosa
SANTA ROSA -- A man died Saturday morning in Santa Rosa after apparently accidentally setting himself on fire.Santa Rosa police said they received calls at 12:47 a.m. reporting a fire in the 1200 block of Santa Rosa Ave., in the rear of a business.The Santa Rosa fire department crew extinguished the blaze which had engulfed an adult male, who was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said surveillance footage from nearby businesses provided a clear picture of what occurred.The man appeared at the rear of the business to be using a lighter to consume what officials assume was a narcotic. The man then slumped to the ground and appeared to fall asleep. Moments later, his clothes started smoldering, then caught fire. Police say he was unable to extinguish the flames.Police detectives are working with the Sonoma County coroner's office to identify the victim they believe was a man in his 40s or 50s who was likely homeless. Officials say it's possible the victim had a flammable gel residue (possibly a chafing gel) on his hands and/or clothing that was ignited when he used his lighter.
Willits News
Bridge over sinkhole near Willits opens to residents of Creekside Cabins
As the process of moving dozens of residents from an RV park declared a “public health menace” by Mendocino County officials began Wednesday, a woman helping provide basic necessities to approximately 50 people living behind an impassable road for nearly a month said it was neither practical nor humane to expect most of them to leave their homes within two days.
mendofever.com
Subject Jumping In And Out Of Traffic, Theft Of Laptop – Ukiah Police Logs 01.25.2023
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
kzyx.org
Residents of Creekside Cabins unsure of next steps
Residents at Creekside Cabins, an RV park just north of Willits, have been ordered to be off the premises today, due to a public health emergency. An order ratified this week by the Board of Supervisors says anyone on the premises after 5:00 pm Wednesday will face misdemeanor charges. But...
mendofever.com
A Glimpse of Mendocino County’s Iconic, Pure White Fallow Deer—MendoMoments
On Sunday, January 22, 2022, Jacob Haydon Kziki got the chance to see one of Mendocino County’s marvels: a bevy of pure white fallow deer grazing along Highway 101 on the Willits Grade. Fallow deer are native to Europe. Historians trace Mendocino County’s herd to a man named Charles...
kzyx.org
Board of Supervisors ratifies state of emergency at Creekside Cabins
The Board of Supervisors ratified a state of emergency and order to close Creekside Cabins just north of Willits yesterday, amid conflicting claims about the safety of the water. On December 30, a sinkhole opened up outside the property, stranding about fifty residents and making vehicular access to their homes...
Willits News
Unsafe living conditions found at RV park near Willits blocked by sinkhole, Mendocino County officials report
After finally gaining access to an RV park that has been blocked by a sinkhole for weeks, Mendocino County officials have declared the facility a “public health menace” and ordered it closed. According to a press release, “representatives of Mendocino County Code Enforcement and Environmental Health conducted an...
mendocinobeacon.com
Local citizen pushes County to repair popular road
MENDOCINO, CA — Heeser Drive, the north exit from Highway 1 into Mendocino Headlands State Park, lies along iconic ocean bluffs just north of Mendocino village. It is a popular route for tourists and locals alike. However, a one-mile section of Heeser Drive is riddled with potholes, some deep into the roadbed. Vehicle drivers have taken to veering off the road onto the dirt shoulder.
The Mendocino Voice
Creekside residents have two days to move: “They just want this place to go away”
WILLITS, CA, 1/23/23 — On Saturday morning, a smattering of residents of all ages streamed to a small footbridge adjacent to Creekside Cabins & RV Resort to meet volunteers from United Disaster Relief of Northern California (UDRNC). A well-oiled machine, residents began unloading more than 100 boxes of fresh produce onto small wagons to haul across the wooden bridge, depositing the food in the back of the managers’ truck to drive to families around the property.
Comments / 0