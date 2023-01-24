ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Seahawks land 2 players on PFWA All-Rookie Team

By Tim Weaver
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
The Pro Football Writers of America have released their All-Rookie team for the 2022 NFL season and the Seattle Seahawks had two players make the cut.

Here’s the full roster.

(Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports
Peter van den Berg-USA TODAY Sports
Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports
Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
[Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union]
David Reginek-USA TODAY Sports
Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK
Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
(Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)
Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports
Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
George Walker IV / Tennessean.com / USA TODAY NETWORK
Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports
Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

