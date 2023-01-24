Read full article on original website
Maize n Brew
Recruiting Roundup: Stanford commit recaps positive official visit to Michigan
Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines are putting their final touches on the 2023 recruiting class while beginning to add to its 2024 group. Let’s break it down for you in today’s Recruiting Roundup:. Stanford DL commit recaps Michigan OV. One of the final players on Michigan’s 2023...
Michigan State forward Malik Hall available to return vs. Iowa
Malik Hall’s second absence related to a stress reaction in his left foot was much shorter than the first. The senior forward is in uniform and available to play in Thursday night’s game against Iowa, head coach Tom Izzo said on MSU’s pre-game radio show. After missing...
Michigan State gets final stop to edge Iowa at home
With one possession to go against the highest-scoring team in the Big Ten, Michigan State got the stop it needed. Coming out of a timeout with 8 seconds left, visiting Iowa got two looks at the go-ahead basket, with Payton Sandfort missing both 3-pointers to give MSU a 63-61 victory at Breslin Center.
Commitment Impact: Ted Hammond To Michigan
Take a look at how defensive lineman Ted Hammond fits into Michigan's class as a player, member of the group and future piece of U-M defenses.
WATCH: Fran McCaffery talks Iowa's 63-61 loss to Michigan State
Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery spoke with the media following Iowa's 63-61 loss to Michigan State on Thursday. You can check out McCaffery's presser in the embedded video above. You can get an annual membership for 30% off ! Take advantage now and be the first to know everything going...
BREAKING: Michigan lands Ohio DL Ted Hammond
Cincinnati St. Xavier defensive lineman Ted Hammond has given a commitment to Michigan. This comes following a Junior Day visit with the Wolverines over the weekend. The 6-foot-5, 258-pound Hammond is a top ten recruit in the state of Ohio per 247Sports and a Top 25 defensive lineman nationally. He chooses the Wolverines over offers from Iowa, Oklahoma, Northwestern, Washington, Kentucky and more.
Juwan Howard previews Michigan basketball's showdown against No. 1 Purdue
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The Michigan men’s basketball team will face its biggest test of the season to date as the No. 1 Purdue Boilermakers visit the Crisler Center on Thursday night. The Wolverines (11-8 overall, 5-3 Big Ten) need résumé-building wins — and few come better than...
Michigan State has 4 players in the final Top247 Rankings for the 2023 class
247Sports released their final rankings update for the Top247 for the 2023 recruiting cycle today. Michigan State has four prospects in their class who made the cut. Bai Jobe, Andrew Depaepe, Jordan Hall, and Stanton Ramil. Bai Jobe remains the highest-rated prospect in the Michigan State class and was one...
How to watch Michigan State basketball vs. Iowa: TV channel, stream, radio
MICHIGAN STATE (13-7, 5-4 Big Ten) vs. IOWA (12-7, 4-4) WHEN: Thursday, Jan. 26, 7 p.m. Eastern. TV: FS1 (Gus Johnson, Jim Jackson) RADIO: Spartan Media Network (94.9 FM/1240 AM in Lansing; 760 AM in Detroit). Click here for a full list of affiliates. ALL-TIME SERIES RECORD: 76-58 MSU. LAST...
saturdaytradition.com
Tom Izzo updates health of Michigan State's roster coming out of rough stretch in B1G play
Tom Izzo is looking to get Michigan State’s season stabilized heading toward the end of January. Fortunately, it sounds like the Spartan roster is going to be in a much healthier position moving forward. On Tuesday, Izzo updated the litany of health issues going on with the Spartans. After...
Michigan’s Oldest County Once Covered the Entire Michigan Mitten
We know the oldest city in Michigan is Sault Ste. Marie, so it would be logical to assume the oldest county in Michigan would be in the same area, correct? WRONG. Michigan’s oldest county is Wayne, the sixth county in the Northwest Territory, the 11th largest county, and the 13th most populated in the United States. If you Google “what’s the oldest county in Michigan”, sometimes the county of Alcona shows up. Well, that shows how much Google knows. If Alcona appears in your search, it’s only because it’s Michigan’s first county alphabetically, not historically…so don’t let that throw you off.
Dave LewAllen announces retirement after 35 years at WXYZ
Thirty-five years to the day since he walked in the door at Broadcast House, Dave LewAllen announced he will retire from 7 Action News in April.
wrif.com
Michigan Has One of the Top 5 Dirtiest Cities in America
Michigan, I’ve always felt, is a very clean state. But, of course, every state has some areas with more pollution and trash. Now, a new study claims that one Michigan city is inside the top five dirtiest cities in America. The study comes from LawnStarter, which states, “City living has its advantages, but more residents usually means more pollution, more rats, and more trash. The problem is worse in some cities than in others. LawnStarter ranked 2023’s Dirtiest Cities in America following one of the trashiest times of the year, the winter holiday season.”
This funky, throwback rock band could be the next breakout artist out of Michigan
ROYAL OAK, MI - They’ve got a funky, 70s throwback rock vibe happening and they could be the next breakout band to emerge from Michigan. We caught up with Mac Saturn as they embark on their first headline tour, which takes them all over the country before returning home for two shows at Ann Arbor’s Blind Pig on March 31 and April 1. Tickets to all of their shows can be purchased here.
Wahlburgers in Detroit's Greektown closes, leaving just one in Michigan
Wahlburgers, a chain of burger joints started by famed actors Mark and Donnie Wahlberg and their brother, chef Paul Wahlberg, appears to be fading in Michigan. Metro Detroit's only Wahlburgers appears to be closed. The Wahlburgers in Greektown on Monroe Street is marked as "temporarily closed" according to a Google search, leaving its Grand Rapids location the only one open.
MLive.com
Hudson Super 16 shakes up Week 7 Michigan high school wrestling power rankings
Some of the state’s best wrestlers took the mat at Hudson on Saturday for one of the season’s premier individual tournaments. Those who reached the top of the podium at the Hudson Super 16 are well on their way to ascending the steps at the state tournament, and there were a few grapplers that had exceptionally good performances.
Abandoned Train Cars on a Deserted Railroad Track: Charlotte, Michigan
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you may risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Well, it's about time. We're finally getting a peek inside a couple of old abandoned train cars. These two cars are sitting on an old discarded railroad track just outside of Charlotte, nestled between rows of trees, hiding it from the view of motorists.
fox2detroit.com
New trade school works to meet skilled trades demand in Michigan
MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich. (FOX 2) - The tools are in place to build a future in skilled trades, and there is a need for the type of work taught at the Southeast Michigan Construction Academy. "We are seeing crumbling infrastructure and there is not the talent to repair it," said...
Snow totals: Here's which cities got the most snow Wednesday in Southeast Michigan
The final snow totals for a winter storm that rolled through Southeast Michigan on Wednesday are in, and it looks like Ann Arbor got hit the hardest.
UPDATED: Town-by-Town Mid-Michigan Snowfall Predictions for January 25
Ah, sure - a couple inches dropped over the weekend, but that's nothing by Michigan standards. Looks like we're finally getting our first significant snow event of the month. Winter Weather Advisories issued for much of Mid-Michigan. The National Weather Service has issued Winter Weather Advisories for parts of southern...
