Read full article on original website
Related
abccolumbia.com
Race Teaching Bill passes subcommittee at State House
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)– A House Education Subcommittee passed a bill Tuesday that limits teachings on race in public schools. The South Carolina Transparency and Integrity in Education Act would ban teaching that an individual is inherently “privileged, racist, sexist or oppressive.”. The Bill would require school district website...
Stopping ‘repeat criminals’ high on Gov. McMaster’s agenda as he starts new term
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — Gov. Henry McMaster wants state lawmakers to crack down on repeat criminal offenders. The governor used a chunk of his annual State of the State speech Wednesday night to focus on a problem that has plagued the state for years — people suspected or convicted of committing violent crimes who get […]
live5news.com
‘A true stateman’: SC Senate recognizes state’s longest-serving member
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Senate passed a resolution recognizing the service of the longest-serving state senator currently in office. Democratic Sen. Nikki Setzler represents District 26, which includes portions of Lexington, Aiken, Calhoun and Saluda Counties. He has served for 46 years, first being elected to the Senate in 1977.
abcnews4.com
Bottom of the cigarette pack: New report ranks SC near last in tobacco use and prevention
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The American Lung Association released its State of Tobacco report for South Carolina overnight, and it reveals the Palmetto State is among the worst in the nation at preventing tobacco use. It has been a nationwide effort by the American Lung Association to try to...
S.C. committee advances limits to classroom teaching on race
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A bill that would limit certain teachings on race in public schools and allow parents to challenge educational materials is moving through the Republican-controlled South Carolina House of Representatives. The proposal is the latest iteration of a GOP-led nationwide effort to crack down on what some...
North Carolina gets straight F's on 'State of Tobacco Control' report
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Carolina receiving failing grades in its efforts to control tobacco use, according to a new report released by the American Lung Association. Tobacco is one of North Carolina's biggest industries, but it also brings along some deadly consequences. Smoking kills about 1,300 people every day. The American Lung Association's new report argues not enough is being done to save lives.
abccolumbia.com
Increase in number of infants surrendered safely under Daniel’s Law in South Carolina
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – South Carolina saw the highest number of infants surrendered under Daniel’s Law in 2022, according to the Department of Social Services. Daniel’s Law allows parents to safely surrender their unharmed infants up to 60 days old. Daniel’s Law went into effect in 2001...
WMBF
State senators could start voting on ‘Carolina squat’ bill as early as Tuesday
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) -- South Carolina lawmakers are once again trying to ban what’s often called “the Carolina Squat”-- when a mechanic alters the front part of a car or truck by raising it. Voting on the legislation in the Senate could start as early as Tuesday.
crbjbizwire.com
E3 Foundation Announces New Hires – -Supporter Grants Fund Positions
CHARLESTON, S.C. - - Today, E3 Foundation announced the hiring of two employees to fill newly created positions. Felicia Veasey will fill the position of director of partnerships and workforce development, and Crystal Rouse will serve as director of education advocacy and community organizing. "We are excited that we are...
Charleston City Paper
State: Murder weapon known, but can’t be found in Murdaugh case
According to surprising Tuesday testimony in the double murder trial of disbarred lawyer Alex Murdaugh, an expert witness said investigators know what the murder weapon was — a .300 Blackout semi-automatic rifle “that had been used before at the Murdaughs’ spacious hunting estate in Colleton County.” But they don’t know where it is.
Are you disappointed that the State isn't seeking death penalty for Murdaugh?
Arguably, The highest profile murder trial in South Carolina’s history is underway in the Low Country. Once a power brokering attorney, now turned Murder suspect Alex Murdaugh has been in court this week.
wfxb.com
South Carolina is the No. 2 Slowest-Talking State in America
Southerners get a wrap sometimes for our slow talking. and you likely know someone not from here that has a faster pace of speaking. There’s a study on who’s the fastest and slowest. The firm Preply sent us the data from two nationally conducted studies. The report took caption files from YouTube videos and the speech rate on four million conversations. South Carolina is the second slowest-talking state in America, behind Louisiana. South Carolinians average 4.9 syllables per second. Those in Minnesota talk the fastest at a rate of 5.34 syllables per second. The U.S. average is 5.09 syllables per second.
Emergency allotments for extra food benefits to end in the Carolinas
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Both North Carolina and South Carolina are ending extra monetary funds provided to their food benefit programs during the COVID-19 pandemic. During the pandemic, emergency allotments were added to food and nutrition services for families who are struggling financially. In North Carolina, families enrolled in the...
WLTX.com
'We want choice': Local groups rally for ranked choice voting
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A group of state and local organizations rallied at the State House Monday in hopes of making voting as easy as one, two, three in the Palmetto State. They support overhauling the U.S. electoral process by moving to ranked choice voting. Under ranked choice, voters choose...
WYFF4.com
SC legislature proposing changes to 'Move Over, Slow Down' law
South Carolina — Making split-second decisions to stay safe is a reality for first responders who work on the side of the road. "I feel like I'm kind of on a race against the clock," said Sebastian Vasquez, Manager at Cousins Towing. South Carolina lawmakers are trying to make...
Cabarrus County man wins $200,000 a day before wife’s birthday
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. — A Cabarrus County man is $200,000 richer after taking a chance on a scratch-off ticket, the North Carolina Education Lottery said. Michael Petrivelli of Concord bought a $5 scratch-off ticket the day before his wife’s birthday and won the first $200,000 prize in a new lottery game.
WCNC
State Auditor Beth Wood says she was 'shaken' and regrets leaving scene of post-gathering crash
RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina State Auditor Beth Wood acknowledged for the first time publicly that she left the scene of a Raleigh crash last month that resulted in a hit-and-run charge. Meanwhile, political opponents called for her resignation. In a statement Monday, Wood described the Dec. 8 crash...
WYFF4.com
Map shows location of all food pantries in South Carolina
GREENVILLE, S.C. — If you need food for yourself or your family, there is an easier-to-use map to find food pantries across South Carolina. (Video above is more on the program) The Department of Health and Environmental Control said it's teamed with =AZUS9FSzE_aTO9YHqv5gN1X0rMG6BFoA-Al3E4AkWFyBSyhhTiKmPmV2Yocsf2Bs8IHmWfKOofM6tXPMlXyDFW8pncyE4pvaCf5KZNEg4OHG48qvCcZcj-SlrkhcTC0X-soU3X1uoYTmNn5LWUb_-4mj-7hGpyBEyXIYKUdK_I0KXsF382Zube6soRb8qEdHk60&__tn__=-]K-R" role="link" tabindex="0">Clemson University College of Behavioral,...
South Carolina's Recruiting Aided By Southeastern Region's Dominance
Traditionally, school's success at recruiting is largely connected the talent in their area. South Carolina is proving that to be true.
Novant Health increasing minimum wage
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Novant Health team members will soon see the current minimum wage go up. In a news release Thursday, the health care system announced starting wages would increase from $15 per hour to $17 per hour, benefiting more than 4,400 employees across the system. Novant said this combined with team member salary increases for 2023 accounts for an investment of more than $100 million.
Comments / 3