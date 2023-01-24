Southerners get a wrap sometimes for our slow talking. and you likely know someone not from here that has a faster pace of speaking. There’s a study on who’s the fastest and slowest. The firm Preply sent us the data from two nationally conducted studies. The report took caption files from YouTube videos and the speech rate on four million conversations. South Carolina is the second slowest-talking state in America, behind Louisiana. South Carolinians average 4.9 syllables per second. Those in Minnesota talk the fastest at a rate of 5.34 syllables per second. The U.S. average is 5.09 syllables per second.

SOUTH CAROLINA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO