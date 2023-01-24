ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
abccolumbia.com

Race Teaching Bill passes subcommittee at State House

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)– A House Education Subcommittee passed a bill Tuesday that limits teachings on race in public schools. The South Carolina Transparency and Integrity in Education Act would ban teaching that an individual is inherently “privileged, racist, sexist or oppressive.”. The Bill would require school district website...
live5news.com

‘A true stateman’: SC Senate recognizes state’s longest-serving member

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Senate passed a resolution recognizing the service of the longest-serving state senator currently in office. Democratic Sen. Nikki Setzler represents District 26, which includes portions of Lexington, Aiken, Calhoun and Saluda Counties. He has served for 46 years, first being elected to the Senate in 1977.
WCNC

North Carolina gets straight F's on 'State of Tobacco Control' report

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Carolina receiving failing grades in its efforts to control tobacco use, according to a new report released by the American Lung Association. Tobacco is one of North Carolina's biggest industries, but it also brings along some deadly consequences. Smoking kills about 1,300 people every day. The American Lung Association's new report argues not enough is being done to save lives.
crbjbizwire.com

E3 Foundation Announces New Hires – -Supporter Grants Fund Positions

CHARLESTON, S.C. - - Today, E3 Foundation announced the hiring of two employees to fill newly created positions. Felicia Veasey will fill the position of director of partnerships and workforce development, and Crystal Rouse will serve as director of education advocacy and community organizing. "We are excited that we are...
Charleston City Paper

State: Murder weapon known, but can’t be found in Murdaugh case

According to surprising Tuesday testimony in the double murder trial of disbarred lawyer Alex Murdaugh, an expert witness said investigators know what the murder weapon was — a .300 Blackout semi-automatic rifle “that had been used before at the Murdaughs’ spacious hunting estate in Colleton County.” But they don’t know where it is.
wfxb.com

South Carolina is the No. 2 Slowest-Talking State in America

Southerners get a wrap sometimes for our slow talking. and you likely know someone not from here that has a faster pace of speaking. There’s a study on who’s the fastest and slowest. The firm Preply sent us the data from two nationally conducted studies. The report took caption files from YouTube videos and the speech rate on four million conversations. South Carolina is the second slowest-talking state in America, behind Louisiana. South Carolinians average 4.9 syllables per second. Those in Minnesota talk the fastest at a rate of 5.34 syllables per second. The U.S. average is 5.09 syllables per second.
WYFF4.com

Map shows location of all food pantries in South Carolina

GREENVILLE, S.C. — If you need food for yourself or your family, there is an easier-to-use map to find food pantries across South Carolina. (Video above is more on the program) The Department of Health and Environmental Control said it's teamed with
WCNC

Novant Health increasing minimum wage

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Novant Health team members will soon see the current minimum wage go up. In a news release Thursday, the health care system announced starting wages would increase from $15 per hour to $17 per hour, benefiting more than 4,400 employees across the system. Novant said this combined with team member salary increases for 2023 accounts for an investment of more than $100 million.
