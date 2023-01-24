Since eggs are so expensive, here's what you can use instead

By now, you've seen or heard about the high price of eggs. Now, there is a looming shortage which may make it hard to get eggs at all.

The high price of eggs and the looming shortage is because an unprecedented epidemic of highly transmissible avian influenza has killed millions of egg-laying chickens nationwide.

Some people are paying more than $7 per dozen. So, what can you do if you don't want to shell out to cash for eggs? While not much can replace your sunny-side up breakfast, there are several egg substitutions for cooking and baking that you might already have in your kitchen.

First, it's important to know that eggs serve several purposes in baking. According to Healthline , eggs contribute to the structure, color, flavor and consistency of baked goods in four ways: binding, leavening, moisture, and flavor and appearance. Without eggs, your recipe might turn out dry, flat or flavorless -- but egg alternatives could save the day.

Here are 14 substitutes for eggs that will work in a pinch, according to PureWow .

Flaxseed

To replace one egg, grind 1 tablespoon of flaxseeds in a food processor and mix with 3 tablespoons of water until fully combined. Let rest for five minutes to thicken before use.

Buttermilk

To replace one egg, use 1/4 cup buttermilk.

Mashed Avocado

To replace one egg, use 1/4 cup of smooth, mashed avocado.

Aquafaba

This is the liquid that comes in a can of chickpeas. To replace one egg, use 3 tablespoons of aquafaba.

Yogurt

To replace one egg, use 1/4 cup of plain whole milk yogurt.

Vegetable Oil, Water and Baking Powder

To replace one egg, combine 1½ tablespoons of vegetable oil, 1½ tablespoons of water and 1 teaspoon of baking powder.

Seltzer Water

To replace one egg, use 1/4 cup of seltzer.

Mashed Banana

To replace one egg, use 1/4 cup of smooth, mashed banana.

Applesauce

To replace one egg, use 1/4 cup of unsweetened applesauce.

Silken Tofu

To replace one egg, puree 1/4 cup of silken tofu.

Arrowroot

To replace one egg, mix 2 tablespoons of arrowroot powder with 3 tablespoons of water.

Vinegar and Baking Soda

To replace one egg, combine 1 teaspoon of baking soda with 1 tablespoon of distilled white or apple cider vinegar.

Nut Butter

To replace one egg, use 3 tablespoons of creamy nut butter -- any variety.

Soy Lecithin

To replace one egg, use 1 tablespoon of soy lecithin powder.