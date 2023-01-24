ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WDW News Today

Splash Mountain Pressed Penny Machines Removed From Magic Kingdom

Splash Mountain has officially closed forever at Magic Kingdom to become Tiana’s Bayou Adventure. Splash Mountain references have been removed from the Walt Disney World Railroad and the Liberty Square Riverboat. Now the attraction’s pressed penny machines have been removed. Walls are up beneath the Walt Disney World...
WDW News Today

Disney’s Blizzard Beach Closing for Two Days Due to Cold Weather

Disney’s Blizzard Beach water park will be closed for two more days this week due to cold weather. It will be closed both tomorrow, January 26, and Friday, January 27. The low tomorrow is 44° and the low on Friday is 46°. Blizzard Beach has closed several...
WDW News Today

Mickey Statue With Incorrect Quote Installed at Disneyland For Disney100

A new platinum Mickey statue has been installed at Disneyland park for the Disney100 celebration beginning in a few days. Unfortunately, the quote on the statue’s base is incorrect. Mickey is at the end of Main Street, U.S.A. The banner on his base reads “It all started with a...
disneyfoodblog.com

PHOTOS: UPDATE on the Skyliner’s CLOSURE in Disney World

Have you heard the very important Disney World transportation update?. Disney World has all kinds of free transportation for you to use to get between the parks, hotels, and Disney Springs. There’s a fleet of buses, a few Monorail lines, boats, and the Skyliner. It’s fun to use the more unique options, like the Monorail and Skyliner, and they’re often faster than the buses and boats anyways. But if you were planning to ride the Skyliner, you need to watch out for its scheduled CLOSURE.
Upworthy

Swarm of 20,000 bees chase car for two days to rescue queen trapped inside

Editor's Note: This article was originally published on October 1, 2020. It has since been updated. Very few species have perfected loyalty better than the worker bee. Once a queen bee has been selected and raised, she is constantly attended to by a "court" of worker bees who feed and groom her. Because she plays such a vital role in the hive's survival, they follow her around and go to great lengths to ensure her well-being and safety. In fact, such is their dedication that they would even be ready to tail a 65-year-old's Mitsubishi Outlander for two days to rescue their queen from inside the trunk of the car.
News Tender

American GIs Shocked by Mysterious Reddish-Haired Humanoid Creature Said to Roam the Deep Jungles of Vietnam.

In 1967, during the Vietnam War, American soldiers reported seeing a mysterious, reddish-haired humanoid creature roaming the deep jungles of Vietnam. This creature was said to be a reddish-haired humanoid with an elongated head and large, black eyes. The Rock Apes was a mystery to the G.I.s. They were unlike any creature the G.I.s had ever seen before. The Rock Apes were shy and elusive, and they were not easily seen. But when the G.I.s did see them, they were fascinated by these strange creatures.
Ars Technica

Researchers look a dinosaur in its remarkably preserved face

Borealopelta markmitchelli found its way back into the sunlight in 2017, millions of years after it had died. This armored dinosaur is so magnificently preserved that we can see what it looked like in life. Almost the entire animal—the skin, the armor that coats its skin, the spikes along its side, most of its body and feet, even its face—survived fossilization. It is, according to Dr. Donald Henderson, curator of dinosaurs at the Royal Tyrrell Museum, a one-in-a-billion find.
Ceebla Cuud

The Man Who Makes His Living by Interrupting Memorial Services and Revealing Secrets

On his deathbed, Graham hired a "coffin confessor" to attend his funeral and confront his closest friend for trying to sleep with his wife while he was unwell. Bill Edgar, an Australian private eye from Queensland, found that he was good at showing up at funerals on behalf of the dead when no one expected him to be there. During his time with Graham, who only had months to live, the 53-year-old found himself in an unusual position.
The Independent

Where to see the spectacular green comet tonight

A green comet that was last visible 50,000 years ago has finally returned to the night’s sky.Comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF) will be visible tonight, and every night this week, for people in the Northern Hemisphere if the skies are clear.It is currently necessary to use binoculars or a telescope to see the celestial spectacle, however as the perigee approaches on 1 February it should be possible to watch the comet with the naked eye.At its closest point to Earth, the E3 comet will pass within 42 million kilometres (26 million miles) of our planet, having travelled 4.5 trillion km...

