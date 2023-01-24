Read full article on original website
Related
WDW News Today
Splash Mountain Pressed Penny Machines Removed From Magic Kingdom
Splash Mountain has officially closed forever at Magic Kingdom to become Tiana’s Bayou Adventure. Splash Mountain references have been removed from the Walt Disney World Railroad and the Liberty Square Riverboat. Now the attraction’s pressed penny machines have been removed. Walls are up beneath the Walt Disney World...
WDW News Today
Disney’s Blizzard Beach Closing for Two Days Due to Cold Weather
Disney’s Blizzard Beach water park will be closed for two more days this week due to cold weather. It will be closed both tomorrow, January 26, and Friday, January 27. The low tomorrow is 44° and the low on Friday is 46°. Blizzard Beach has closed several...
WDW News Today
Mickey Statue With Incorrect Quote Installed at Disneyland For Disney100
A new platinum Mickey statue has been installed at Disneyland park for the Disney100 celebration beginning in a few days. Unfortunately, the quote on the statue’s base is incorrect. Mickey is at the end of Main Street, U.S.A. The banner on his base reads “It all started with a...
WDW News Today
Splash Mountain References Removed from Magic Kingdom, People Selling Splash Mountain Water on eBay, Disney Skyliner Refurbishment Begins, & More: Daily Recap (1/23/23)
We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Monday, January 23, 2023.
disneyfoodblog.com
PHOTOS: UPDATE on the Skyliner’s CLOSURE in Disney World
Have you heard the very important Disney World transportation update?. Disney World has all kinds of free transportation for you to use to get between the parks, hotels, and Disney Springs. There’s a fleet of buses, a few Monorail lines, boats, and the Skyliner. It’s fun to use the more unique options, like the Monorail and Skyliner, and they’re often faster than the buses and boats anyways. But if you were planning to ride the Skyliner, you need to watch out for its scheduled CLOSURE.
Tim Dowling: I found a secret loft in our house. Foolishly, I also told my wife about it …
The new mystery room has rekindled her craving for more storage space
Upworthy
Swarm of 20,000 bees chase car for two days to rescue queen trapped inside
Editor's Note: This article was originally published on October 1, 2020. It has since been updated. Very few species have perfected loyalty better than the worker bee. Once a queen bee has been selected and raised, she is constantly attended to by a "court" of worker bees who feed and groom her. Because she plays such a vital role in the hive's survival, they follow her around and go to great lengths to ensure her well-being and safety. In fact, such is their dedication that they would even be ready to tail a 65-year-old's Mitsubishi Outlander for two days to rescue their queen from inside the trunk of the car.
Woman leaves people stunned after sharing correct way to use drawer in washing machines
A woman has left social media users stunned after educating us all on the correct way to use the washing machine drawer. Spoiler alert: you’ve probably been getting it all wrong. While there are a few approaches you can take these days – liqui-tabs, washing balls and so on...
Man Finds Black Mamba Behind Toilet: 'Nearly Flew Out of the Bathroom'
The homeowner touched the deadly snake with his bare hands before realizing what it was, snake catcher Byron Zimmerman told Newsweek.
a-z-animals.com
Missouri Couple Discovers Brown Recluse Infestation So Bad They “Bleed from the Walls”
Missouri Couple Discovers Brown Recluse Infestation So Bad They "Bleed from the Walls" Imagine relocating homes only to find your new property crawling with thousands of venomous spiders. In 2007, Missourans Brian and Susan Trost got more than they bargained for. Upon moving into their new house, they discovered a massive recluse spider invasion.
American GIs Shocked by Mysterious Reddish-Haired Humanoid Creature Said to Roam the Deep Jungles of Vietnam.
In 1967, during the Vietnam War, American soldiers reported seeing a mysterious, reddish-haired humanoid creature roaming the deep jungles of Vietnam. This creature was said to be a reddish-haired humanoid with an elongated head and large, black eyes. The Rock Apes was a mystery to the G.I.s. They were unlike any creature the G.I.s had ever seen before. The Rock Apes were shy and elusive, and they were not easily seen. But when the G.I.s did see them, they were fascinated by these strange creatures.
Giant 10ft Snake Crashes Through Ceiling As Family Watches TV
The 17lb reticulated python slithered under a box in the kitchen while occupants called the local civil defense service.
Woman left furious after passenger uses toilet four times during flight
When heading onto the plane for that holiday you've been waiting all year for, you want to be able to enjoy it. But if you haven't paid that little bit extra to book a seat, you find yourself hoping that you won't be matched with a middle seat. It is...
Ars Technica
Researchers look a dinosaur in its remarkably preserved face
Borealopelta markmitchelli found its way back into the sunlight in 2017, millions of years after it had died. This armored dinosaur is so magnificently preserved that we can see what it looked like in life. Almost the entire animal—the skin, the armor that coats its skin, the spikes along its side, most of its body and feet, even its face—survived fossilization. It is, according to Dr. Donald Henderson, curator of dinosaurs at the Royal Tyrrell Museum, a one-in-a-billion find.
WDW News Today
Guest Already Trespassed from Disney World Sneaks Back Into Magic Kingdom Without Tickets, Steals Cellphones and More
A man was arrested for stealing a visitor’s iPhone in what Disney suspected was connected to a pickpocketing ring after a small group of people snuck into the Magic Kingdom without buying tickets, according to a newly released sheriff’s report. Victor Alfonso Diaz was arrested and charged with...
The Man Who Makes His Living by Interrupting Memorial Services and Revealing Secrets
On his deathbed, Graham hired a "coffin confessor" to attend his funeral and confront his closest friend for trying to sleep with his wife while he was unwell. Bill Edgar, an Australian private eye from Queensland, found that he was good at showing up at funerals on behalf of the dead when no one expected him to be there. During his time with Graham, who only had months to live, the 53-year-old found himself in an unusual position.
Where to see the spectacular green comet tonight
A green comet that was last visible 50,000 years ago has finally returned to the night’s sky.Comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF) will be visible tonight, and every night this week, for people in the Northern Hemisphere if the skies are clear.It is currently necessary to use binoculars or a telescope to see the celestial spectacle, however as the perigee approaches on 1 February it should be possible to watch the comet with the naked eye.At its closest point to Earth, the E3 comet will pass within 42 million kilometres (26 million miles) of our planet, having travelled 4.5 trillion km...
Elon Musk Warns 'Just A Matter Of Time' Before Event That Led To Extinction Of Dinosaurs Hits Us Mammals
Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk struck an ominous note on Twitter in August as he touched upon a mass extinction event that brought to an end the Cretaceous period. What Happened: Musk said what hastened the demise of the dinosaurs and led to the proliferation of mammals on the planet could happen again.
Comments / 0