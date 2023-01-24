Clint Lineberry, 79, of Akron, Iowa, formerly of Westfield, Iowa, passed away Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at Hawarden Regional Healthcare in Hawarden, Iowa. Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Monday, January 30, 2023, at Rexwinkel Funeral Home in Akron, Iowa. Pastor Steve Jewett and Pastor Frank Young will officiate. Visitation with the family present will be from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, January 29, 2023, at the funeral home. Visitation will resume from 10:00 a.m. until service time on Monday at the funeral home. Arrangements are with the Rexwinkel Funeral Home in Akron, Iowa. Expressions of sympathy can be extended to the family through www.rexwinkelfh.com.

AKRON, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO