ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Le Mars, IA

Comments / 0

Related
KLEM

Kenneth J. Baack

Kenneth J. Baack, Jr., 53, of Le Mars, Iowa passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at his home. A visitation will begin at 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, January 29, 2023, at the Mauer – Johnson Funeral Home in Le Mars. The family will be present from 5-7 p.m. with a prayer service at 7:00 p.m. Deacon Paul Gengler will officiate. Private family burial will take place at Calvary Cemetery in Le Mars. Expressions of sympathy may be directed through mauerjohnsonfh.com.
LE MARS, IA
KLEM

John Kaskie – Citizen of the Day

John Kaskie is the KLEM Citizen of the Day for Thursday, January 26, 2023. John has been appointed to the rank of Police Sergeant with Le Mars Police Department. He may pick up a pizza from Pizza Hut in Le Mars, a long stem rose from Le Mars Hy Vee Floral Department and car wash from 12th Street Touchless or Highway 75 Touchless Auto Wash and Pet Wash.
LE MARS, IA
KLEM

Jeremy Bunkers – Citizen of the Day

Jeremy Bunkers is the KLEM Citizen of the Day for Wednesday, January 25, 2023. Jeremy is CEO of American Bank and is Remsen Chamber’s Citizen of the Year. He may pick up a pizza from Pizza Hut in Le Mars, a long stem rose from Le Mars Hy Vee Floral Department and car wash from 12th Street Touchless or Highway 75 Touchless Auto Wash and Pet Wash.
LE MARS, IA
KLEM

Clint Lineberry

Clint Lineberry, 79, of Akron, Iowa, formerly of Westfield, Iowa, passed away Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at Hawarden Regional Healthcare in Hawarden, Iowa. Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Monday, January 30, 2023, at Rexwinkel Funeral Home in Akron, Iowa. Pastor Steve Jewett and Pastor Frank Young will officiate. Visitation with the family present will be from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, January 29, 2023, at the funeral home. Visitation will resume from 10:00 a.m. until service time on Monday at the funeral home. Arrangements are with the Rexwinkel Funeral Home in Akron, Iowa. Expressions of sympathy can be extended to the family through www.rexwinkelfh.com.
AKRON, IA
nwestiowa.com

Joseph is first 2023 baby born in Sheldon

SHELDON—The first baby born in 2023 at Sanford Sheldon Medical Center happened at about the same time as the start of the first snowstorm of the year. Joseph Alessandro Paz Montenegro was born at about 1:43 a.m. Monday, Jan. 2, at Sanford Sheldon as snow was coming down outside of the hospital room.
SHELDON, IA
KLEM

KLEM News for Thursday, January 26, 2023

The new Woodbury County Jail construction is moving along with early work happening out of state. Jail Authority chairman, Ron Wieck, says the new cells are modular units. He showed off pictures of the cells to the media, and says they are self contained. There are different sized cells that...
WOODBURY COUNTY, IA
KLEM

KLEM News for Wednesday, January 25, 2023

A bill that would provide licenses for Rural Emergency Hospitals has been passed unanimously out of a House subcommittee. Rep. Tom Jeneary of Le Mars says this designation will be a help keep rural hospitals open. The measure will give rural hospitals a new function, and keep them active. Under...
IOWA STATE
kiwaradio.com

Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza Confirmed In Buena Vista County

Buena Vista County Iowa — A commercial turkey flock in Buena Vista county has a confirmed positive case of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI), according to the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship and the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA). The state ag department says thath for...
BUENA VISTA COUNTY, IA
siouxlandnews.com

Bishop Heelan "overjoyed" after signing of the Iowa School Choice Bill

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Leaders of the Diocese of Sioux City, which operates more than a dozen schools throughout Northwest Iowa including Bishop Heelan in Sioux City, reacted to the signing of the school choice bill in Iowa on Tuesday, June 24. Bishop Walker Nickless' statement on Education Savings...
SIOUX CITY, IA
kiwaradio.com

George Man Homeless After Fire Totals His House

George, Iowa — A house was destroyed in a fire on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, in George. According to George Fire Chief Bill Sprock, at about 4:50 p.m., the George Fire Department was called to the report of a kitchen fire at 102 East Calumet Avenue, in the southwest part of George.
GEORGE, IA
siouxlandnews.com

Siouxland's Most Wanted: Darwin Robinson

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — US Marshals need our help finding a fugitive who is wanted for drug and gun crimes. But first - another addition to the "Siouxland's Most Wanted" capture count. Francisco Lopez-Escoto was arrested late in December of 2022 by police in Lake Park, Iowa. He was...
SIOUX CITY, IA
siouxlandnews.com

Man arrested after vandalizing Federal Building in downtown Sioux City

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — A man has been arrested and charged with Criminal Mischief after the Federal Building in Sioux City was vandalized. Sioux City Police say that on Saturday, January 21st, at approximately 12:15 p.m., a man was observed on video surveillance walking up to the glass exterior doors on the east side of the Federal Building and throwing a large object at the door, shattering the glass.
SIOUX CITY, IA
kicdam.com

5PM Fire Update

Spencer, Iowa 5pm — (KICD) — Three fire departments remain at the scene of a fire that threatens half a block in Spencer’s downtown. Shortly before 5pm Fire Chief John Conyn told reporters he believes all occupants and their pets are accounted for. Red Cross Director Jen Meyer told KICD she’s attempting to contact all of the residents to offer them lodging and emergency cash.
SPENCER, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy