Kenneth J. Baack
Kenneth J. Baack, Jr., 53, of Le Mars, Iowa passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at his home. A visitation will begin at 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, January 29, 2023, at the Mauer – Johnson Funeral Home in Le Mars. The family will be present from 5-7 p.m. with a prayer service at 7:00 p.m. Deacon Paul Gengler will officiate. Private family burial will take place at Calvary Cemetery in Le Mars. Expressions of sympathy may be directed through mauerjohnsonfh.com.
John Kaskie – Citizen of the Day
John Kaskie is the KLEM Citizen of the Day for Thursday, January 26, 2023. John has been appointed to the rank of Police Sergeant with Le Mars Police Department. He may pick up a pizza from Pizza Hut in Le Mars, a long stem rose from Le Mars Hy Vee Floral Department and car wash from 12th Street Touchless or Highway 75 Touchless Auto Wash and Pet Wash.
Jeremy Bunkers – Citizen of the Day
Jeremy Bunkers is the KLEM Citizen of the Day for Wednesday, January 25, 2023. Jeremy is CEO of American Bank and is Remsen Chamber’s Citizen of the Year. He may pick up a pizza from Pizza Hut in Le Mars, a long stem rose from Le Mars Hy Vee Floral Department and car wash from 12th Street Touchless or Highway 75 Touchless Auto Wash and Pet Wash.
Clint Lineberry
Clint Lineberry, 79, of Akron, Iowa, formerly of Westfield, Iowa, passed away Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at Hawarden Regional Healthcare in Hawarden, Iowa. Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Monday, January 30, 2023, at Rexwinkel Funeral Home in Akron, Iowa. Pastor Steve Jewett and Pastor Frank Young will officiate. Visitation with the family present will be from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, January 29, 2023, at the funeral home. Visitation will resume from 10:00 a.m. until service time on Monday at the funeral home. Arrangements are with the Rexwinkel Funeral Home in Akron, Iowa. Expressions of sympathy can be extended to the family through www.rexwinkelfh.com.
Joseph is first 2023 baby born in Sheldon
SHELDON—The first baby born in 2023 at Sanford Sheldon Medical Center happened at about the same time as the start of the first snowstorm of the year. Joseph Alessandro Paz Montenegro was born at about 1:43 a.m. Monday, Jan. 2, at Sanford Sheldon as snow was coming down outside of the hospital room.
KLEM News for Thursday, January 26, 2023
The new Woodbury County Jail construction is moving along with early work happening out of state. Jail Authority chairman, Ron Wieck, says the new cells are modular units. He showed off pictures of the cells to the media, and says they are self contained. There are different sized cells that...
KLEM News for Wednesday, January 25, 2023
A bill that would provide licenses for Rural Emergency Hospitals has been passed unanimously out of a House subcommittee. Rep. Tom Jeneary of Le Mars says this designation will be a help keep rural hospitals open. The measure will give rural hospitals a new function, and keep them active. Under...
Sioux City woman helps schools and families
Flora Lee has lived in Sioux City her whole life, and over the years, she's worked with a variety of people who share her motivation to help others.
Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza Confirmed In Buena Vista County
Buena Vista County Iowa — A commercial turkey flock in Buena Vista county has a confirmed positive case of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI), according to the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship and the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA). The state ag department says thath for...
Bishop Heelan "overjoyed" after signing of the Iowa School Choice Bill
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Leaders of the Diocese of Sioux City, which operates more than a dozen schools throughout Northwest Iowa including Bishop Heelan in Sioux City, reacted to the signing of the school choice bill in Iowa on Tuesday, June 24. Bishop Walker Nickless' statement on Education Savings...
Sioux City officials reflect on impact of gang violence
After a gang-related shooting at a Des Moines education center left two people dead on Monday, Sioux City officials said gang activity still happens in Siouxland too.
How snowpack affects the Missouri River
Siouxland had our biggest snow in about 5 years on January 18th and 19th and there are substantial amounts of snow pack as a result.
How does the snow this year to date compare to average?
Due to the our biggest snow in nearly 5 years happening last week, many are probably wondering how the snow this year is compared to average for the year, and also for the month of January.
George Man Homeless After Fire Totals His House
George, Iowa — A house was destroyed in a fire on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, in George. According to George Fire Chief Bill Sprock, at about 4:50 p.m., the George Fire Department was called to the report of a kitchen fire at 102 East Calumet Avenue, in the southwest part of George.
Local school administrators react to Iowa school choice bill
The legislation will give nearly $7,600 to families in Iowa for their children to attend a private school in the state.
Siouxland's Most Wanted: Darwin Robinson
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — US Marshals need our help finding a fugitive who is wanted for drug and gun crimes. But first - another addition to the "Siouxland's Most Wanted" capture count. Francisco Lopez-Escoto was arrested late in December of 2022 by police in Lake Park, Iowa. He was...
Recent Siouxland fires allegedly caused by homeless in vacant buildings
As a result of temperatures getting colder, some homeless people look for temporary shelter in unoccupied buildings.
Officials say fire causes ‘extensive’ damage to Spencer building
An abundance of smoke can be seen from an upper-story building in the 200 block of west grand on Sunday.
Man arrested after vandalizing Federal Building in downtown Sioux City
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — A man has been arrested and charged with Criminal Mischief after the Federal Building in Sioux City was vandalized. Sioux City Police say that on Saturday, January 21st, at approximately 12:15 p.m., a man was observed on video surveillance walking up to the glass exterior doors on the east side of the Federal Building and throwing a large object at the door, shattering the glass.
5PM Fire Update
Spencer, Iowa 5pm — (KICD) — Three fire departments remain at the scene of a fire that threatens half a block in Spencer’s downtown. Shortly before 5pm Fire Chief John Conyn told reporters he believes all occupants and their pets are accounted for. Red Cross Director Jen Meyer told KICD she’s attempting to contact all of the residents to offer them lodging and emergency cash.
