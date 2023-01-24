While Andretti Global might be the name of Andretti Autosport’s parent company and its potential Formula 1 entry, Michael Andretti wants Global to carry as much meaning as his family’s name in the organization’s identity. In the build-up to the Rolex 24 at Daytona, Andretti told Motorsport.com, “With our new partners that we have with Andretti Global, our goal is to be in every major racing event in the world, and obviously Le Mans is one of the big ones. So, down the road, we definitely want to be there.”

