Quannah Chasinghorse is the newest face of John Paul Mitchell Systems. The 20-year-old model and activist has been named global ambassador of the hair care brand. “Paul Mitchell represents so many different things,” said Chasinghorse. “I think one thing that I really relate to is family and the connection with family. They’re a family-owned business and operate like a family.”

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 33 MINUTES AGO