Read full article on original website
Related
Quannah Chasinghorse Named Global Ambassador of John Paul Mitchell Systems
Quannah Chasinghorse is the newest face of John Paul Mitchell Systems. The 20-year-old model and activist has been named global ambassador of the hair care brand. “Paul Mitchell represents so many different things,” said Chasinghorse. “I think one thing that I really relate to is family and the connection with family. They’re a family-owned business and operate like a family.”
Comments / 0