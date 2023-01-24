Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A "honor killings" father who killed his young daughters in a cab because they were dating non-Muslim boys was arrested.Westland DailyJustin, TX
Try Dim Sum at Garden Restaurant for an Authentic ExperienceSteven DoyleDallas, TX
Frisco Residents Debate Pros and Cons of Universal Studios Theme ParkSilence DoGoodFrisco, TX
Dozens of Students and Parents Show Support for Suspended Coach at Rockwall ISD Board MeetingSilence DoGoodRockwall, TX
UNT alumna R'Bonney Gabriel crowned as the new Miss UniverseJalyn SmootDenton, TX
Related
Young Boy Assists Plano Police With Silver Alert
A father and son helped return a 77-year-old man suffering from Alzheimer’s disease home after reporting a vehicle to 911. The Plano and Richardson police departments recognized the two citizens on Monday for their assistance with this Silver Alert. While returning home from their ranch in Oklahoma, 13-year-old Aristosios...
starlocalmedia.com
Little Elm Fire Department paramedics to receive honor for saving a life
In the early morning on Dec. 13, 2022, paramedics of the Little Elm Fire Department were called out to assist with a cardiac arrest. This is not uncommon in a paramedic’s line of work, but what was uncommon was that the man survived and made a full recovery. Adam...
starlocalmedia.com
Plano responds to two assaults, arson and more since Jan. 15
Since Jan. 15, the Plano Police Department has responded to a total of 34 incidents, according to data provided by Lexis Nexis Community Crime Map. On Jan. 20, police responded to an arson at 11:08 p.m. at a park in the 3700 block of East Park Blvd.
Fire guts Fort Worth church, investigators looking for the cause
Fort Worth investigators are still looking for the cause of the Tuesday fire that gutted a church in North Fort Worth. The building is the home of Templo Bethesda Asambleas de Deo (Temple Bethesda Assembly of God) on Deen Road
Kaufman County Sheriff's Office investigating Forney-area shooting incident
FORNEY, Texas — The Kaufman County Sheriff's Office is investigating a Forney-area shooting incident on Thursday. Kaufman County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Scott Whitaker tells inForney.com there are no reported injuries and that damage from the gunfire is property related and involves at least one vehicle. Investigators had taped off...
starlocalmedia.com
Prosper ISD Board President Drew Wilborn taken into custody on indecency with a child charge
Prosper ISD Board President Drew Wilborn has been arrested on a charge of indecency with a child, according to a district email. “Prosper Families: Prosper ISD has some difficult news to share with you,” an email from the district stated. “Prosper ISD Board of Trustees President Drew Wilborn was arrested late Wednesday afternoon, January 25, 2023, by the Dallas Police Department and charged with indecency with a child. This is a criminal matter, and, to the best of our knowledge, this situation does not involve any Prosper ISD students.
Police name their lead suspect in a southeast Dallas homicide
Two weeks after a teenager was gunned down in southeast Dallas, police have now identified the suspect they’re looking for. On January 10th, 17-year-old Kendreal Jones was fatally shot on Jim Miller Road near Elam.
DPS helicopter locates over $270,000 in stolen property during aerial patrol, KCSO recovers
KAUFMAN COUNTY, Texas — A Texas Department of Public Safety helicopter located over $270,000 in stolen property during aerial patrol last week, according to a statement from the Kaufman County Sheriff's Office. On January 17, 2023, a Texas Department of Public Safety helicopter was on aerial patrol when it...
starlocalmedia.com
Coppell looks to combat theft by transitioning to cashless facilities
Coppell City Council met on Tuesday, Jan. 24 to hear information regarding cashless transactions at city facilities. Kim Tiehen, the Director of Strategic Financial Engagement for the city of Coppell, shared information about why city facilities have or will transition to cashless operations, what steps the city is currently taking, and how customers are paying.
Joseph’s Coat seeking volunteers, donations for Collin County community
Joseph's Coat provides donated items to the community free of charge. (Courtesy Joseph's Coat) Joseph’s Coat, a program at the Storehouse of Collin County, is asking for donations and volunteers to help prepare those in need for the incoming cold weather. According to a press release from the program,...
Dallas man dies in I-45 accident
Dallas man dies in I-45 accident From Staff Reports Wed, 01/25/2023 - 15:11 Image Body A Dallas man is dead after a two-vehicle crash...
Prosper ISD school board president arrested, charged with indecency with a child
PROSPER, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The president of the Prosper ISD school board has been arrested and charged with indecency with a child/sexual contact.Drew Wilborn, 43, was arrested late Wednesday afternoon by the Dallas Police Department. His bail has been set at $50,000.Dallas police said they received information on April 14, 2022, regarding a 16-year-old being inappropriately touched by Wilborn, who was an executive pastor at Antioch Fellowship Missionary Baptist Church. An investigation determined the crime occurred and a warrant was obtained for Wilborn. While the investigation was happening, Wilborn was placed on leave and suspended. Since then, Wilborn was terminated from...
starlocalmedia.com
City of Lewisville looks to address issues identified on SH 121 Business
Lewisville City Council met on Monday, Jan. 23 to go over the SH 121 Business Corridor Plan Scope, which identifies issues and opportunities for the city in the area. Business 121 was originally a part of SH 121, but in 1999, SH 121 was rerouted and SH 121 Business was created. With the opening of DFW International Airport in 1974, growth along the corridor took off in the 1970s and 1980s, but the city didn’t adopt a General Development Ordinance until 1989. Most of the commercial development is legal-nonconforming based on the city’s current ordinances as they have adapted over time.
starlocalmedia.com
Allen News Roundup: Students quality for All-State
Twenty Allen ISD Fine Arts students have earned positions in the Texas Music Educators Association’s All-State Music Groups. Band and Choir students completed auditions in January and Orchestra students were notified of their selection in November. This year's All-State Band members include Mason Beltran, Nicholas Boyd, Pranav Devulapalli, Joseph...
wbap.com
Dallas Officer Shot While Serving Arrest Warrant
DALLAS (WBAP/KLIF)- A Dallas Police officer was shot in the foot while trying to serve an arrest warrant on a Capital Murder suspect Wednesday afternoon in West Dallas. He’s expected to be okay. According to the department’s Kristin Lowman members of the Fugitive Unit located the suspect in a...
starlocalmedia.com
TxDOT provides update on I-35E Phase 2 Reconstruction in Downtown Carrollton
Carrollton City Council met on Tuesday, Jan. 24 to receive an update from TxDOT on the I-35E Phase 2 Reconstruction Project. The I-35E Phase 2 project is a full reconstruction of the existing six general purpose lanes to eight general purpose lanes with auxiliary lanes at entrance and exit ramps, a full reconstruction of the “grandfathered” existing two tolled managed lanes, and a full reconstruction of the frontage roads and numerous intersection improvements. The project goes from I-35E from I-635 to Denton County Line and is 6.39 miles long.
myfoxzone.com
Lewisville ISD issues statement on arrest of high school football coach
LEWISVILLE, Texas — Lewisville ISD has issued a statement on a former assistant football coach employed by the district who was arrested recently. The former Marcus High School teacher/coach, Tim Morrison, was placed on administrative leave when the district became aware of his arrest, and Morrison subsequently submitted his resignation last week, the district said in an emailed statement.
Police in Terrell, TX Ask: Do You Recognize This Theft Suspect?
The Terrell, Texas Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a man who allegedly stole from the Terrell Home Depot. Do you recognize him?. This Caucasian man reportedly went into the Home Depot location in Terrell, Texas where he allegedly swiped some outdoor lawn equipment before sauntering out the door without paying and driving away.
2 hours and 3 spike strips: Fort Worth chase finally comes to end with suspect in custody
FORT WORTH, Texas — Fort Worth police arrested a man after a lengthy chase, which included three spike strips, and an hour of negotiations early Wednesday morning. The suspect, Lamont Bassett, 33, had an active warrant for aggravated robbery from the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles, according to a police news release.
starlocalmedia.com
Carrollton Police Department respond to multiple thefts, aggravated assaults, burglaries during the week of Jan. 15
The Carrollton Police Department responded to several crimes the week of Sunday, Jan. 15 through Sunday, Jan. 22, most of which were thefts. Here are some of the crimes that happened in Carrollton last week, according to community crime map data. Four aggravated assaults happened last week, which all included...
