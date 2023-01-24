Read full article on original website
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott, girlfriend Natalie Buffett break up after 2 years
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and Natalie Buffett have broken up after two years of dating, Page Six can exclusively reveal. Multiple sources confirm the longtime couple actually split around March 2022 but have kept it close to the vest. We’re also told Prescott has been casually dating. Reps for the former couple didn’t immediately return Page Six’s request for comment. The athlete, 29, and Buffett, 25, began dating sometime in 2020 based on social media photos, though it’s unclear exactly when they became official. She posted their first picture together in honor of his 27th birthday, captioning the outdoorsy shot at the...
NFL World Reacts To The Tom Brady, Raiders Announcement
The NFL world today is fixated on Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers. Questions continue to follow the future Hall-of-Famers regarding their future. Is retirement on the table? What about a change of scenery? In the case of Brady, a report emerged Tuesday indicating Brady may play in 2023... just ...
Ex-Vikings Coach Interviews with Buccaneers for OC Job
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers cut ties with offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich last week, aren’t sure about the identity of their 2023 QB1, and are now interviewing a former Minnesota Vikings coach for the OC position. That’s Klint Kubiak, who offensively coordinated the Vikings in 2021 before jettisoning to the...
Former Detroit Lions OC Anthony Lynn draws interest from Commanders
When Dan Campbell was hired in 2021 to be the Detroit Lions head coach, he immediately began building his coaching staff. When it came to hiring an offensive coordinator, Campbell made the decision to hire Anthony Lynn. Unfortunately, Lynn was not able to get the job done, and Campbell made the decision that it was time to take over as the team's play caller. Now, according to reports, Lynn has drawn interest from the Washington Commanders.
Frank Reich predicted to become Arizona Cardinals' next head coach
The Arizona Cardinals' coaching search continues and one site has offered up an interesting prediction for who could end up being the team's replacement for Kliff Kingsbury. Not Brian Flores. Not Sean Payton. Not Dan Quinn. Not Vance Joseph. ...
Raiders bringing in ex-Tom Brady Super Bowl teammate
The Las Vegas Raiders may be thinking a couple of steps ahead with the roster move that they made this week. ESPN’s Field Yates reported on Wednesday that the Raiders have signed wide receiver Tyler Johnson to a reserve/futures deal. Johnson’s contract will thus kick in on the first day of the new league year... The post Raiders bringing in ex-Tom Brady Super Bowl teammate appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
List of 2023 Arizona Cardinals Free Agents
The offseason is quickly approaching for all 32 teams, and most are already looking ahead at in-house and outside talent to improve their team. Here is a full list of 2023 Arizona Cardinals free agents, just ahead of the offseason and the beginning of the free agency period, beginning on March 15.
NFL World Stunned By Tuesday's Sean Payton Update
When the NFL playoffs began and eliminated teams sought new head coaches, two names stood out from the pack: Jim Harbaugh and Sean Payton. These vaunted coaches were thought to be heavily pursued by teams willing to pay for their services. Harbaugh's candidacy fizzled out when he opted ...
Veteran NFL Quarterback Considering Transitioning To Coaching Career
Former Texas Tech and California quarterback has enjoyed six seasons in the NFL, albeit without seeing much action on the field. Doing a tour of New York teams, Webb has spent time with the Jets, Giants, and Bills. And according to a report today from Adam Schefter, the 28-year-old is ...
Commanders, Ravens interested in Eric Bieniemy for OC
A key talking point each January, Eric Bieniemy‘s head coaching candidacy has tapered off in recent years. Despite Matt Nagy and Doug Pederson landing HC jobs from Andy Reid‘s Chiefs staff, Bieniemy has been stuck at the coordinator level. Only one team — the Colts — has interviewed him for its HC post this year.
Yardbarker
Report: Dan Quinn & David Shaw 'Names to Watch' for Broncos HC
The NFL head-coach hiring picture could crystallize any moment. All it takes is that first domino to fall. When it comes to the Denver Broncos' list of candidates, that first domino could be Sean Payton opting to forego a return to the NFL coaching ranks and stick with his media job at FOX Sports. That's what Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer "guesses" will happen in his brand-new mailbag. And if that's how it shakes out, the two names to watch, per Breer, for the Broncos job are Dan Quinn and David Shaw.
Jets hire Nathaniel Hackett as OC, sending Aaron Rodgers rumors into overload
Hackett -- who failed to survive a full season as the Denver Broncos head coach -- has served as the offensive coordinator for the Buffalo Bills and Jacksonville Jaguars (alongside Jets head coach Robert Saleh) in the past, but most notably held the same position with the Green Bay Packers from 2019 to 2021. During that run, he worked closely with Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who won the NFL MVP award for the 2020 and 2021 seasons.
Look: NFL World Reacts To Kurt Warner's Question
These days, it seems like the sports world is filled with loud and confrontational commentary, and that's something former NFL quarterback Kurt Warner just can't support. On Wednesday, the Hall of Famer brought up a fair question regarding the current state of analysis. "When did we decide ...
NFL Head Coach May Sit Out 2023 Season
The past weeks have been full of rumors about what the next step will be in the legendary career of National Football League coach Sean Payton. He has been sitting down for interviews and has either interviewed or is scheduled to interview, with four of the five NFL teams with coaching vacancies, according to reporting in Sporting News.
Jets hire former Packers assistant Nathaniel Hackett as offensive coordinator
Former Green Bay Packers assistant coach Nathaniel Hackett is headed to New York. According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Jets are hiring Hackett to be the team’s new offensive coordinator. Hackett, 43, spent three years as the offensive coordinator for Matt LaFleur in Green Bay. Now, he’ll go...
NFL World Shocked By Coach Of The Year Snub Today
Five more finalists were named for this year's NFL honors, this time for Coach of the Year. Head coaches on the ballot include the Eagles' Nick Sirianni, 49ers' Kyle Shanahan, Giants' Brian Daboll, Bills' Sean McDermott and Jaguars' Doug Pederson. But one name was curiously missing in the eyes of a ...
Aaron Rodgers to the New York Jets would impact Detroit Lions
On Thursday news broke that the New York Jets have hired former Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett to be their offensive coordinator. Ever since that news broke, there has been plenty of speculation that it is just a matter of time before the Jets acquire Green Bay Packers quarterback, Aaron Rodgers. If Rodgers heads to the Jets, it would also impact the Detroit Lions, who are expected to contend for an NFC North title in 2023.
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to insane Rookie of the Year snub
On Wednesday morning, the NFL announced their official NFL Honors nominees, including the five NFL MVP candidates as well as the finalists for the league’s two Rookie of the Year awards – offensive and defensive. While most of the candidates were certainly deserving, there appeared to be one major snub: New Orleans Saints rookie wide receiver Chris Olave.
Dan Quinn out for Cardinals as HC as he returns as Cowboys' DC
The Arizona Cardinals have one less candidate to be their next head coach. Dan Quinn, whom they interviewed twice to replace Kliff Kingsbury, will not seek any more head coaching positions. According to NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero, Quinn informed teams interested in him as a head coach that he was...
Jets hire Hackett as OC, fueling Rodgers trade speculation
The New York Jets officially hired Nathaniel Hackett to be their offensive coordinator, the team announced Thursday. Hackett spent last season as the Denver Broncos’ head coach but was fired in December after a 4-11 start. The Jets and former offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur parted ways earlier this month after two seasons.
